WHAT LEADERSHIP LOOKS LIKE

Watch: Obama Mocks and Destroys Trump in Fiery Florida Speech – 'He's Jealous of COVID's Media Coverage'

Published

on

In what is his strongest attack yet on President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama on Tuesday served up a fiery speech in the battleground state of Florida, calling his successor lazy, criticizing him for not having a plan, and for his incessant tweeting.

At one point President Obama, campaigning for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, slammed President Trump’s affinity for murderous dictators.

“He said that Putin of Russia, Xi of China, and Kim Jong Un of North Korea want him to win. We know,” Obama mocked. “We know because you’ve been giving them whatever they want for the last four years. Of course they want you to win. That’s not a good thing. You shouldn’t brag.”

Obama also attacked Trump for not taking the deadly coronavirus seriously.

“What’s his closing argument? That people are too focused on COVID. He said this at one of his rallies. ‘COVID COVID COVID’ he’s complaining. He’s jealous of COVID’s media coverage,” Obama mocked. “If he had been focused on COVID from the beginning, cases wouldn’t be reaching new record highs this week.”

And Obama mocked Trump’s claim there was nothing he could have done differently to responds to the coronavirus pandemic that’s taken close to 230,000 lives in the U.S.

“You can’t think of anything you might be doing differently?” Obama asked. “Like, maybe you shouldn’t have gotten on TV and suggested we might inject bleach to cure COVID?”

He also slammed Trump for returning to the first controversy of the Trump presidency: how big the crowd was at his 2017 inauguration.

“Who is thinking about that right now? Nobody except him.”

WHAT LEADERSHIP LOOKS LIKE

‘Showing Off With These Complete Sentences’: Internet Rejoices as ‘Real President’ Obama Speaks – ‘I Miss Him’

Published

5 months ago

on

June 3, 2020

By

Former President Barack Obama delivered forward-looking, encouraging remarks in response to the police killing of George Floyd and the ongoing nationwide protests, and the Internet rejoiced. President Obama’s comments, part of a town hall organized by his My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, were focused for his younger audience, and were short and seemingly off-the-cuff, yet inspired a nation thirsting for caring, intelligence, and leadership.

Take a look.

 

Continue Reading

WHAT LEADERSHIP LOOKS LIKE

Speaker Pelosi Flays ‘Weak’ and ‘Incompetent’ Donald Trump – He ‘Caused Unnecessary Death and Disaster’

Published

7 months ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi delivered a brutal dose of truth to President Donald Trump Tuesday night, calling the nation’s president “weak,” his leadership “incompetent,” and charging he “took insufficient action and caused unnecessary death and disaster,” by poorly managing the coronavirus pandemic.

Pelosi made her remarks as part of a “Dear Colleague” letter sent to House Democrats, but reposted the central portion to Twitter.

The Speaker published her remarks less than two hours after being interviewed by MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, during which she mentioned she had not personally spoken to the President since the State of the Union address in early February.

In her letter and on Twitter Pelosi noted several “truths.”

The Speaker began her letter by calling it “an unbearably sad time with all Americans sharing the same devastating experience: we are grieving for those who have died from the coronavirus, we are fearful for our health and especially the health of our loved ones and we are heartbroken for our children who are unable to be in school and with their friends.”

She also noted that Americans “are suffering from pressures of economic hardship.”

“All of us want to resume the precious and beautiful lives that America’s unique freedoms provide.  We will overcome this moment, but success requires one fundamental from which all actions will follow: we need the truth.  To succeed in this crisis, we must insist on the truth, and we must act upon it!”

 

 

 

Continue Reading

