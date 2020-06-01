Tom Cotton: ‘Violent Protests’ Are ‘Domestic Terrorism’ – Calls for Army Paratroopers to Battle ‘Insurrectionists’

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) is calling for multiple units of the U.S. Military to be called up to put down the protests that have now taken place, reportedly, in over 100 cities across America. A strong ally of President Donald Trump, Cotton says the “violent protests” aren’t protests at all, they are “domestic terrorism.”

Cotton, a Harvard-educated attorney who served as an active duty and reserves Army Captain in Iraq and Afghanistan, called for “zero tolerance for this destruction.” He had a lot to say about the protests, but only mentioned George Floyd once, in passing.

George Floyd deserves justice. And our First Amendment protects peaceful protests of his wrongful death. But this violence isn’t protest: it’s domestic terrorism. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 1, 2020

Cotton is calling the protestors “violent criminals,” and said “Antifa” needs to face the “101st Airborne Division.”

Anarchy, rioting, and looting needs to end tonight. If local law enforcement is overwhelmed and needs backup, let’s see how tough these Antifa terrorists are when they’re facing off with the 101st Airborne Division. We need to have zero tolerance for this destruction. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 1, 2020

He went on to say: “And, if necessary, the 10th Mountain, 82nd Airborne, 1st Cav, 3rd Infantry—whatever it takes to restore order. No quarter for insurrectionists, anarchists, rioters, and looters.”

The 101st Airborne, also known as the “Screaming Eagles,” is a light air infantry division of the Army.

The 10th Mountain specializes in fighting in mountainous and arctic terrain.

The 82nd Airborne specializes in parachute assault.

The 1st Cavalry has a horseback division, along with infantry, air assault, and armored divisions.

Cotton’s comments drew scorn.

I was in 10th Mountain and disgusted you even dragged my great division into this disgusting tweet — JD Magrath (@JD_Magrath) June 1, 2020

Here we have a US senator condoning war crimes. — Nick Fane (@NickFaneMusic) June 1, 2020

War mongers like you, Cotton, should have no place in government. You’ve been useless since you’ve been in dc. — Mike Mulligan (@mikemulligan13) June 1, 2020

What in God’s name is wrong with you? — Amy Gibson (@agibSD) June 1, 2020

You don’t use the US Military against her own people. — SurlyBastard (@GettingFitLife) June 1, 2020

Photo: Army 82nd Airborne Division.

Image by U.S. Army/GPAS Photo Archive via Flickr and a CC license