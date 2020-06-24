CORRUPTION
Facing Subpoena and Calls for Impeachment Embattled AG Barr Agrees to Testify Before Congress – In 5 Weeks
Attorney General Bill Barr has agreed to testify before the House Judiciary Committee rather than risk a likely subpoena and court fight. His testimony will not be until July 28, nearly five weeks from today.
Barr’s spokesperson made the announcement, framing it as a casual appearance.
The Attorney General has accepted an invitation to appear before the House Judiciary Committee for a general oversight hearing on July 28th.
— Kerri Kupec DOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) June 24, 2020
Barr is facing growing calls for his impeachment or for him to resign over what many – including two DOJ whistleblowers testifying before the House Wednesday – are calling his extreme politicization of the Justice Dept.
This will be the first time Barr has appeared before Congress to testify in more than a year. Barr was supposed to appear before the House on March 31 but did not. On June 1 he told House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler that “he would not appear at a hearing that the committee wanted to hold on June 9,” Roll Call reported.
Barr testified before the Senate on May 1 of last year. Also last year Barr testified before a House Appropriations subcommittee on April 9 and a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on April 10.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CORRUPTION
‘Barr Lied’: AG Tried to Fire US Attorney for SDNY – Berman Says ‘I Have Not Resigned’ and He’s Not Leaving: Reports
The US Attorney for the powerful Southern District of New York did not resign and is not “stepping down.” Attorney General Bill Barr declared in a late Friday night press release that Geoffrey Berman “is stepping down after two-and-a-half years of service.”
That was a false claim.
Katherine Faulders, an investigative reporter covering the White House and Capitol Hill for ABC News reports Berman was “fired.”
US Atty for SDNY Geoffrey Berman was fired. The news came as a shock tonight. Sources close to him & DOJ official say AG Barr offered him other positions including head of Civil Division at main justice and Berman declined. News via me @alex_mallin & @AaronKatersky
— Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) June 20, 2020
Berman says not only did he not resign, he learned of Barr’s intentions only after the press release had been published. And he says he has no intention of resigning – he will stay in his job until the Sensate confirms his replacement.
“I learned in a press release from the Attorney General tonight that I was ‘stepping down’ as United States Attorney,” Berman said in a statement, ABC News reports. “I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning, my position, to which I was appointed by the Judges of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. I will step down when a presidentially appointed nominee is confirmed by the Senate.”
“Until then, our investigations will move forward without delay or interruption,” he continued. “I cherish every day that I work with the men and women of this Office to pursue justice without fear or favor – and intend to ensure that this Office’s important cases continue unimpeded.”
Former SDNY prosecutor Mimi Rocah says Barr “lied.”
Barr lied in writing about firing a US Attorney.
— Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) June 20, 2020
The New York Times adds the stand off sets “up a crisis within the Justice Department over one of its most prestigious jobs.”
CORRUPTION
Barr Blasted for Wrongly Suggesting Obama and Biden Abused Their Power, Had ‘Level of Involvement’ in Russia Probe
Attorney General Bill Barr is under fire for wrongly suggesting former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden abused their power and had some “level of involvement” in the FBI’s investigation of now-President Donald Trump.
On Monday Barr announced that he does not “expect” the federal prosecutor he appointed to lead that investigation “will lead to a criminal prosecution of either man.”
But Barr also suggested both men had engaged in an abuse of power, without offering any proof, in what some see as a clear attempt to disparage them.
“We have to bear in mind what the Supreme Court recently reminded us of in the ‘Bridgegate’ case. As the court said there, there’s a difference between an abuse of power and a federal crime. Not every abuse of power, no matter how outrageous, is necessarily a federal crime,” Barr declared.
“Now, as to President Obama and Vice President Biden – whatever their level of involvement – based on the information I have today, I don’t expect Mr. Durham’s work will lead to a criminal investigation of either man.”
Barr says he does not “expect” that the ongoing review of the Trump-Russia probe will lead to a criminal investigation of Barack Obama or Joe Biden: “Our concern over potential criminality is focused on others” https://t.co/HcJ4ge7ZNj pic.twitter.com/N7F0WvaeFE
— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2020
Barr is known to choose his words very carefully, to paint the picture he wants Americans to see. A federal judge has already chastised him for his four-page Mueller investigation letter, calling it “distorted” and “misleading.”
