Devastating Ad Depicts Trump’s America in #GestapoTrump

Eleven people are dead after a white male gunman walked in to The Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and opened fire Saturday morning, yelling, “All Jews must die.” He carried an AR-15 style rifle and multiple handguns. At least six others, including law enforcement officers were wounded in this anti-Semitic hate crime and terror attack. The Jewish house of worship reportedly was packed for a baby naming ceremony and Shabbat, the Jewish sabbath.

It is a week that began with the discovery of a pipe bomb in the mailbox of liberal philanthropist George Soros, who is Jewish. We now know the suspect, a Trump-loving white supremacist, sent at least 13 other bombs to prominent Democrats. And though it has received less attention, a white man this week shot and killed two Black people in a Kentucky grocery store, after unsuccessfully trying to enter a Black church.

Americans today immediately took to social media to mourn, share their thoughts, support each other and the Jewish community, and to make clear they hold President Donald Trump and his hate-filled rhetoric at least partly responsible for this latest act of terrorism and hate – as they do for the 14 pipe bombs sent this week.

In short, many believe President Trump has enabled an environment of white supremacy, including anti-Semitism, in America, through his hate-filled rhetoric, his incessant attacks, and his repeated refusals to completely denounce hate.

Trump absolutely denies any responsibility, and Friday afternoon, as he headed to another campaign rally, threatening he “could really tone it up,” referring to his rhetoric.

Meanwhile, Trump supporters on the right are insisting – falsely – that the suspect in the Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooting, 46-year old Robert Bowers, is a Democrat or a “leftist,” because he supposedly opposed Trump. Bowers, according to reports, disliked Trump because Trump wasn’t anti-Semitic enough.

But Bowers certainly shared Trump’s hatred of immigrants, especially the migrants fleeing the drugs, gangs, and poverty in Honduras, willing to walk their way to the United States, as The Toronto Star’s Daniel Dale reports:

The suspect also appeared to suggest, baselessly, that Jews were behind or connected to the caravan. Some on the right, including Rep. Matt Gaetz, have spread a baseless theory that Soros was giving caravan participants money. (Trump then reposted the video Gaetz posted.) — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 27, 2018

Dean Obeidallah of The Daily Beast and SiruisXM makes it clear:

Robert Bowers was a white male in his 40s who was a right wing, white supremacist who was very anti-immigrant, viewed himself as a “nationalist,” hated globalists and thought diversity was a threat to America. But Trumpers want you to believe he didn’t like Trump. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 27, 2018

Seriously look at the trumpers online. There’s almost zero sympathy for the Jewish Americans killed by the right wing terrorist. The #MAGA crowd simply doesn’t want to have their beloved trump blamed for it. #MAGAShooter #MAGABomber — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 27, 2018

The Anti-Defamation League says it believes today’s attack is the “deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the history of the United States.”

We believe this is the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the history of the United States. Our full statement: https://t.co/NdyGjtGaM7 — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) October 27, 2018

And here’s what some others on social media are saying about today’s horrific anti-Semitic hate crime, and just how much they think Trump is responsible for it:

Yes, their blood is on Donald Trump’s hands.

Yes, it is on @Twitter’s as well.

No, this is not a “both sides” situation.

No, I will not be listening to any lectures on civility from anyone on either side. https://t.co/e65Xjqes4o — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) October 27, 2018

And I do not want to hear ONE FUCKING WORD from Jared and Ivanka and anyone else who has given cover to the president’s tacit support of white-nationalist terrorism — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) October 27, 2018

Your GOP colleague, Steve King, gave an interview to an Austrian neo-nazi website and mused about an “antidote” for George Soros. Will you support expelling him from your party? https://t.co/wCgF6ANGbv — Michael Linden (@MichaelSLinden) October 27, 2018

Trump’s hateful rhetoric radicalizes people. https://t.co/TGjMPmtRoy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2018

They were hosting a bris this morning at this synogogue. A bris. Parents, perhaps for the first time, were marking the birth of their son just eight days prior— a profound and emotional moment in their collective lives— and some maniac burst in a shot everyone. During a bris. — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 27, 2018

Leave the White House. If you care, leave and force your racist husband to resign. https://t.co/ztrOFYzTAC — Jon B. “Globalist” Wolfsthal (@JBWolfsthal) October 27, 2018

You can not say that you stand with the Jewish community when your president, a year ago, called people who screamed “Jews will not replace us” fine people. Trump preaches hate and intolerance, and the victims blood are on his hands and yours. — Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) October 27, 2018

Prayers for the people who are being terrorized and shot in their place of prayer (yes they are Jews )in Pittsburg right now.

Blood is on your hands Mr trump you have incited this Hatred and violence — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) October 27, 2018

No, you don’t. You work for a guy that praises Nazi’s and promotes anti-Semitic theories daily by using code words like Soros and “globalists”. Everyone knows he means Jews. This blood is on your hands and everyone who works for Trump. — (((Richard Arnold))) (@richardfromla) October 27, 2018

Donald Trump has power. He has influence. He’s the President of the United States. His endless lies and bigoted actions, as well as his complete inaction and unwillingness to confront white supremacy head on, has absolutely played a role in lethal violence nationwide. — Shaun King (@shaunking) October 27, 2018

Donald Trump doesn’t care if people die. He cares only about himself. He will never apologize for anything. He will never blame himself for anything. He will not change. He will not be moved by any suffering. He does not experience empathy. The only hope is your vote. Period. — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) October 26, 2018

11 people are dead in an anti-Semitic attack. Trump refuses to let it impact his political schedule, even for a few hours It sends a clear message to his supporters, regardless of what he says https://t.co/NwUDOhan65 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 27, 2018

.@IvankaTrump I am not interested in your gaslighting tweets. This is what YOUR family stands for, from Kashoggi to a blind eye to Yemen to caging families and babies to racism xenophobia to misogyny and so many forms of hate. Please go away. What you say is MEANINGLESS — Jodi Jacobson (@jljacobson) October 27, 2018

Trump won’t cancel his rally on the day of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history https://t.co/fGvrqrTo58 — David Nir (@DavidNir) October 27, 2018