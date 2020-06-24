CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION
‘Real Debasement’: White House Press Secretary Slammed for Message Supporting Mike Flynn
It took President Donald Trump less than five minutes to applaud the 2-1 decision of the DC Court of Appeals, ordering a federal judge to grant the Dept. of Justice its motion to dismiss all charges against admitted liar Mike Flynn.
Less than an hour later, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted a message supporting Flynn.
That message is causing a great deal of upset and anger, especially as McEnany chose to include a U.S. flag icon next to the disgraced retired general’s name.
Today’s decision by an appeals court to dismiss the case against Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn is a VICTORY for justice and truth.
All Americans are entitled to equal justice under the law and due process. No American should ever be unjustly targeted by their government.
FLYNN 🇺🇸
— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) June 24, 2020
Former White House press secretary Joe Lockhart, now a CNN political analyst, took particular exception to the move, calling it a “real debasement” of the American flag.
Putting the America flag next to the criminal Michael Flynn is the real debasement of our flag. https://t.co/ob10OgliSK
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) June 24, 2020
Lockhart wasn’t finished:
This is the latest example of how far we’ve fallen as a nation. Someone who plead guilty and acknowledged and admitting committing felonies is a “victory for justice and truth.” I,for one, is damned tired of this shit happening. https://t.co/ob10OgliSK
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) June 24, 2020
Many others responded to McEnany:
He admitted to lying to the FBI, Kayleigh.
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 24, 2020
Flynn pleaded guilty twice. This decision will probably be heard en banc. We’ll see what happens then.
— Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) June 24, 2020
Why did Donald Trump fire him?
He lied to the FBI, and either he lied to the rest of the Trump Administration, or the rest of the Trump Administration is lying about that.
Corruption has never been so corrupt.
— JRehling (@JRehling) June 24, 2020
If you plead guilty to a crime twice under oath before a judge, why does that make you innocent? Is that what they taught you at @Harvard_Law ? Flynn betrayed America and you’re cheering. What is wrong with you? #FlynnIsATraitor #GOPComplicitTraitors #GOPCorruptionOverCountry
— James (@JamesSNYC) June 24, 2020
FLYNN PLEAD GUILTY…… FUCKING TWICE
You lie to the American people on an hourly basis
— Holden Mirror (@HoldenMirror) June 24, 2020
Nonsense. It’s a sham written by a Trump appointee, and a debasement of the notion of an independent judiciary, and you, as a Harvard Law grad, should understand this, but you know, hypocrisy.
— Rogue Ivanka (Parody Account) (@MarALagoPoolBoy) June 24, 2020
Trump world is pushing an exceptionally bizarre and dishonest misreading of the DC Cir. opinion. The issue is about a federal court’s ability to get answers regarding politicization and irregularity in DOJ decision making. It is in no way a substantive vindication of Flynn. https://t.co/fBxuAmsxsK
— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) June 24, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION
Ethics Expert Warns ‘America Is on the Brink of Total Destruction’ Over DOJ-Roger Stone ‘Corruption’ Bombshell
Walter Shaub, the former head of the Office of Government Ethics, issued a dire warning Tuesday on the allegation that officials at the “highest levels” of the Dept. of Justice pressured prosecutors to ask for an extremely light sentence for Roger Stone, a good friend and former associate of President Donald Trump.
“America is on the brink of total destruction,” Shaub warned on Twitter.
And he put his warning in context.
“Short of assassinating opponents or using the military to quell public protests, I can’t think of a form of corruption worse than a nation’s leader influencing the administration of justice to protect friends and prosecute enemies.”
Short of assassinating opponents or using the military to quell public protests, I can’t think of a form of corruption worse than a nation’s leader influencing the administration of justice to protect friends and prosecute enemies. America is on the brink of total destruction. https://t.co/w0GiZ4WS9A
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 23, 2020
Shaub was responding to a tweet from attorney, commentator, and writer for Yahoo News and Just Security, Luppe Luppen, who posted a copy of Assistant United States Attorney Aaron Zelinsky’s opening statement. Zelinsky was a prosecutor for former Special Counsel Robert Mueller. He is set to testify before Congress Wednesday as a whistleblower, presumably against the DOJ and Attorney General Bill Barr.
Zelinsky was one of four prosecutors on the Roger Stone case who abruptly withdrew just before the sentencing recommendation was to be made.
“What I heard – repeatedly – was that Roger Stone was being treated differently from any other defendant because of his relationship to the President,” Zelinsky’s statement reads.
Shaub is far from the only expert to sound the alarm bell.
Former US Attorney Barb McQuade, now an MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst and University of Michigan Law professor calls for Barr to go.
