‘Showing Off With These Complete Sentences’: Internet Rejoices as ‘Real President’ Obama Speaks – ‘I Miss Him’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi delivered a brutal dose of truth to President Donald Trump Tuesday night, calling the nation’s president “weak,” his leadership “incompetent,” and charging he “took insufficient action and caused unnecessary death and disaster,” by poorly managing the coronavirus pandemic.

Pelosi made her remarks as part of a “Dear Colleague” letter sent to House Democrats, but reposted the central portion to Twitter.

The Speaker published her remarks less than two hours after being interviewed by MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, during which she mentioned she had not personally spoken to the President since the State of the Union address in early February.

In her letter and on Twitter Pelosi noted several “truths.”

Now more than ever, we need the truth. And the truth is that Donald Trump dismantled the infrastructure handed to him which was meant to plan for and overcome a pandemic, resulting in unnecessary deaths and economic disaster. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 15, 2020

The truth is that Donald Trump told his most loyal followers that the pandemic was a hoax and that it would magically disappear, thus endangering lives and paving the way for economic disaster. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 15, 2020

The truth is because of an incompetent reaction to this health crisis, the strong economy handed to Donald Trump is now a disaster, causing the suffering of countless Americans and endangering lives. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 15, 2020

The truth is a weak person, a poor leader, takes no responsibility. A weak person blames others. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 15, 2020

The Speaker began her letter by calling it “an unbearably sad time with all Americans sharing the same devastating experience: we are grieving for those who have died from the coronavirus, we are fearful for our health and especially the health of our loved ones and we are heartbroken for our children who are unable to be in school and with their friends.”

She also noted that Americans “are suffering from pressures of economic hardship.”

“All of us want to resume the precious and beautiful lives that America’s unique freedoms provide. We will overcome this moment, but success requires one fundamental from which all actions will follow: we need the truth. To succeed in this crisis, we must insist on the truth, and we must act upon it!”