WHAT LEADERSHIP LOOKS LIKE
‘Showing Off With These Complete Sentences’: Internet Rejoices as ‘Real President’ Obama Speaks – ‘I Miss Him’
Former President Barack Obama delivered forward-looking, encouraging remarks in response to the police killing of George Floyd and the ongoing nationwide protests, and the Internet rejoiced. President Obama’s comments, part of a town hall organized by his My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, were focused for his younger audience, and were short and seemingly off-the-cuff, yet inspired a nation thirsting for caring, intelligence, and leadership.
Take a look.
I Love President Barack Obama.
That’s the tweet.
#ObamaTownHall pic.twitter.com/0yevRYTqSe
— Rachel VIII, Ratchet Queen of Quarantine (@Rachels_Ratchet) June 3, 2020
Obama is showing off with these complete sentences.
— jelani cobb (@jelani9) June 3, 2020
The President just spoke
— Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) June 3, 2020
Finally, a president trying to inspire and unite us.
President Obama understands the importance of leadership. For the past three and a half years, that type of leadership has been completely absent in the White House and missing among Republicans.pic.twitter.com/FPaDoQ5hc9
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 3, 2020
For those playing along at home:@realDonaldTrump: “I will deploy the US military and quickly solve the problem for them.”@BarackObama: “I’m proud of you.”
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 3, 2020
Barack Obama speaks to our better angels. No matter what color you are. Barack Obama is the best of America. Barack Obama is American beauty.
— Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) June 3, 2020
The contrast could not be more stark: the current lack of national leadership & the compassion, goodness & inspiration being expressed by former presidents. We need to rid ourselves of @realDonaldTrump’s tyranny & sycophants. Return integrity to the White House & Congress. Vote.
— John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) June 3, 2020
Obama absolutely nailed it… “Make people in power uncomfortable”… God I miss him… #takeobamalive
— Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) June 3, 2020
A Real President is speaking
A real man is speaking
A real leader
Best President Ever
He does everything better
Thank you Obama pic.twitter.com/DjvZwB9Ydg
— Chrissi Nielsen (@NielsenChrissi) June 3, 2020
This is what leadership looks like
Thank you @barackobama https://t.co/0mqzq9tBdY
— Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) June 3, 2020
A real president is speaking right now. @BarackObama pic.twitter.com/bfH0fD9COG
— Just Some Guy (@JustSumGuy176) June 3, 2020
How comforting to hear President @BarackObama who is articulate, comforting, uniting. Forgot what that feels like.
Instead we have to deal w a racist dividing authoritarian KGB troll.
— Olga Lautman (@olgaNYC1211) June 3, 2020
Obama’s subjects and verbs agree. Y’all remember when Presidents did that?!
— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) June 3, 2020
Speaker Pelosi Flays ‘Weak’ and ‘Incompetent’ Donald Trump – He ‘Caused Unnecessary Death and Disaster’
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi delivered a brutal dose of truth to President Donald Trump Tuesday night, calling the nation’s president “weak,” his leadership “incompetent,” and charging he “took insufficient action and caused unnecessary death and disaster,” by poorly managing the coronavirus pandemic.
Pelosi made her remarks as part of a “Dear Colleague” letter sent to House Democrats, but reposted the central portion to Twitter.
The Speaker published her remarks less than two hours after being interviewed by MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, during which she mentioned she had not personally spoken to the President since the State of the Union address in early February.
In her letter and on Twitter Pelosi noted several “truths.”
Now more than ever, we need the truth. And the truth is that Donald Trump dismantled the infrastructure handed to him which was meant to plan for and overcome a pandemic, resulting in unnecessary deaths and economic disaster.
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 15, 2020
The truth is that Donald Trump told his most loyal followers that the pandemic was a hoax and that it would magically disappear, thus endangering lives and paving the way for economic disaster.
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 15, 2020
The truth is because of an incompetent reaction to this health crisis, the strong economy handed to Donald Trump is now a disaster, causing the suffering of countless Americans and endangering lives.
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 15, 2020
The truth is a weak person, a poor leader, takes no responsibility. A weak person blames others.
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 15, 2020
The Speaker began her letter by calling it “an unbearably sad time with all Americans sharing the same devastating experience: we are grieving for those who have died from the coronavirus, we are fearful for our health and especially the health of our loved ones and we are heartbroken for our children who are unable to be in school and with their friends.”
She also noted that Americans “are suffering from pressures of economic hardship.”
“All of us want to resume the precious and beautiful lives that America’s unique freedoms provide. We will overcome this moment, but success requires one fundamental from which all actions will follow: we need the truth. To succeed in this crisis, we must insist on the truth, and we must act upon it!”