And by declaring there won’t be a “criminal investigation,” he gets the words “criminal” and “investigation” or “prosecution” tied to both Democrats in the press.
His remarks immediately led to headlines like these:
“Barr says he does not expect criminal investigation of Obama or Biden as result of Durham probe”
“Barr Says Probe Won’t Likely Lead to Prosecution of Obama, Biden”
“Barr Says He Doesn’t Expect Criminal Probe Into Obama or Biden”
On social media many saw through Barr’s tactics:
OMG Barr is the most corrupt and biased politician ever to hold the office of AG. Obama and Biden did nothing wrong, but Barr is attempting to imply that they did. Putin would be proud (and I’m sure he is). #GOPCorruptionOverCountry
— Andrea Nikischer (@AndreaNikischer) May 18, 2020
Goalposts: it should be laughable to suggest a criminal investigation.
They did NOTHING to even warrant the discussion.
This is how Barr/Trump work w the media accomplices.
Now it’s out there that Obama/Biden won’t be investigated, not that there is nothing to investigate
— Henry (@Fdr1942) May 18, 2020
And the whatever their involvement mentioned line is complete underhanded bullshit. Joe Biden is running g for President and the AG is insinuating he’s some kind of criminal Biden’s record over 40 years speaks for itself. Barr is a scumbag, his record speaks for itself https://t.co/k9sYQZAHZw
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 18, 2020
Barr leaves miles of room to do one or more of the following:
(a) accuse Biden/Obama of “abuse of power”
(b) suggest that Biden/Obama would have been charged with crimes had they not been VP/POTUS;
(c) uncover new “evidence” that leads to criminally charging one or both men.
— Bill Barr Baggins (@LogicHobbit) May 18, 2020
Yes…just leaving that “whatever their level of involvement” nugget floating out there.
What a scummy corrupt SOB!
— Ava Hunch 🤞🏻🙏🏻🤞🏻 (@Annie1But) May 18, 2020
Barr implying that Obama and Biden’s actions were outrageous but not rising to the level of a crime, after the exact same people said DOJ shouldn’t make derogatory statements about people’s actions, and in particular, candidates during an election, without charging them like 🤔
— Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) May 18, 2020
Bill Barr says he won’t investigate Obama or Biden or Trump (Ha!), but let’s get something clear. What he should have said was, “there is nothing there to investigate because Trump is making stuff up.”
— Karen 🇺🇸🧶❤🐑🐄🍒🚜🌽🌊 (@karenknitssocks) May 18, 2020
What an odd statement from an AG, making statements about investigations that don’t exist https://t.co/mpfeOUV8TH
— Carrie Cordero (@carriecordero) May 18, 2020
CORRUPTION
‘Good to Be a Criminal Who Is Friends With the President’: Manafort Early Prison Release Draws Outrage – ‘Doesn’t Qualify’
“Released to home confinement amid growing outbreak of white privilege”
The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) on Wednesday released convicted felon Paul Manafort to home confinement, citing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. But many online quickly expressed outrage upon learning the President’s former campaign chairman who has ties to Russia is housed in a prison that has no coronavirus cases.
Under Attorney General Bill Barr federal prisons have slowly been releasing prisoners from jail to reduce the spread of coronavirus, but certain conditions must be met. Prisoners have to have served at least half their sentence, or served at least one-quarter of their sentence and have less than 18 months remaining.
Manafort meets none of those requirements.
“Manafort, 71, has been serving out his more than seven-year sentence for charges related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation in a federal correctional institution in central Pennsylvania,” ABC News reports. “He was found guilty of tax fraud and conspiracy and was sentenced by a federal judge in March 2019. He was slated to be released from prison November 4, 2024. The charges stemmed from his work related to Ukraine between 2006 and 2015.”
Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance, now an MSNBC contributor and a University of Alabama law professor, says Manafort simply doesn’t qualify.
“This raises real fairness concerns. Manafort doesn’t qualify for compassionate release,” Vance says on Twitter. “Did he get special treatment ahead of others who do? People in facilities with outbreaks or closer to the end of their sentence? Did Trump’s friend get preferential treatment under the guise of appropriate releases to protect BOP inmates?
She notes that former Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen, “much closer to the end of his sentence, was denied release after news he would be was made public.”
