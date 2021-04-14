COWARDICE
Number Two House Republican Says GOP Won’t Take Action Against Gaetz Unless ‘Something Really Formal’ Happens
Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), the number two Republican in the House, on Wednesday told reporters the GOP will not take action against U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) unless “something really formal” from the DOJ happens. Gaetz has not been charged but admits he is under DOJ investigation.
Asked if he has “confidence” in Gaetz, Scalise told reporters, “Well, you know, we’ve heard a lot of stories, you know I mean obviously I’ve read the media reports but there’s been nothing that we’ve seen yet from the Dept. of Justice. If something’s going on obviously we’ll find out about it.”
“You know, right now, it’s hard to speculate on rumors, but, you know, if something really formal happened from Justice, we would of course react and take action,” Scalise said at the press briefing.
Gaetz allegedly is under DOJ investigation for a possible sexual relationship with a 17-year old girl, and for possible sex trafficking of a minor. He also allegedly used illegal drugs and showed fellow members of Congress on the House floor photos of women he had sex with.
On Tuesday Politico reported federal agents obtained a warrant and seized Gaetz’s cell phone late last year.
House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Gaetz:
“It’s hard to speculate on rumors, but if something really formal happened from Justice we would of course react and take action.” pic.twitter.com/cJGjom922o
— The Recount (@therecount) April 14, 2021
Related:
Women Describe Parties They Attended With Matt Gaetz Fueled by Sex, Cocaine, and Cash Apps: Report
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
COWARDICE
Tom Cotton: ‘Violent Protests’ Are ‘Domestic Terrorism’ – Calls for Army Paratroopers to Battle ‘Insurrectionists’
Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) is calling for multiple units of the U.S. Military to be called up to put down the protests that have now taken place, reportedly, in over 100 cities across America. A strong ally of President Donald Trump, Cotton says the “violent protests” aren’t protests at all, they are “domestic terrorism.”
Cotton, a Harvard-educated attorney who served as an active duty and reserves Army Captain in Iraq and Afghanistan, called for “zero tolerance for this destruction.” He had a lot to say about the protests, but only mentioned George Floyd once, in passing.
George Floyd deserves justice. And our First Amendment protects peaceful protests of his wrongful death.
But this violence isn’t protest: it’s domestic terrorism.
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 1, 2020
Cotton is calling the protestors “violent criminals,” and said “Antifa” needs to face the “101st Airborne Division.”
Anarchy, rioting, and looting needs to end tonight.
If local law enforcement is overwhelmed and needs backup, let’s see how tough these Antifa terrorists are when they’re facing off with the 101st Airborne Division.
We need to have zero tolerance for this destruction.
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 1, 2020
He went on to say: “And, if necessary, the 10th Mountain, 82nd Airborne, 1st Cav, 3rd Infantry—whatever it takes to restore order. No quarter for insurrectionists, anarchists, rioters, and looters.”
The 101st Airborne, also known as the “Screaming Eagles,” is a light air infantry division of the Army.
The 10th Mountain specializes in fighting in mountainous and arctic terrain.
The 82nd Airborne specializes in parachute assault.
The 1st Cavalry has a horseback division, along with infantry, air assault, and armored divisions.
Cotton’s comments drew scorn.
I was in 10th Mountain and disgusted you even dragged my great division into this disgusting tweet
— JD Magrath (@JD_Magrath) June 1, 2020
Here we have a US senator condoning war crimes.
— Nick Fane (@NickFaneMusic) June 1, 2020
War mongers like you, Cotton, should have no place in government. You’ve been useless since you’ve been in dc.
— Mike Mulligan (@mikemulligan13) June 1, 2020
What in God’s name is wrong with you?
— Amy Gibson (@agibSD) June 1, 2020
You don’t use the US Military against her own people.
— SurlyBastard (@GettingFitLife) June 1, 2020
Photo: Army 82nd Airborne Division.
Image by U.S. Army/GPAS Photo Archive via Flickr and a CC license
Trending
- SERIOUSLY?1 day ago
Trump Has a New Excuse for Why Congress Can’t See His Tax Returns: Report
- FIRED BECAUSE VIDEO WENT VIRAL2 days ago
Internet Explodes After Cop Who Pepper Sprayed Black Army Lieutenant Finally Fired: ‘He Should Be Indicted’
- GUNS2 days ago
11 Year Old Boy Shot Dead in Dallas by 9 Year Old With Gun Found in Car After Being Left Alone at Walmart Parking Lot
- News2 days ago
‘Dumber Than a Jar of Paste’: Senator Mocked and Slammed for Complaining Biden Not Tweeting Enough
- 'PROUD OF THEMSELVES'2 days ago
Anger Over Thin Blue Line Flag Flying at Station of Cop Who Shot 20 Year Old Daunte Wright: ‘You Can’t Reform This’
- GUNS1 day ago
‘Shot My Child in His Head’: Mother of 11 Year Old Boy Fatally Shot by 9 Year Old at Dallas Walmart Speaks Out
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
MAGA Minister: ‘Tough Guy’ Jesus Was ‘A Man’ Unlike Today’s ‘Effeminate, Almost Homosexual’ Christian Church
- 'INSURRECTION PARTICIPATION TROPHY'2 days ago
‘Treason Trophy’: Trump and GOP Mocked for Making Up ‘Champion for Freedom’ Award for Ex-President