News
Cohen Sues Barr
Michael Cohen is suing Attorney General Bill Barr, after the former personal attorney to President Donald Trump was re-arrested and place in jail again after being released over COVID-19 concerns.
Cohen’s attorneys claim his re-incarceration is retaliation by Barr over a book he is writing about President Trump, The Hill reports.
“He is being held in retaliation for his protected speech, including drafting a book manuscript that is critical of the President — and recently making public his intention to publish that book soon, shortly before the upcoming election,” the suit claims.
He is asking to be released from jail immediately.
Cohen was returned to prison after refusing to sign a statement promising to not publish his book about Trump until after he had served out his sentence. He would also have to promise to not speak to reporters.
His lawsuit cites First Amendment issues. The ACLU is part of his legal team.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Trump to Resume Live Coronavirus Briefings After Promise to Use White House Events to Campaign
President Donald Trump will resume his highly controversial coronavirus briefings, after stopping them when he suggested researchers should investigate injecting disinfectants into the human body to fight the virus.
The coronavirus task force press briefings, which will resume Tuesday and be held daily at 5 PM, were filled with lies and misinformation, and were fueled by Trump’s desire to attack reporters.
Administration officials last week said the president will continue to use White House events as campaign rallies, which he did last Tuesday in the Rose Garden.
Trump met with Republican House and Senate leaders Monday morning in the Oval Office.
President Trump says he is bringing back the coronavirus briefings, first one Tuesday ay 5pm pic.twitter.com/btQ7qGQY3h
— Steve Holland (@steveholland1) July 20, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Supreme Court Blocks House Request to Move Quickly in Battle to Obtain Trump Tax Returns
The U.S. Supreme Court has just denied a request from the House of Representatives to move to quickly obtain President Donald Trump’s tax returns.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who would have granted the request, had her name recorded as dissenting.
New: The Supreme Court refuses House request to immediately issue judgments in congressional subpoena cases to more quickly restart fight for Trump financial documents. Justice Sotomayor notes her dissent. pic.twitter.com/RGrpj19O4N
— Todd Ruger (@ToddRuger) July 20, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is Being Treated for Liver Cancer
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has revealed she is being treated for a recurrence of liver cancer.
Justice Ginsburg says she has been receiving treatment, including chemotherapy, since May. The 87-year old progressive jurist says she receives chemotherapy twice a week, is tolerating it well, and there has been “no new disease.”
Ginsburg says she is “fully able” to continue working.
“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that.”
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg explains her latest hospitalization, saying: “I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that.” pic.twitter.com/JwKV2B2Ss5
— Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) July 17, 2020
