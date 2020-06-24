‘Chuck Todd Simply Has to Go’: MSNBC Anchor Blasted for Interview Described as a ‘Colossal Disaster’

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd trended nationwide on Twitter on Tuesday following an interview with former acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

Mulvaney, the former South Carolina GOP congressman, who also served as director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), is currently serving as President Donald Trump’s “special envoy” for Northern Ireland.

Frustrated viewers blasted the interview and called upon MSNBC to fire the “Meet the Press” host. Here’s some of what people were saying.

@chucktodd never pushes back on the GOP liars he has as guests .. how is he the host of the great @MeetThePress — Samantha Sanderson (@SamSanderson123) June 23, 2020

I’ve always said that Chuck Todd is a trashy vessel that the GOP uses to spread their propaganda on MSNBC with no push back or fact checking. It’s an hour of Fox on another network. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) June 23, 2020

Chuck Todd interviewing Mulvaney . . . Todd – doesn’t look like you’re doing a great job look at our curve and the EU’s curve Mulvaney – do we have enough healthcare capacity? Todd – let’s move on . . . No mention of 120k dead Americans. Chuck Todd is really, really terrible. — RozieK (@kenner3616) June 23, 2020

