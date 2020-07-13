Connect with us

News

‘Fundamentally Evil’: Former Acting Solicitor General Says ‘Even Nixon’ Would Not Have Commuted Stone’s Sentence

Published

on

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal blasted President Donald Trump on Monday, calling his commutation of Roger Stone’s sentence Friday night “lawless” and “fundamentally evil.” Katyal, a law professor at Georgetown, noted that even President Richard Nixon would not have commuted Stone’s sentence.

“This is the essence of the abuse of his constitutional powers,” Katyal noted on MSNBC’s “Deadline Whitehouse.”

“Here you’ve got Trump doing what even Nixon was afraid to do.”

Katyal went on to say Trump “botched” Stone’s commutation, and  “a future Justice Dept. can indict” both Roger Stone and Donald Trump after the president leaves office.

“Stone can be re-prosecuted, he can be re-prosecuted easily by the states,” Katyal revealed, rattling off a list of all the “places Stone’s crimes occurred.”

He could also be re-prosecuted by the DOJ under a different president.

“It wasn’t even a complete erasure.”

Watch:

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

News

Watch: Trump Insists He’s Already Saved Millions of Lives But ‘You’re Losing a Lot of Lives by Keeping Things Closed’

Published

5 hours ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump held a rambling roundtable Monday afternoon, wrongly declaring that he has already saved millions of lives during the coronavirus pandemic, and insisting that children return to school in the fall.

After being told Los Angeles just announced all fall public school classes will be held online, New York is delaying the start of school, and summer school teachers have died after contracting coronavirus, President Trump interrupted a questioner and dismissively declared, “Yeah, the schools should be opened. Schools should be opened. Kids want to go to school.”

He even claimed, “You’re losing a lot of lives by keeping things closed,” although he did not explain how.

“We did the right thing we saved millions of lives,” Trump added, “we saved millions of lives. Had we not done the initial closure, we would have had two – Mike and I were talking about it – two to three million lives lost. But we did that, so we’re at about 135,000, and we’ll be at, somewhat higher than that by the time it ends.”

“We would have lost two million, three million lives had we not done it,” Trump claimed.

Trump once declared if there were only 60,000 coronavirus deaths he will have done a “good job.” So far about 135,000 people in the U.S have died from the virus.

His claim he blocked people from China from entering the U.S. is false. Tens of thousands poured into the United States because his executive order was weak. In fact, the AP reported it was “more like a sieve.”

Watch:

Continue Reading

News

Watch: White House Uses Fauci’s Words to Praise Trump – Hours After Trashing Him

Published

7 hours ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

Literally hours after providing reporters with a list of what an anonymous White House official called mistakes Dr. Anthony Fauci has made over the year on coronavirus, the White House turned the tables to use the veteran immunologist’s words to praise President Donald Trump.

On Sunday in a statement to CNN the White House outlined “the number of times Dr. Fauci has been wrong on things.”

Calling it a “new campaign of deception,” CNN reported Monday morning that “the White House is trying to destroy the reputation of one of America’s most respected public servants, Dr. Anthony Fauci, for telling the truth about how bad things are getting.”

Asked about the Trump administration’s new attacks and the fact that Trump has made far more errors, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told CNN’s Jim Acosta, “I would note in terms of the president and his record on coronavirus, he stands by the actions and the steps he’s taken and his historic response.”

McEnany went on to use the veteran immunologist’s words, which the White House had just attacked, as a means to deliver praise to the President.

Related –
‘We’re Not Lying’: Medical Experts Slam Trump for Promoting Game Show Host’s COVID-19 Conspiracy Theories

Dr. Fauci “said the record of this president is ‘impressive, I can’t imagine that under any circumstances that anybody could be doing more.'”

That quote appears in a New York Times article, saying that Dr. Fauci “has recognized Mr. Trump’s need for praise; in the president’s presence and with audiences that are friendly to him, Dr. Fauci has been complimentary. He told the radio host Mark Levin on Fox News of the administration’s response to the virus: ‘I can’t imagine that under any circumstances that anybody could be doing more.'”

Watch:

 

Continue Reading

News

‘We’re Not Lying’: Medical Experts Slam Trump for Promoting Game Show Host’s COVID-19 Conspiracy Theories

Published

11 hours ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump kicked off the week with an early Monday morning storm of retweets, beginning with promoting a conspiracy theory from veteran game show host, conservative Chuck Woolery. Physicians and medical experts quickly stepped in to correct the record and to criticize the president for spreading false information about the deadly pandemic that has killed 140,000 Americans.

Claiming he is “sick of it,” the 79-year old Woolery tweeted that the “most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most ,that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election.”

Woolery’s claims are false, and experts worked to ensure Americans knew he was spreading misinformation.

Here’s the Director of Global Health in Emergency Medicine at Columbia Med:

This Columbia virologist had a few words for Woolery:

Vaccine Scientist and frequent MSNBC guest:

More:

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.