OPINION
Watch: Donald Trump Jr. Devastated as Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Praises Joe Biden’s Convention Speech
For months Donald Trump, Jr. has been falsely attacking Joe Biden as a “weak” man who has been “hiding in his basement” and “can’t unify words to make a complete sentence.”
He, of course, was wrong. And was proved wrong Thursday night as the Democratic presidential nominee delivered an excellent speech to the people of America.
Even Fox News was forced to admit Biden’s success.
“Joe Biden just hit a home run in the bottom of ninth,” Fox News’ Dana Perino, a former White House press secretary, told viewers at the end of the former Vice President’s speech.
Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who has called Joe Biden “a doddering fool,” had Donald Trump, Jr. on her show Thursday night. The president’s son no doubt expected she would try to spin Biden’s speech to fit his false narrative.
He appeared devastated when she didn’t.
Ingraham told him, “he did beat expectations, Don,” wiping Trump Jr.’s smile from his face and causing his head to literally start to wobble.
“He delivered a good speech,” she added, praising him for a “fairly well-delivered” speech.
Cornered, Jr. went on the attack.
“He also lied, you know, he brings back the Democrats’ only, you know, their easy button going back to the lie about Charlottesville,” he claimed, apparently suggesting his father did not call neo-Nazis “good people,” which he did.
Watch:
OPINION
“Happy ‘Russia if You’re Listening’ Day!”: Internet Marks 4 Years Since Trump Invited Foreign Interference Into Election
Four years ago today a visibly younger and sharper candidate Donald Trump held a press conference and uttered these now-infamous words: “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.”
That would be his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton’s emails.
Looking back, having spent countless hours since, watching and listening to President Donald Trump, it certainly seems like his calling out to Russia was pre-planned and pre-scripted.
Just hours later, Russia would hack into Clinton’s servers.
Many continue to believe Trump colluded with President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Federation to take the White House.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller made clear Trump’s “no collusion” claim was false.
“We did not address ‘collusion,’ which is not a legal term. Rather, we focused on whether the evidence was sufficient to charge any member of the campaign with taking part in a criminal conspiracy. It was not.”
Emphasis on the word “charge.”
Here’s that now-historic and jaw-dropping moment when a candidate for president asked a foreign nation for assistance in getting elected:
And here’s how some on social media are responding to the 4-year anniversary:
“Russia, if you’re listening…”
I gasped.
I imagine all decent Americans did.
— Ellen Spivak (@EllenSpivak) July 27, 2020
When I heard #tRUmp shout…”Russia, if you’re listening…”
I knew then he had already collaborated with a foreign adversary to interfere in the #2016Election. #TrumpTraitor #TraitorTrump
— Janet Werner (@chickwerner) July 27, 2020
Just four short years ago (ha!), July 27, 2016, Trump made his “Russia, if you’re listening…” plea. They were listening.
— Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) July 27, 2020
this is the 4 year anniversary of Russia If You’re Listening.
If you stand at a podium and ask Putin to perform cyber espionage against your opponent who is a fellow American, you deserve to be labeled a Russian asset.
— RobTheDadBod (@RobTheDadBod) July 27, 2020
Happy “Russia, if you’re listening…” Day, everybody!
— Kevin Roberts (@ripkevinroberts) July 27, 2020
On this day four years ago, Trump asked Russia to hack Hillary Clinton's emails. They were listening then, and they’re still listening now. https://t.co/O4hT8XUfTz
— The Moscow Project (@moscow_project) July 27, 2020
"Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30000 emails that are missing." JULY 27, 2016 DONALD J TRUMP
So appropriate that you choose a 4-year anniversary date for displaying your corrupt election tactics AGAIN. https://t.co/webT9kHZ56
— Bryan Johnsen (@bryan_johnsen) July 27, 2020
OPINION
Terrified Trump Tries to Attack Biden With Massive Rapid-Fire Twitter Tantrum
President Donald Trump’s supposed “new tone,” despite what some reporters claimed after his newly-resuscitated coronavirus press briefing, does not exist. On Thursday the embattled president launched a massive rapid-fire retweeting campaign, posting tweet after tweet after tweet of other people’s attacks on the left and on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.
In 59 minutes Trump tweeted or retweeted 40 times, many of all the tweets baseless attacks on Biden and progressive policies.
What stands out is the President, supported by the entire machinery of the United States of America’s federal government, and buoyed by hundreds of millions in campaign cash, had no original thoughts of his own to share with the American voters.
The real Trump, if there is one, lives on Twitter.
He’s not reinforcing this supposed presidential “new tone,” because it does not exist.
He’s not advocating for masks, because he does not believe in them.
He’s barely even talking about the coronavirus pandemic, because he does not care.
Here’s a small sampling of Trump’s tweets from today, exposing what he really cares about, and thinks will hurt Biden.
The gun-brandishing St. Louis lawyers:
“Cancel culture,” aka not wanting to be held accountable:
Attacking Portland mothers who are standing up to protect people protesting about police violence:
Attacking an entire religion:
But no matter what, not this one:
Defending his secret paramilitary police force occupying Portland, and claiming this is not “paramilitary.”
Trump is literally campaigning on the backs of his base – but has no plan, no thoughts of his own.
OPINION
Harvard Law Professor: ‘Unconstitutional and Unlawful’ for Trump’s Secret Police Force to Police the Streets
A noted Harvard Law professor says what President Donald Trump’s secret police force is doing in Portland may be “unconstitutional and unlawful.”
Trump’s paramilitary, camouflaged, masked, non-insigniaed, non-name-tagged, highly-weaponized SWAT teams operate at the direction of Homeland Security acting Secretary Chad Wolf.
Professor Noah Feldman, who is also a Bloomberg Opinion columnist, asks, “Can Trump Send Federal Agents into Oregon? Not to Police Streets.”
He writes that “it is unconstitutional and unlawful for DHS officers to enforce non-federal law unless they are deputized by state or local officials — not the president — to do so. And Portland officials, far from making the DHS officers into deputies, have instead publicly expressed their outrage at the officers’ presence and demanded their removal.”
What is clear is the federal government has the legal authority and responsibility to enforce federal law and protect federal property.
But that does not extend to non-federal lands and assets.
If a protestor spray paints graffiti on a federal courthouse (apparently a crime so grievous DHS chief Wolf has to send in the feds, literally, to occupy Portland,) federal law enforcement agents can arrest the alleged perpetrator.
If a protestor spray paints graffiti on a state courthouse, federal law enforcement agents cannot arrest the alleged perpetrator unless they have also committed federal crimes.
Read Feldman’s entire piece here.