More on the Stone prosecution. This is a disgrace. Barr must go. He is not acting as the Attorney General of the United States. He is Trump’s Roy Cohn. https://t.co/G2Mz7Fis1h
— Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) June 23, 2020
Matthew Miller, a former DOJ chief spokesperson now an MSNBC justice and security analyst:
Reading Zelinsky’s testimony in full just leaves me extraordinarily sad. Sad that this could even happen, sad that no R will care, sad that Barr can stay in office even a single additional day in the face of it. It is an outrage what they’ve done to DOJ. https://t.co/LBAWb1UDYH
— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) June 23, 2020
Mimi Rocah, a former SDNY prosecutor, Pace Law School professor, legal commentator:
Thank goodness for professionals at DOJ who are standing up and calling out these flagrant abuses by Bill Barr & others. https://t.co/aDCs9ahjKI
— Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) June 23, 2020
Joyce Vance, a former US Attorney, now a University of Alabama Law Professor and MSNBC contributor:
Barr must resign immediately. trump should, but won’t, be impeached. And any Republican who doesn’t call this out & demand both resignations has no further standing to complain about anything a future AG does because they’ve abdicated all responsibility. https://t.co/Yp0YgsIWpM
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) June 23, 2020
Rachel Barkow, an NYU Law Professor and Faculty Director of the Center on the Administration of Criminal Law:
Next time you see Trump or Barr speak of law and order or respect for the rule of law, remember this. This is naked political favoritism that is an affront to equal treatment under the law and what our country is supposed to stand for. Truly disgusting. https://t.co/cyz4tSZh1D
— Rachel Barkow (@RachelBarkow) June 23, 2020
CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION
‘Bombshell’: Mueller Deputy Tells Congress Fear of Trump to Blame for Infamous Roger Stone Sentencing Memo
Aaron Zelinsky, a lawyer prosecuting President Trump’s longtime associate Roger Stone who later resigned from the case in protest after being forced to seek a lesser prison sentence, submitted a statement to Congress this Tuesday and dropped a “bombshell” revelation about the “wrongful political pressure” that he endured.
“What I saw was the Department of Justice exerting significant pressure on the line prosecutors in the case to obscure the correct Sentencing Guidelines calculation to which Roger Stone was subject – and to water down and in some cases outright distort the events that transpired in his trial and the criminal conduct that gave rise to his conviction,” a portion of his statement read. “Such pressure resulted in the virtually unprecedented decision to override the original sentencing recommendation in his case and to file a new sentencing memorandum that included statements and assertions at odds with the record and contrary to Department of Justice policy.”
A bombshell statement to Congress from Aaron Zelinsky, the prosecutor in the Roger Stone case who says he withdrew because of “wrongful political pressure”: https://t.co/qflT5oEYYn
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) June 23, 2020
“What I heard – repeatedly – was that Roger Stone was being treated differently from any other defendant because of his relationship to the President,” his statement continued. “I was told that the Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Timothy Shea, was receiving heavy pressure from the highest levels of the Department of Justice to cut Stone a break, and that the U.S. Attorney’s sentencing instructions to us were based on political considerations. I was also told that the acting U.S. Attorney was giving Stone such unprecedentedly favorable treatment because he was ‘afraid of the president.’”
Zelinsky is set to testify before Congress this Wednesday. According to Business Insider, he’ll tell lawmakers that a supervisor on Stone’s case told him that there were “political reasons” to seek a lighter sentence for Stone, even though the supervisor acknowledged that a lighter sentence would be “unethical and wrong.”
CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION
‘A Political Coup’: Legal Experts Warn of Politicization as Barr Bypasses DC Prosecutors, Installs Hand-Picked Attorney
Just before noon on Monday Attorney General Bill Barr told reporters, “As long as I’m attorney general, the criminal justice system will not be used for partisan political ends.”
Less than an hour later The Washington Post published a report detailing that Barr was installing an attorney to oversee career federal prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C.
“The arrival of Associate Deputy Attorney General Michael R. Sherwin — who won the conviction of a Chinese trespasser at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida in September — has triggered new accusations that Justice Department leaders are bypassing career prosecutors in the office and intervening in cases favoring the president’s allies, current and former federal prosecutors in the office said,” The Washington Post reported.
“This represents a politicization of the U.S. attorney’s office of the District of Columbia that is remarkable, and unique, and unprecedented,” said Stuart M. Gerson, a Republican and former Barr aide who served as acting attorney general briefly under presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton. “It’s a political coup, there really can be no question about it.”
Barr’s interference “seriously undermines the U.S. attorney’s office in D.C.’s … long-standing reputation for independence from political influence,” says Charles R. Work, a former federal prosecutor in that office, who was a Republican Justice Department political appointee and president of the D.C. Bar.
They are far from the only ones.
On social media legal experts quickly responded to the news.
This certainly raises questions regarding whether Barr is installing a loyalist in this post to have greater direct control over the activities of the D.C. office to ensure that he can influence the outcome of politically-sensitive cases without taking overt action.
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) May 18, 2020
Agreed. The corruption of our justice department and assaults on the rule of law are accelerating. Our chance to fix this in November can’t come soon enough. https://t.co/YVGNds2tcW
— Jennifer Rodgers (@JenGRodgers) May 18, 2020
Trending
- NO IT'S NOT1 day ago
Trump: ‘I Was Surprised’ With LGBTQ Ruling Since SCOTUS Is ‘Supposed to Be in Our Favor’
- OUCH2 days ago
Viral Video: Anti-Trump Republicans Release Latest Attack Ad Comparing President to Jurassic Park Dinosaur
- News2 days ago
Bill Barr May Spring an ‘October Surprise’ to Save Trump’s Re-Election: Columnist
- News2 days ago
‘Knows He’s Gonna Lose Big Time’: Trump Slammed for Pivoting ‘Hard to Voter Suppression’ in AM Twitter Meltdown
- OMG2 days ago
Congressman Schools Megachurch Hosting Trump Event After They Claim Their New Technology Kills ‘99.9% of COVID’ Virus
- TOO BAD SO SAD3 days ago
Trump ‘Furious’ Over Tulsa Campaign Kickoff Debacle Before Half-Empty Arena: NYT
- AMERICANS ARE DYING2 days ago
‘Slow Down Testing’ No Joke: White House Refusing to Disburse $14 Billion Congress Appropriated for Testing, Dems Say
- RATS – SINKING SHIP – ETC.2 days ago
Top Trump Advisor Who Helped White House Downplay Coronavirus Exiting – Had Called Workers ‘Human Capital Stock’