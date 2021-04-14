Number Two House Republican Says GOP Won’t Take Action Against Gaetz Unless ‘Something Really Formal’ Happens

Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), the number two Republican in the House, on Wednesday told reporters the GOP will not take action against U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) unless “something really formal” from the DOJ happens. Gaetz has not been charged but admits he is under DOJ investigation.

Asked if he has “confidence” in Gaetz, Scalise told reporters, “Well, you know, we’ve heard a lot of stories, you know I mean obviously I’ve read the media reports but there’s been nothing that we’ve seen yet from the Dept. of Justice. If something’s going on obviously we’ll find out about it.”

“You know, right now, it’s hard to speculate on rumors, but, you know, if something really formal happened from Justice, we would of course react and take action,” Scalise said at the press briefing.

Gaetz allegedly is under DOJ investigation for a possible sexual relationship with a 17-year old girl, and for possible sex trafficking of a minor. He also allegedly used illegal drugs and showed fellow members of Congress on the House floor photos of women he had sex with.

On Tuesday Politico reported federal agents obtained a warrant and seized Gaetz’s cell phone late last year.

House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Gaetz: “It’s hard to speculate on rumors, but if something really formal happened from Justice we would of course react and take action.” pic.twitter.com/cJGjom922o — The Recount (@therecount) April 14, 2021

Related:

Women Describe Parties They Attended With Matt Gaetz Fueled by Sex, Cocaine, and Cash Apps: Report