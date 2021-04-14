Connect with us

COWARDICE

Number Two House Republican Says GOP Won’t Take Action Against Gaetz Unless ‘Something Really Formal’ Happens

Published

on

Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), the number two Republican in the House, on Wednesday told reporters the GOP will not take action against U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) unless “something really formal” from the DOJ happens. Gaetz has not been charged but admits he is under DOJ investigation.

Asked if he has “confidence” in Gaetz, Scalise told reporters, “Well, you know, we’ve heard a lot of stories, you know I mean obviously I’ve read the media reports but there’s been nothing that we’ve seen yet from the Dept. of Justice. If something’s going on obviously we’ll find out about it.”

“You know, right now, it’s hard to speculate on rumors, but, you know, if something really formal happened from Justice, we would of course react and take action,” Scalise said at the press briefing.

Gaetz allegedly is under DOJ investigation for a possible sexual relationship with a 17-year old girl, and for possible sex trafficking of a minor. He also allegedly used illegal drugs and showed fellow members of Congress on the House floor photos of women he had sex with.

On Tuesday Politico reported federal agents obtained a warrant and seized Gaetz’s cell phone late last year.

Tom Cotton: ‘Violent Protests’ Are ‘Domestic Terrorism’ – Calls for Army Paratroopers to Battle ‘Insurrectionists’

Published

11 months ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) is calling for multiple units of the U.S. Military to be called up to put down the protests that have now taken place, reportedly, in over 100 cities across America. A strong ally of President Donald Trump, Cotton says the “violent protests” aren’t protests at all, they are “domestic terrorism.”

Cotton, a Harvard-educated attorney who served as an active duty and reserves Army Captain in Iraq and Afghanistan, called for “zero tolerance for this destruction.” He had a lot to say about the protests, but only mentioned George Floyd once, in passing.

Cotton is calling the protestors “violent criminals,” and said “Antifa” needs to face the “101st Airborne Division.”

He went on to say: “And, if necessary, the 10th Mountain, 82nd Airborne, 1st Cav, 3rd Infantry—whatever it takes to restore order. No quarter for insurrectionists, anarchists, rioters, and looters.”

The 101st Airborne, also known as the “Screaming Eagles,” is a light air infantry division of the Army.
The 10th Mountain specializes in fighting in mountainous and arctic terrain.
The 82nd Airborne specializes in parachute assault.
The 1st Cavalry has a horseback division, along with infantry, air assault, and armored divisions.

Cotton’s comments drew scorn.

 

Photo: Army 82nd Airborne Division.
Image by U.S. Army/GPAS Photo Archive via Flickr and a CC license

 

