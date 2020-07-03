News
Re-Election Campaign Spokesperson Pushes Mt. Rushmore Meme That Adds Trump to Monument of Famous Four Presidents
Would adding President Donald Trump to the famous Mt. Rushmore monument to four of America’s greatest president’s make it better?
A spokesperson and Trump re-election campaign “Rapid Response” official seems to think so.
Just hours before President Trump is set to travel to South Dakota’s famous 60-foot tall 80-year old carving, Abigail Marone posted a widely-circulated meme of the 45th President’s image, not only added to Mt. Rushmore, but in front of Presidents Washington, Jefferson, Roosevelt, and Lincoln.
Washington Post national political reporter Michael Scherer says “Democrats think the continued ego gratification of Trump is one of the best things they have going for them.”
This is being pushed out by Trump advisers today. Democrats think the continued ego gratification of Trump is one of the best things they have going for them. My story on how “I alone can fix it” no longer means the same thing amid Covid with @ToluseO https://t.co/7PXDhykK4e https://t.co/0e7SDO3f8M
— michaelscherer (@michaelscherer) July 3, 2020
The President traveling to South Dakota for a fireworks show he forced to have happen despite experts warning about the pollution of local drinking water and possible wildfires it could cause is one more addition to the long list of Trump ego gratification items.
Earlier: Right Now Trump Is at His Virginia Golf Club – It’s His 365th Day at One of His Properties Since Becoming President
Meanwhile, this Twitter user offered up an appropriate (fact check: true) response.
Since the sculptor who created Mount Rushmore, Gutzon Borglum, was a member of the KKK and avowed anti-Semite, you’re more accurate than you dreamed. https://t.co/XkFb586d8V
— George Kaplan (@GeorgeKaplan8) July 3, 2020
Image via Wikimedia
News
MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch Predicts Trump Will Drop Out in the Face of ‘The Biggest Landslide Defeat in US History’
Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” regular contributor Donny Deutsch said he would not be surprised at all if Donald Trump dropped out of the 2020 presidential race because he wouldn’t be able to face losing to former Vice President Joe Biden in a landslide.
Speaking with hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, Deutsch — who has known Trump for years — said the president is looking at a humiliating defeat and may not stick around and let it happen.
“We’ve got four months to the election but we’re now entering the 57th month out of a 60-month experiment with Donald Trump,” he explained. “He is baked at this point, Joe Biden is baked at this point.”
“When you look at the 2016 election, you had Donald Trump who was an unknown, Hillary [Clinton] a known. Now we’ve got two knowns,” he continued. “And none of this stuff is going to work. It is just — it’s a pathetic attempt — people are not stupid, just like they’re not stupid about their health. They’re just not stupid and, Joe, I want to go back to something you teed up last week that I have been thinking all week.”
“I would not be shocked at some point if he doesn’t drop the mic,” Deutsch admitted. “It’s [the election] is not turning around. This is a guy that I cannot see standing up and owning the biggest landslide defeat in U.S. history. I know you have been throwing it out in, a lot of people are saying no, that’s not possible. But the more I think about it, the more I’m jumping on your bandwagon. I don’t see this guy going the distance.”
Watch below:
News
‘You Just Want to Talk About White Power’: Kellyanne Conway Attacks Reporters Over Trump’s Racist Tweet
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway clashed with reporters on Wednesday over a racist video that was shared on Twitter by President Donald Trump.
While taking questions outside the White House, NBC’s Kristen Welker asked Conway about a video tweeted by Trump in which a man shouts “white power.”
Conway noted that the president had eventually deleted the tweet.
“Does he need to condemn white power?” Welker asked.
“He condemned it by taking it down,” Conway replied. “He never heard that. He doesn’t support that phrase. This is a president that has worked for all Americans. If you’re not going to cover the other side of the coin, respectfully, everything he’s done for African-Americans, Hispanics, Asian-Americans, vulnerable populations.”
“You just want to talk about white power!” she complained. “He took the tweet down. Do you regret asking it three days later. I mean, honestly, you’re like a reporter for a major — I respect you, Kristen — you’re a reporter for a major network and you’re gnawing on the same bone three days later. Why?”
“It’s not a three-day-old story,” the reporter pressed. “Because there’s a reckoning on race in this country. That’s going on now. And the president still hasn’t come out and condemned it.”
“Condemned what?” Conway interrupted.
“White power,” the reporter said. “It’s a longer story.”
“No, it’s a longer story because you want it to be,” Conway remarked. “Because you think you decide how the president speaks and what words and punctuation he uses. And it doesn’t work that way. America sees what he’s doing for this country.”
