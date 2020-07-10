Connect with us

CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION

Swampy Trump Aide Quits After Allegation of ‘Collecting Intelligence’ for Lobbyists via National Security Officials: Report

Published

on

A mere four months to the day he was announced as the new top Trump White House legislative liaison, Chris Cox is exiting the West Wing. Cox is a veteran GOP lobbyist who had suggested he was, as Politico reported, “collecting intelligence.”

Just one day earlier, in an article titled, “The swamp is coming from inside the (White) House!” Politico reported “Cox told colleagues in the White House that he was seeking information on the executive orders that President Donald Trump was readying to issue so he could brief people downtown — in other words, suggesting he wanted to give lobbyists a sneak peek.”

Politico adds that “Cox suggested while working in the White House that he was collecting intelligence or doing work after speaking to representatives and lobbyists from corporate interests.”

Also among Cox’s alleged actions: “COX emailed with fellow White House aides and officials on the National Security Council, seeking to push along an exemption for Gulfstream to deliver private jets overseas after he had a conversation with General Dynamics’ lobbyist.”

Politico called it “notable to many people at all levels of the White House that he was openly collecting political intelligence for corporate special interests and lobbyists on K Street from deep inside the sanctum of the White House.”

The White House defended Cox’s actions.

“I’m not seeing anything nefarious here,” spokesperson Judd Deere said.

Later, the White House refused to comment. 15 hours later Cox had announced he was leaving.

Politico does not reveal which National Security Council officials Cox was allegedly emailing, nor what their responses were.

Also in question is why Cox (who is not the Chris Cox formerly associated with the NRA,) would be allowed to resign instead of being fired, if the allegations are true.

On March 10 Politico reported on Cox’s hiring, noting his predecessor had left the White House for a job at a lobbying firm.

On January 28, 2017, President Trump signed an executive order banning any executive branch employee from becoming a lobbyist for five years.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION

‘Real Debasement’: White House Press Secretary Slammed for Message Supporting Mike Flynn

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

It took President Donald Trump less than five minutes to applaud the 2-1 decision of the DC Court of Appeals, ordering a federal judge to grant the Dept. of Justice its motion to dismiss all charges against admitted liar Mike Flynn.

Less than an hour later, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted a message supporting Flynn.

That message is causing a great deal of upset and anger, especially as McEnany chose to include a U.S. flag icon next to the disgraced retired general’s name.

Former White House press secretary Joe Lockhart, now a CNN political analyst, took particular exception to the move, calling it a “real debasement” of the American flag.

Lockhart wasn’t finished:

Many others responded to McEnany:

 

Continue Reading

CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION

Ethics Expert Warns ‘America Is on the Brink of Total Destruction’ Over DOJ-Roger Stone ‘Corruption’ Bombshell

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

Walter Shaub, the former head of the Office of Government Ethics, issued a dire warning Tuesday on the allegation that officials at the “highest levels” of the Dept. of Justice pressured prosecutors to ask for an extremely light sentence for Roger Stone, a good friend and former associate of President Donald Trump.

“America is on the brink of total destruction,” Shaub warned on Twitter.

And he put his warning in context.

“Short of assassinating opponents or using the military to quell public protests, I can’t think of a form of corruption worse than a nation’s leader influencing the administration of justice to protect friends and prosecute enemies.”

Shaub was responding to a tweet from attorney, commentator, and writer for Yahoo News and Just Security, Luppe Luppen, who posted a copy of Assistant United States Attorney Aaron Zelinsky’s opening statement. Zelinsky was a prosecutor for former Special Counsel Robert Mueller. He is set to testify before Congress Wednesday as a whistleblower, presumably against the DOJ and Attorney General Bill Barr.

Zelinsky was one of four prosecutors on the Roger Stone case who abruptly withdrew just before the sentencing recommendation was to be made.

“What I heard – repeatedly – was that Roger Stone was being treated differently from any other defendant because of his relationship to the President,” Zelinsky’s statement reads.

Shaub is far from the only expert to sound the alarm bell.

Former US Attorney Barb McQuade, now an MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst and University of Michigan Law professor calls for Barr to go.

Matthew Miller, a former DOJ chief spokesperson now an MSNBC justice and security analyst:

Mimi Rocah, a former SDNY prosecutor, Pace Law School professor, legal commentator:

Joyce Vance, a former US Attorney, now a University of Alabama Law Professor and MSNBC contributor:

Rachel Barkow, an NYU Law Professor and Faculty Director of the Center on the Administration of Criminal Law:

 

 

Continue Reading

CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION

‘Bombshell’: Mueller Deputy Tells Congress Fear of Trump to Blame for Infamous Roger Stone Sentencing Memo

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

Aaron Zelinsky, a lawyer prosecuting President Trump’s longtime associate Roger Stone who later resigned from the case in protest after being forced to seek a lesser prison sentence, submitted a statement to Congress this Tuesday and dropped a “bombshell” revelation about the “wrongful political pressure” that he endured.

“What I saw was the Department of Justice exerting significant pressure on the line prosecutors in the case to obscure the correct Sentencing Guidelines calculation to which Roger Stone was subject – and to water down and in some cases outright distort the events that transpired in his trial and the criminal conduct that gave rise to his conviction,” a portion of his statement read. “Such pressure resulted in the virtually unprecedented decision to override the original sentencing recommendation in his case and to file a new sentencing memorandum that included statements and assertions at odds with the record and contrary to Department of Justice policy.”

“What I heard – repeatedly – was that Roger Stone was being treated differently from any other defendant because of his relationship to the President,” his statement continued. “I was told that the Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Timothy Shea, was receiving heavy pressure from the highest levels of the Department of Justice to cut Stone a break, and that the U.S. Attorney’s sentencing instructions to us were based on political considerations. I was also told that the acting U.S. Attorney was giving Stone such unprecedentedly favorable treatment because he was ‘afraid of the president.’”

Zelinsky is set to testify before Congress this Wednesday. According to Business Insider, he’ll tell lawmakers that a supervisor on Stone’s case told him that there were “political reasons” to seek a lighter sentence for Stone, even though the supervisor acknowledged that a lighter sentence would be “unethical and wrong.”

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.