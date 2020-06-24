Connect with us

'REALLY REALLY TERRIBLE'

‘Chuck Todd Simply Has to Go’: MSNBC Anchor Blasted for Interview Described as a ‘Colossal Disaster’

Published

on

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd trended nationwide on Twitter on Tuesday following an interview with former acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

Mulvaney, the former South Carolina GOP congressman, who also served as director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), is currently serving as President Donald Trump’s “special envoy” for Northern Ireland.

Frustrated viewers blasted the interview and called upon MSNBC to fire the “Meet the Press” host. Here’s some of what people were saying.

