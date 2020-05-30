NORMALIZING DICTATORS
Trump threatens to use “vicious dogs” and “ominous weapons” on police brutality protestors
A day after President Donald Trump urged people to shoot looters associated with the nationwide protests against police brutality, he threatened racial justice protestors in Washington D.C. with “the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons” should they dare try to breach the White House fence.
In a series of tweets published in the early morning hours of May 30, Trump wrote:
The professionally managed so-called “protesters” at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???
Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService. They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe. They let the “protesters” scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone….
….got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard – didn’t know what hit them. The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic. Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would….
….have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least. Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action. “We put the young ones on the front line, sir, they love it, and….
….good practice.” As you saw last night, they were very cool & very professional. Never let it get out of hand. Thank you! On the bad side, the D.C. Mayor, @MurielBowser, who is always looking for money & help, wouldn’t let the D.C. Police get involved. “Not their job.” Nice!
The tweets are unsurprising considering Trump’s love of “strongman” leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin, Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. In 2017, Trump has long stoked racial tensions by referring to white supremacists and neo-Nazis as “very fine people,” calling former NFL-player and police brutality protestor Colin Kaepernick a “son of a bitch,” and also encouraged police to treat criminal suspects roughly.
To his meager credit, “Trump has ordered the FBI and Justice Department to expedite an investigation into Floyd’s death in addition to the local investigation into the incident,” according to The Hill. But the fact that he’s gleefully talking about attacking demonstrators is disquieting to say the least.
News
Trump Will Not Listen to Execution, Still Seeks to Trust Saudis on Khashoggi Murder
Donald Trump refuses to listen to the tape of Saudi agents murdering journalist Jamal Khashoggi, even as his vice president vows punishment for the crime.
The president says that the recording, offered by the government of Turkey, would not change how he will respond to the 2nd of October execution. The CIA concluded that it was Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who ordered the killing, which took place in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.
“Because it’s a suffering tape. It’s a terrible tape. I’ve been fully briefed on it, there’s no reason for me to hear it ,” Trump said on “Fox News Sunday.”
He also claimed that his staff told him he should not listen to the tape, and that it was, “very violent, very vicious, and terrible.”
“I know everything that went on in the tape without having to hear it,” Trump added.
When asked if bin Salman lied to the president, trump evaded, saying that bin Salman has told him he was not involved “maybe five times,” adding “Who can really know” if the crown prince is telling the truth.
Trump has evaded much on the murder, claiming while in California on Saturday — after the CIA findings — that there will be a “very full report” into the murder released early next week, and that this report, rather than the CIA’s own conclusions, will tell people “who did it.” It is, as of yet, unknown if those findings will be released to the public.
Trump has also stressed the importance of Saudi Arabia to the United States, including the financial ties to the country.
“We do have an ally, and I want to stick with an ally that in many ways has been very good,” Trump told Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.”
Meanwhile Vice President Mike Pence, for who reports have recently surfaced of growing rifts between him and the President, spoke out against the murder is clearer terms.
“The murder of Jamal Khashoggi was an atrocity. It was also an affront to a free and independent press and the United States is determined to hold all of those accountable who are responsible for that murder,” Pence said while in Papua New Guinea on Saturday.
Jamal Kashhoggi was a Saudi Arabian journalist who was working for the Washington Post at the time of his murder. He was a permanent resident of the United States.
Watch the full interview below:
Image via screen capture from video source.
NORMALIZING DICTATORS
‘We Will Have a Terrific Relationship’: Watch Donald Trump Tell Kim Jong-Un It’s an ‘Honor’ to Meet
President Donald Trump at four minutes after 9 AM local time in Singapore gave North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un everything he’s wanted for year.
The President of the United States, standing in front of the American and North Korean flag, shook the hand of Kim Jong-un, a man who has killed countless numbers of his own people, even his family members.
President Trump has now normalized the world’s worst dictator and despot, allowing him on the world stage.
Worse, Trump told Kim, “It’s my honor” to meet him, and added, “we will have a terrific relationship.”
Watch:
BREAKING: President Trump and Kim Jong Un meet and shake hands to open a historic summit between the leaders in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/N0DKZPHWM0
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 12, 2018
BREAKING: "It's my honor — we will have a terrific relationship, no doubt,"
—President Trump says as he sits down with Kim Jong Un. pic.twitter.com/zDvPbMRlzg
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 12, 2018