Some are suggesting Manafort’s release proves Trump intervened in keeping Cohen in jail.
Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty while showing something approaching genuine recognizance, remains in jail. Manafort and Flynn, who stuck by Trump and actively worked to sabotage law enforcement, are being openly rewarded by the administration. https://t.co/r0FNROVLEq
— Will Stancil (@whstancil) May 13, 2020
Last year CNN reported “Special counsel Robert Mueller believes that Paul Manafort was sharing polling data and discussing Russian-Ukrainian policy with his close Russian-intelligence-linked associate, Konstantin Kilimnik, while he led the Trump presidential campaign, according to parts of a court filing that were meant to be redacted by Manafort’s legal team Tuesday but were released publicly.”
Outrage over what many see as unwarranted preferential treatment was widespread.
Some, perhaps mockingly, wondered if Manafort might get his old job back, working for the Trump campaign, given the President is reportedly considering re-hiring his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.
Here’s what some others are saying:
It’s good to be a criminal who is friends with the President. Congrats, Paul Manafort.
Poor white, black and brown prisoners? Sorry. Stay in jail and get #coronavirus.
The Trump Administration is so openly corrupt. No shame.
— Wajahat “Social Distance Yourself” Ali (@WajahatAli) May 13, 2020
Recently, Andrea Circle Bear died of COVID-19, after giving birth via c-section on a ventilator in a federal prison, where she was serving 2 years on a minor drug charge.
Today, Paul Manafort was released to serve his 7 year sentence on serious tax and fraud charges at home.
— Rebecca Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) May 13, 2020
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort released to home confinement amid growing outbreak of white privilege https://t.co/LJO7mbKW1d
— The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) May 13, 2020
What message does it send that the president’s campaign chairman can cheat to win an election, go to prison for fraud, and be released because of a crisis caused by the same president he helped elect, even though that president says it’s all under control? https://t.co/r9QvKqZuyt
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) May 13, 2020
Reality Winner was denied. Michael Cohen’s release (along with many others) was cancelled. But Manafort, who has multiple jurisdictions of trouble and hasn’t completed half his sentence, is released.
It’s as if this isn’t about the pandemic at all. https://t.co/WMr6ldZz2T
— Alison Grinter Allen (@alisongrinter) May 13, 2020
Manafort released. But Yusef still locked up. He’s served 25 years. Been in since he was 16. He’s 41 now. Should have been resentenced 5 years ago. Lost 4 friends already to COVID, now running rampant in Michigan prisons. Highest death toll in country. Why is he still in prison? https://t.co/lMPXtVughJ
— Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) May 13, 2020
Paul Manafort—who committed some of the most egregious crimes against our nation—gets to go home today to spare him from COVID19.
But Suran Farrell, a woman who killed her abuser & served 30+ years, died in prison from COVID19.
Reprehensible injustice. https://t.co/5eYoL9Xrny
— Qasim Rashid for Congress (@QasimRashid) May 13, 2020
Trending
- NO IT'S NOT1 day ago
Trump: ‘I Was Surprised’ With LGBTQ Ruling Since SCOTUS Is ‘Supposed to Be in Our Favor’
- OUCH2 days ago
Viral Video: Anti-Trump Republicans Release Latest Attack Ad Comparing President to Jurassic Park Dinosaur
- News3 days ago
Bill Barr May Spring an ‘October Surprise’ to Save Trump’s Re-Election: Columnist
- News2 days ago
‘Knows He’s Gonna Lose Big Time’: Trump Slammed for Pivoting ‘Hard to Voter Suppression’ in AM Twitter Meltdown
- OMG2 days ago
Congressman Schools Megachurch Hosting Trump Event After They Claim Their New Technology Kills ‘99.9% of COVID’ Virus
- CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION1 day ago
Ethics Expert Warns ‘America Is on the Brink of Total Destruction’ Over DOJ-Roger Stone ‘Corruption’ Bombshell
- AMERICANS ARE DYING2 days ago
‘Slow Down Testing’ No Joke: White House Refusing to Disburse $14 Billion Congress Appropriated for Testing, Dems Say
- 'THEY'?1 day ago
‘Born-Again Karen’: Top Trump Campaign Attorney Mocked for Suggesting ‘They’ Are Trying to ‘Cancel Christianity’