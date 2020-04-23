WTH?
Trump’s New HHS Spokesperson Made Racist Remarks and Accused Democrats of Wanting Coronavirus to Kill Millions: Report
President Donald Trump’s new spokesperson for the Dept. of Health and Human Services recently made racist remarks about Chinese people, accused Democrats of wanting the coronavirus to kill “millions of people,” called progressives “assholes” and “sphincters,” and has advanced conspiracy theories, according to a CNN report.
Michael Caputo was appointed Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at HHS last week, raising eyebrows among many who are familiar with the history of the Republican operative who has ties to another Trump associate, Roger Stone.
Caputo, who worked on the Trump 2016 presidential campaign, will have tremendous control over messaging, including on coronavirus, for the top health agency of the federal government.
“On March 8, he said a Democrat may try to inflict hundreds of thousands of American deaths from the coronavirus, creating a hypothetical scenario comparable to James Hodgkinson, the anti-Trump man who shot House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise and four others during a Republican congressional baseball game practice in 2017,” CNN’s KFile reports.
“Coronavirus is the Democrats’ new Russia, their new Ukraine,” Caputo tweeted. “And nobody will believe them except their zombies. But know this: The Dems’ strategy to defeat @realDonaldTrump requires 100s of thousands of American deaths. Will one of their nutjobs make it happen, a la Hodgkinson?”
A sampling of other tweets:
Feb. 28: “Bottom line, a lot of Americans have to get sick and die for coronavirus to tank the Trump economy. The Democrats’ only hope for 2020 victory is a sunk economy. They’re talking it down right now. But their strategy only works if a lot of Americans get sick and die.”
March 8: “Coronavirus is the Democrats’ new Russia, their new Ukraine. And nobody will believe them except their zombies. But know this: The Dems’ strategy to defeat @realDonaldTrump requires 100s of thousands of American deaths. Will one of their nutjobs make it happen, a la Hodgkinson?”
Caputo that same day retweeted: “Democrats are pulling for the virus to kill a lot of people.”
March 12: “Sure, millions of Chinese suck the blood out of rabid bats as an appetizer and eat the ass out of anteaters but some foreigner snuck in a bottle of the good stuff. That’s it.”
March 14: “Taking down names of progs who pick out of context phrases from Administration statements so they can ‘LOL’ for resistance cred while Washington deals with a pandemic. These are the biggest assholes. Hugest shitbags. Gargantuan sphincters.”
March 15, a conspiracy theory: “Are you kidding? Soros’s political agenda REQUIRES a pandemic.”
March 20: “I know you want millions to die so your addled candidate can stumble into the White House but it looks like you might be disappointed. How sad for you.”
Caputo “recently erased nearly his entire Twitter history from before April 12.”
Read the entire report, including more tweets, here.
WTH?
For Republicans There Is No More Reliable Source of Accurate Information on Coronavirus Than Trump: Study
When President Donald Trump last week praised two older drugs used to treat Malaria, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, as “game changers” in the fight against coronavirus, perhaps it was only a matter of time.
Trump, in fact, told Americans, “it’s not going to kill anybody.”
Pres. Trump touts chloroquine, an old malaria drug, that doctors say may help treat novel coronavirus, claims it will be available “almost immediately.”
Read more about chloroquine: https://t.co/rkWSQfLuu7 pic.twitter.com/0hcraFyk2D
— ABC News (@ABC) March 19, 2020
An Arizona man, as many now know, is dead and his wife seriously ill after ingesting a fish tank cleaner that contained the same active ingredient as the drug Trump promoted.
A new study shows for Republicans there is no more reliable source of accurate information on coronavirus than President Donald Trump. Nine out of 10 Republicans say Trump is the most reliable source of accurate information on coronavirus, and more see him as accurate than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“Who do you trust and not trust to give you accurate information about the virus and what to do during the outbreak?” a CBS News/YouGov poll asked.
For Republicans, 90% said President Trump, tying medical professionals. 84% said the CDC, 81% said their friends and family, 71% said religious leaders, 65% said their governor, and just 13% said the national media, social media, and online sources.
For Democrats, the responses were far different.
