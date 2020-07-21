Cohen Sues Barr

Michael Cohen is suing Attorney General Bill Barr, after the former personal attorney to President Donald Trump was re-arrested and place in jail again after being released over COVID-19 concerns.

Cohen’s attorneys claim his re-incarceration is retaliation by Barr over a book he is writing about President Trump, The Hill reports.

“He is being held in retaliation for his protected speech, including drafting a book manuscript that is critical of the President — and recently making public his intention to publish that book soon, shortly before the upcoming election,” the suit claims.

He is asking to be released from jail immediately.

Cohen was returned to prison after refusing to sign a statement promising to not publish his book about Trump until after he had served out his sentence. He would also have to promise to not speak to reporters.

His lawsuit cites First Amendment issues. The ACLU is part of his legal team.

This is a breaking news and developing story.