COWARDICE
Tom Cotton: ‘Violent Protests’ Are ‘Domestic Terrorism’ – Calls for Army Paratroopers to Battle ‘Insurrectionists’
Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) is calling for multiple units of the U.S. Military to be called up to put down the protests that have now taken place, reportedly, in over 100 cities across America. A strong ally of President Donald Trump, Cotton says the “violent protests” aren’t protests at all, they are “domestic terrorism.”
Cotton, a Harvard-educated attorney who served as an active duty and reserves Army Captain in Iraq and Afghanistan, called for “zero tolerance for this destruction.” He had a lot to say about the protests, but only mentioned George Floyd once, in passing.
George Floyd deserves justice. And our First Amendment protects peaceful protests of his wrongful death.
But this violence isn’t protest: it’s domestic terrorism.
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 1, 2020
Cotton is calling the protestors “violent criminals,” and said “Antifa” needs to face the “101st Airborne Division.”
Anarchy, rioting, and looting needs to end tonight.
If local law enforcement is overwhelmed and needs backup, let’s see how tough these Antifa terrorists are when they’re facing off with the 101st Airborne Division.
We need to have zero tolerance for this destruction.
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 1, 2020
He went on to say: “And, if necessary, the 10th Mountain, 82nd Airborne, 1st Cav, 3rd Infantry—whatever it takes to restore order. No quarter for insurrectionists, anarchists, rioters, and looters.”
The 101st Airborne, also known as the “Screaming Eagles,” is a light air infantry division of the Army.
The 10th Mountain specializes in fighting in mountainous and arctic terrain.
The 82nd Airborne specializes in parachute assault.
The 1st Cavalry has a horseback division, along with infantry, air assault, and armored divisions.
Cotton’s comments drew scorn.
I was in 10th Mountain and disgusted you even dragged my great division into this disgusting tweet
— JD Magrath (@JD_Magrath) June 1, 2020
Here we have a US senator condoning war crimes.
— Nick Fane (@NickFaneMusic) June 1, 2020
War mongers like you, Cotton, should have no place in government. You’ve been useless since you’ve been in dc.
— Mike Mulligan (@mikemulligan13) June 1, 2020
What in God’s name is wrong with you?
— Amy Gibson (@agibSD) June 1, 2020
You don’t use the US Military against her own people.
— SurlyBastard (@GettingFitLife) June 1, 2020
Photo: Army 82nd Airborne Division.
Image by U.S. Army/GPAS Photo Archive via Flickr and a CC license
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- ANTI-GAY BIGOT2 days ago
Anti-gay bigot Lou Sheldon, founder of Traditional Values Coalition, dead at 85
- THAT SETTLES THAT3 days ago
‘Not Exculpatory’: Just-Declassified Transcripts Prove Flynn Lied – ‘He Also Betrayed America’
- News2 days ago
Trump Administration Orders Military Police to Prepare to Deploy to Minneapolis
- COWARD IN CHIEF23 hours ago
‘Absolute Vacuum in Leadership’: Internet Shreds ‘Great Divider’ and ‘Coward’ Trump for Hiding After 75 Cities Protest
- HYPOCRISY ALERT3 days ago
Trump Tries to Walk Back His Threat to Shoot Protestors by Attacking ‘Those Looking to Cause Trouble on Social Media’
- News3 days ago
One of Four Fired Police Officers Taken Into Custody in Killing of George Floyd
- News3 days ago
Watch: Protester Scales DC Federal Government Building to Spray-Paint Profane Anti-Trump Message
- SOS3 days ago
‘God Help Us’: Americans Brace as WH Announces Trump Rose Garden News Conference Expected to Be ‘Gasoline for the Fire’