92% said medical professionals, 87% listed the CDC as their top choice for accurate information on the coronavirus. 75% said their governor, 72% said the national media and their friends and family, 44% said their religious leaders, 28% said social media and online sources, and just 14% said Trump.
WTH?
‘I’m All in’: Top Texas GOPer Urges Grandparents to Risk Their Lives So Coronavirus Closures End and Americans Go Back to Work
Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, 69, suggested on Fox News that grandparents should be willing to risk their lives to end COVID-19 coronavirus closures.
Patrick, a Baby Boomer grandfather himself, made his comments while being interviewed by Tucker Carlson on Fox News.
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) was just on Fox saying he agrees with Trump. He cast it as an opportunity for seniors to sacrifice in order to keep the country intact for their grandchildren. “Let’s get back to living… And those of us that are 70+, we’ll take care of ourselves.”
— Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) March 24, 2020
Interestingly, in China people have expressed similar pride in the self-sacrifice they’ve undertaken during the coronavirus pandemic — but that sacrifice was to self-quarantine for weeks, not to return to business as usual.
— Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) March 24, 2020
Watch:
Tx Lt Gov Dan Patrick says grandparents would be willing to die to save the economy for their grandchildren pic.twitter.com/wC3Ngvtsbj
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 24, 2020
WTH?
Rand Paul Has Coronavirus – but Did Not Self-Quarantine After Knowing for at Least a Week He Might Have Been Infected
U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) announced he has tested positive for coronavirus, and he’s under fire for his actions after possibly becoming infected weeks ago yet taking no measures to protect his fellow lawmakers – and in fact putting them in danger. Sen. Paul likes to present himself as a medical doctor – and not just a medical doctor, but a surgeon. Dr. Paul is an ophthalmologist who “performs pro-bono eye surgeries for patients across Kentucky,” in his free time, according to his campaign site.
Since 2005 Rand Paul has not been certified by any board recognized by the state of Kentucky, and since 2011 has had no certification since the NOB was dissolved.
— Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) March 22, 2020
According to CNN’s Jake Tapper, Sen. Paul attended an event in Kentucky on March 7 – more than two weeks ago. On March 15 it was publicly reported that two people who also attended the event tested positive for coronavirus. It is not known if Paul was told before March 15.
Tapper’s source, who is close to Sen. Paul “says the senator was confident he hadn’t interacted with the two so he didn’t think much of it, but then he thought about the particular vulnerability of those with respiratory and lung issues.”
Thinking about his own health, Paul, the only senator to vote against a bipartisan coronavirus pandemic aid package, “decided to play it safe” and get tested:
4/ Last August, as a result of complications from the neighbor who assaulted him in 2017, Paul had surgery that removed part of his lungs; he still occasionally experiences shortness of breath. Given that, source says, even though he was asymptomatic, he decided to play it safe.
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 22, 2020
He made no changes. Unlike others who have decided to be tested for coronavirus, he did not self-quarantine, although he did “shut down his offices because of the coronavirus, telling his staff to work from home,” about a “week and a half or so ago,” Tapper reports.
In fact, not only did Paul not self-quarantine, he sat close to other Senators, like Mitt Romney, and even worked out at the Senate gym this morning, and “swam in the pool while awaiting his test results.”
6/ Afterwards he got the results of the test and learned he had tested positive.
As soon as he heard that, the source says, he left the Senate immediately.
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 22, 2020
Senator Romney is self-quarantining now. He is 73 and his wife, Ann, is 70. She has an underlying medical condition (multiple sclerosis). Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) is also self-quarantining given “the timing, proximity, and duration of my exposure to Sen. Paul.”
Other Republican Senators are checking with physicians to decide if they too need to go into quarantine.
??Mitt Romney says senators had lunch on Friday with @RandPaul—who tested positive for #coronavirus—and “all of the senators” will seek advice as to whether they should self-quarantine.
Mitch McConnell hosts a weekly lunch with the *entire* @SenateGOP.?pic.twitter.com/pxYxCKO5zc
— Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) March 22, 2020
UPDATE:
“You’d think Dr. Paul would have better judgment than to needlessly put his colleagues – many of whom are in the high-risk category – at potential risk of exposure,” one Senate source says
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 22, 2020
