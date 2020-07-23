OPINION
Terrified Trump Tries to Attack Biden With Massive Rapid-Fire Twitter Tantrum
President Donald Trump’s supposed “new tone,” despite what some reporters claimed after his newly-resuscitated coronavirus press briefing, does not exist. On Thursday the embattled president launched a massive rapid-fire retweeting campaign, posting tweet after tweet after tweet of other people’s attacks on the left and on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.
In 59 minutes Trump tweeted or retweeted 40 times, many of all the tweets baseless attacks on Biden and progressive policies.
What stands out is the President, supported by the entire machinery of the United States of America’s federal government, and buoyed by hundreds of millions in campaign cash, had no original thoughts of his own to share with the American voters.
The real Trump, if there is one, lives on Twitter.
He’s not reinforcing this supposed presidential “new tone,” because it does not exist.
He’s not advocating for masks, because he does not believe in them.
He’s barely even talking about the coronavirus pandemic, because he does not care.
Here’s a small sampling of Trump’s tweets from today, exposing what he really cares about, and thinks will hurt Biden.
The gun-brandishing St. Louis lawyers:
“Cancel culture,” aka not wanting to be held accountable:
Attacking Portland mothers who are standing up to protect people protesting about police violence:
Attacking an entire religion:
But no matter what, not this one:
Defending his secret paramilitary police force occupying Portland, and claiming this is not “paramilitary.”
Trump is literally campaigning on the backs of his base – but has no plan, no thoughts of his own.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OPINION
Harvard Law Professor: ‘Unconstitutional and Unlawful’ for Trump’s Secret Police Force to Police the Streets
A noted Harvard Law professor says what President Donald Trump’s secret police force is doing in Portland may be “unconstitutional and unlawful.”
Trump’s paramilitary, camouflaged, masked, non-insigniaed, non-name-tagged, highly-weaponized SWAT teams operate at the direction of Homeland Security acting Secretary Chad Wolf.
Professor Noah Feldman, who is also a Bloomberg Opinion columnist, asks, “Can Trump Send Federal Agents into Oregon? Not to Police Streets.”
He writes that “it is unconstitutional and unlawful for DHS officers to enforce non-federal law unless they are deputized by state or local officials — not the president — to do so. And Portland officials, far from making the DHS officers into deputies, have instead publicly expressed their outrage at the officers’ presence and demanded their removal.”
What is clear is the federal government has the legal authority and responsibility to enforce federal law and protect federal property.
But that does not extend to non-federal lands and assets.
If a protestor spray paints graffiti on a federal courthouse (apparently a crime so grievous DHS chief Wolf has to send in the feds, literally, to occupy Portland,) federal law enforcement agents can arrest the alleged perpetrator.
If a protestor spray paints graffiti on a state courthouse, federal law enforcement agents cannot arrest the alleged perpetrator unless they have also committed federal crimes.
Read Feldman’s entire piece here.
OPINION
Why Is the Coronavirus Pandemic Subsidizing Hate?
This article first appeared in Michelangelo Signorile’s Substack newsletter. To see the article in its original location or to subscribe, click here.
After the the names were released by the government last week of those who received pandemic-relief assistance under the Payroll Protection Program — transparency the Trump administration initially fought hard against — we learned of many billionaires and big, well-funded companies that received government loans, in additions to Trump family friends and allies, like billionaire governor Jim Justice of West Virginia and billionaire rapper Kanye West.
But also among those who received more than $150,000 — which are the only recipients whose names are made public — has been the Catholic Church, a multi-billion dollar tax exempt global empire that hardly qualifies as a “small business,” which is what the program was initially designed to help save. Meanwhile, thousands of desperate, hurting small businesses, per a Pro Publica investigation, didn’t receive money promised them and many were forced to shut down, their owners left penniless.
“Houses of worship and faith-based organizations that promote religious beliefs aren’t usually eligible for money from the U.S. Small Business Administration,” the Associated Press noted. “But as the economy plummeted and jobless rates soared, Congress let faith groups and other nonprofits tap into the Paycheck Protection Program, a $659 billion fund created to keep Main Street open and Americans employed.”
After heavy lobbying by the church, the virulently anti-LGBTQ, anti-abortion Archdiocese of New York received $28 million, an archdiocese led by Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who’s called gay relationships not “natural.” Catholic entities in total — including many archdioceses that had paid out huge settlements in sex abuse cases and were facing bankruptcy — were paid at least $1.4 billion. But the AP believes the money may actually have exceeded $3.5 billion.
The list goes on and on. The American Family Association, labeled as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center — and whose spokesperson and “radio host,” Bryan Fischer, just two weeks ago called homosexuality “unnatural, unhealthy and immoral”— received a loan to keep propagating its lies and distortions.
Also on the list was the Liberty Counsel, the legal group that fights against laws protection LGBTQ people, and the ugly Concerned Women for America and Joyce Meyer Ministries, which rail against homosexuality, same-sex marriage and transgender people.