“So, yes, we have to have an ongoing conversation,” she added. “I have that conversation with my own children. Of course we should have it as a nation. But if you’re just going to throw out the Sesame Street word of the day and expect us to have a conversation, that’s not how to have a conversation.”
Watch the video below from C-SPAN.
News
Republicans Start Pretending They’ve Always Supported Masks – Now That COVID-19 Is Surging in Red States
When blue states like Washington, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts were hit with coronavirus in large numbers, Republicans from President Donald Trump to Fox News were vehemently opposed to mask wearing. But now that coronavirus is surging in red states, like Texas, Florida, Arizona, and Georgia, they’re changing their tune – and pretending they’ve always supported mask wearing.
“If Americans submit to wearing masks,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked one month ago, “what other rights and freedoms can be taken?”
Another show, another anti-mask rant from Laura Ingraham, who thought that masks were a great idea until liberals and public health experts started saying they were a great idea and then they became a dictatorial tool of social control. https://t.co/3puI6Bl6Vh pic.twitter.com/v3hjcwilGB
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 28, 2020
Fast forward to this week.
Here’s Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell:
Senate Majority Leader McConnell: ”We must have no stigma, none, about wearing masks when we leave our homes and come near other people. Wearing simple face coverings is not about protecting ourselves, it is about protecting everyone we encounter.” pic.twitter.com/ZYt7C56QUJ
— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 29, 2020
The President of the United States still refuses to wear a mask in public, and has made clear he remains vehemently against them, but his son, Donald Trump Jr., on Tuesday out of the blue declared mask-wearing is no big deal.
“You know, I don’t think it’s too complicated to wear a mask,” Jr. told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo in an interview discussing the upcoming GOP convention.
Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney Wednesday said that President Trump should tell Americans that wearing a mask “is the best thing you could possibly do,” and suggested he “start wearing them to send that message.”
“It would not hurt him I don’t think politically, it certainly wouldn’t hurt us economically it would probably help for him to go out and say you know what go back to work just wear a mask it is the best thing you could possibly do,” says former W.H. Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. pic.twitter.com/WaQu8prxHh
— Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) July 1, 2020
“Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy seemed to mock RNC chair Rona McDaniel on Tuesday for her apparent continued opposition to mask-wearing – and her defense of the President’s refusal as well.
“I think that if the president wore one, it would just set a good example. He’d be a good role model. I don’t see any downside to the president wearing a mask in public,” Doocy said. “MAGA should now stand for ‘Masks Are Great Again.’ Let me give you some marketing advice right there.”
Correct me if I’m wrong, but after Steve Doocy asked how have the RNC’s plans changed given coronavirus spikes and a mask order in Jacksonville, Ronna McDaniel doesn’t say anything different from the answer she’s been giving for weeks. pic.twitter.com/R22OpyaMBi
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 30, 2020
Here’s uber-conservative Republican Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee:
“Unfortunately, this simple, life-saving practice has become part of the political debate.”
In Senate hearing, Sen. Lamar Alexander and health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, stress importance of face masks in preventing the spread of COVID-19. https://t.co/8UYo6kdkT0 pic.twitter.com/i7DNWp1T36
— ABC News (@ABC) June 30, 2020
Unofficial Trump advisor, Fox News host Sean Hannity, acts like he’s always supported mask-wearing – even though he called the coronavirus crisis a hoax. In fact, as Yahoo News reported in April, Hannity suggested “the pandemic might be a ‘deep state‘ plot to hurt the economy or, at another point, claiming concerns over the novel virus was a ‘new hoax‘ designed to ‘bludgeon’ Trump.”
Now, coronavirus is real and “masks work.”
Hannity: I went to my grocery store every week. Guess what? They wore masks… I think they work. pic.twitter.com/SMwIgZVV5Y
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 30, 2020
This week we’ve seen Vice President Mike Pence wear a mask. In fact, the White House posted this image of the VP at a rare coronavirus task force meeting Tuesday:
Not all Republicans are on board.
Like President Donald Trump.
“The president has said he has no problems with masks,” McEnany says when asked about suggestion from some Republicans for Trump to wear a mask to set an example.
“The president is the most tested man in America. It’s his decision whether to wear a mask.” https://t.co/BxYuhUw9NP pic.twitter.com/f6jyYKaJYa
— ABC News (@ABC) June 30, 2020
And Senator Rand Paul.
Paul: There are people who should wear masks and then there are other times in which it’s sort of Kabuki Theatre pic.twitter.com/sMnmVsC9vI
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 30, 2020
