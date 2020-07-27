OPINION
“Happy ‘Russia if You’re Listening’ Day!”: Internet Marks 4 Years Since Trump Invited Foreign Interference Into Election
Four years ago today a visibly younger and sharper candidate Donald Trump held a press conference and uttered these now-infamous words: “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.”
That would be his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton’s emails.
Looking back, having spent countless hours since, watching and listening to President Donald Trump, it certainly seems like his calling out to Russia was pre-planned and pre-scripted.
Just hours later, Russia would hack into Clinton’s servers.
Many continue to believe Trump colluded with President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Federation to take the White House.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller made clear Trump’s “no collusion” claim was false.
“We did not address ‘collusion,’ which is not a legal term. Rather, we focused on whether the evidence was sufficient to charge any member of the campaign with taking part in a criminal conspiracy. It was not.”
Emphasis on the word “charge.”
Here’s that now-historic and jaw-dropping moment when a candidate for president asked a foreign nation for assistance in getting elected:
And here’s how some on social media are responding to the 4-year anniversary:
“Russia, if you’re listening…”
I gasped.
I imagine all decent Americans did.
— Ellen Spivak (@EllenSpivak) July 27, 2020
When I heard #tRUmp shout…”Russia, if you’re listening…”
I knew then he had already collaborated with a foreign adversary to interfere in the #2016Election. #TrumpTraitor #TraitorTrump
— Janet Werner (@chickwerner) July 27, 2020
Just four short years ago (ha!), July 27, 2016, Trump made his “Russia, if you’re listening…” plea. They were listening.
— Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) July 27, 2020
this is the 4 year anniversary of Russia If You’re Listening.
If you stand at a podium and ask Putin to perform cyber espionage against your opponent who is a fellow American, you deserve to be labeled a Russian asset.
— RobTheDadBod (@RobTheDadBod) July 27, 2020
Happy “Russia, if you’re listening…” Day, everybody!
— Kevin Roberts (@ripkevinroberts) July 27, 2020
On this day four years ago, Trump asked Russia to hack Hillary Clinton's emails. They were listening then, and they’re still listening now. https://t.co/O4hT8XUfTz
— The Moscow Project (@moscow_project) July 27, 2020
"Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30000 emails that are missing." JULY 27, 2016 DONALD J TRUMP
So appropriate that you choose a 4-year anniversary date for displaying your corrupt election tactics AGAIN. https://t.co/webT9kHZ56
— Bryan Johnsen (@bryan_johnsen) July 27, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OPINION
Terrified Trump Tries to Attack Biden With Massive Rapid-Fire Twitter Tantrum
President Donald Trump’s supposed “new tone,” despite what some reporters claimed after his newly-resuscitated coronavirus press briefing, does not exist. On Thursday the embattled president launched a massive rapid-fire retweeting campaign, posting tweet after tweet after tweet of other people’s attacks on the left and on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.
In 59 minutes Trump tweeted or retweeted 40 times, many of all the tweets baseless attacks on Biden and progressive policies.
What stands out is the President, supported by the entire machinery of the United States of America’s federal government, and buoyed by hundreds of millions in campaign cash, had no original thoughts of his own to share with the American voters.
The real Trump, if there is one, lives on Twitter.
He’s not reinforcing this supposed presidential “new tone,” because it does not exist.
He’s not advocating for masks, because he does not believe in them.
He’s barely even talking about the coronavirus pandemic, because he does not care.
Here’s a small sampling of Trump’s tweets from today, exposing what he really cares about, and thinks will hurt Biden.
The gun-brandishing St. Louis lawyers:
“Cancel culture,” aka not wanting to be held accountable:
Attacking Portland mothers who are standing up to protect people protesting about police violence:
Attacking an entire religion:
But no matter what, not this one:
Defending his secret paramilitary police force occupying Portland, and claiming this is not “paramilitary.”
Trump is literally campaigning on the backs of his base – but has no plan, no thoughts of his own.
OPINION
Harvard Law Professor: ‘Unconstitutional and Unlawful’ for Trump’s Secret Police Force to Police the Streets
A noted Harvard Law professor says what President Donald Trump’s secret police force is doing in Portland may be “unconstitutional and unlawful.”
Trump’s paramilitary, camouflaged, masked, non-insigniaed, non-name-tagged, highly-weaponized SWAT teams operate at the direction of Homeland Security acting Secretary Chad Wolf.