To read the remainder of this article, visit Michelangelo Signorile’s Substack newsletter.
OPINION
As Putin’s Hackers Try to Steal COVID-19 Vaccine Secrets ‘Kremlin Kevin’ McCarthy Pushes Bill to ‘Protect America’s Statues’
Many Americans woke to the news Thursday morning that Russian hackers are trying to steal coronavirus vaccine secrets from the U.S., the UK, and Canada, according to officials in those three countries, CNN reports, The Russian hackers are the same group of President Vladimir Putin’s “Cozy Bear” intelligence agents accused of hacking the DNC’s servers before the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Meanwhile, House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has just announced on Twitter he has “introduced the Protect America’s Statues Act to cut funding from cities and states that refuse to restore order.”
McCarthy says he is concerned that “Leftwing mobs are trying to erase history by destroying statues of George Washington, General Grant, and Christopher Columbus. Enough is enough.”
Just now ? I introduced the Protect America’s Statues Act to cut funding from cities and states that refuse to restore order.
Leftwing mobs are trying to erase history by destroying statues of George Washington, General Grant, and Christopher Columbus. Enough is enough.
— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 16, 2020
McCarthy’s bill would apply to “any structure, plaque, statue, or other monument on public property commemorating the service of any person or persons in the armed forces of the United States.”
Some Americans are expressing concern that the coronavirus pandemic, already by far the worst in the world and growing significantly in the vast majority of states, is not important to Republicans in Congress or the White House.
“Just completely uninterested in even thinking about addressing the colossal problems plaguing the country, a total abdication in favor of culture war pot-stirring,” Media Matters’ Senior Fellow Matthew Gertz lamented in response to Minority Leader McCarthy bragging about his new bill.
He is not alone.
WHY are ALL the Trumps & the @GOPLeader MORE WORRIED about Protecting STATUES than Protecting AMERICAN LIVES???? pic.twitter.com/n6sfPiS3Ya
— The Resistor Sister ??????? (@the_resistor) July 16, 2020
Have you guys completely lost your minds??? We have a deadly virus spreading, killing our loved ones and you are worried about f*cking statues? #GOPisKillingUS #IncompetenceKills #COVID19 #coronavirus #VoteBlueToSaveTheRepublic #NegligentHomicide #BloodOnYourHands pic.twitter.com/iR3mua6K78
— Tanja Resists @? ? Biden 2020 ? ? ? ? (@TanjaMcConnor) July 16, 2020
Your proposed act is an “act” of desperation, becuase you dont have anything to offer except division.
address these issue ???
TOTAL CASES: 3,416,428
TOTAL DEATHS:135,991
11.1% unemployment
Racism the worst for generations
Division worst since Civil War
Russian Bounty pic.twitter.com/S9zzmkOowQ
— Jamal Al-Shalabi (@JamalAlShalabi1) July 16, 2020
Are you kidding?????!
Thousands of Americans are dying every day because of this administrations reluctance to do anything to fight this pandemic and all Kremlin Kevin can do is introduce acts to protect statues!!!!
VOTE HIM OUT!!!!!!!!!!!
— charlie (@herbiechar) July 16, 2020
People are dying from the Coronavirus and you are worried about some dumb statues.
— tanyia (@tanyia) July 16, 2020
39 states are reporting an increase in new coronavirus cases this week and there is a shortage of hospital beds in 4 states. Morgues are filling up. The country is locked down. Millions out of work. Many unable to pay rent. Many without food.
But yeah, statues. Worthless ass. https://t.co/WoReetH0Ze
— furious brow (@Furious_Brow) July 16, 2020
Trending
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
Ohio Pro-Gun, Pro-Life, Christian Conservative Speaker of the House Arrested in $60 Million Bribery Case
- HOW IS THIS AMERICA?3 days ago
Trump to Deploy 150 Secret Paramilitary Police Officers to Streets of Chicago to ‘Grab’ Americans Who ‘Hate Our Country’
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE2 days ago
Local Police Unions Are Colluding With Trump’s Secret Police Force — and Not Telling Elected City Officials
- REALLY?2 days ago
Watch: Trump Sends Well-Wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell Who Is Charged With Sex Trafficking Minor Girls
- News2 days ago
Cohen Sues Barr
- YOUR SEXISM IS SHOWING CONGRESSMAN2 days ago
AOC Responds to GOP Congressman’s Sexually-Profane Gender-Based Verbal Assault: We ‘Get Stuff Done’
- AYKM?2 days ago
White House Reveals Trump Tested for Coronavirus ‘Multiple Times a Day’
- SEXISM LIES AND HYPOCRISY1 day ago
GOP Rep. Who Attacked AOC With Profane Sexist Slur ‘Apologizes’ – for Media Misunderstanding His Remarks