Professor Noah Feldman, who is also a Bloomberg Opinion columnist, asks, “Can Trump Send Federal Agents into Oregon? Not to Police Streets.”
He writes that “it is unconstitutional and unlawful for DHS officers to enforce non-federal law unless they are deputized by state or local officials — not the president — to do so. And Portland officials, far from making the DHS officers into deputies, have instead publicly expressed their outrage at the officers’ presence and demanded their removal.”
What is clear is the federal government has the legal authority and responsibility to enforce federal law and protect federal property.
But that does not extend to non-federal lands and assets.
If a protestor spray paints graffiti on a federal courthouse (apparently a crime so grievous DHS chief Wolf has to send in the feds, literally, to occupy Portland,) federal law enforcement agents can arrest the alleged perpetrator.
If a protestor spray paints graffiti on a state courthouse, federal law enforcement agents cannot arrest the alleged perpetrator unless they have also committed federal crimes.
Read Feldman’s entire piece here.
OPINION
Why Is the Coronavirus Pandemic Subsidizing Hate?
This article first appeared in Michelangelo Signorile’s Substack newsletter. To see the article in its original location or to subscribe, click here.
After the the names were released by the government last week of those who received pandemic-relief assistance under the Payroll Protection Program — transparency the Trump administration initially fought hard against — we learned of many billionaires and big, well-funded companies that received government loans, in additions to Trump family friends and allies, like billionaire governor Jim Justice of West Virginia and billionaire rapper Kanye West.
But also among those who received more than $150,000 — which are the only recipients whose names are made public — has been the Catholic Church, a multi-billion dollar tax exempt global empire that hardly qualifies as a “small business,” which is what the program was initially designed to help save. Meanwhile, thousands of desperate, hurting small businesses, per a Pro Publica investigation, didn’t receive money promised them and many were forced to shut down, their owners left penniless.
“Houses of worship and faith-based organizations that promote religious beliefs aren’t usually eligible for money from the U.S. Small Business Administration,” the Associated Press noted. “But as the economy plummeted and jobless rates soared, Congress let faith groups and other nonprofits tap into the Paycheck Protection Program, a $659 billion fund created to keep Main Street open and Americans employed.”
After heavy lobbying by the church, the virulently anti-LGBTQ, anti-abortion Archdiocese of New York received $28 million, an archdiocese led by Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who’s called gay relationships not “natural.” Catholic entities in total — including many archdioceses that had paid out huge settlements in sex abuse cases and were facing bankruptcy — were paid at least $1.4 billion. But the AP believes the money may actually have exceeded $3.5 billion.
The list goes on and on. The American Family Association, labeled as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center — and whose spokesperson and “radio host,” Bryan Fischer, just two weeks ago called homosexuality “unnatural, unhealthy and immoral”— received a loan to keep propagating its lies and distortions.
Also on the list was the Liberty Counsel, the legal group that fights against laws protection LGBTQ people, and the ugly Concerned Women for America and Joyce Meyer Ministries, which rail against homosexuality, same-sex marriage and transgender people.
To read the remainder of this article, visit Michelangelo Signorile’s Substack newsletter.
Trending
- 'DANGEROUS FOOLS'2 days ago
Anti-Gay, Anti-Mask Arkansas Senator Who Called Coronavirus a ‘Hoax’ Gets COVID-19
- 'AS AN AMERICAN'2 days ago
Totally Not-Racist Republican Tom Cotton Wants to Punish Schools That Teach About Slavery
- 'HEART' OF TEXAS2 days ago
The Texas Republican Convention Was So Disastrous That They Have to Hold a Second One
- AMERICA IN CRISIS1 day ago
Experts Gamed Out a Contested 2020 Election — All Scenarios Resulted in ‘Street-Level Violence’ in America
- SURE JAN SURE1 day ago
Trump Mocked for Cowardly Canceling Throwing Out Yankees’ Opening Pitch ‘Because of My Strong Focus on the China Virus’
- RACISM IS RACISM11 hours ago
‘Not What I Said’: Tom Cotton Says Slavery Was a ‘Necessary Evil’ Then Claims Quoting Him Directly Is ‘Fake News’
- MADE YOUR BED NOW YOU HAVE TO LIE IN IT13 hours ago
Republican Turmoil From Donald Trump Has Reached a Whole New Level of Frustration in the Senate: Report
- News12 hours ago
Trump National Security Advisor, Member of Coronavirus Task Force, Tests Positive for COVID-19