Minneapolis Police Precinct on Fire as Thousands Protest Killing of George Floyd and Refusal to Arrest Cop (Video)

Protestors furious over the on-camera killing of George Floyd took to the streets of Minneapolis for the third night in a row even more outraged after city, state, and federal officials announced investigations but so far have refused to arrest the police officer responsible for his horrific death. Floyd, a Black man, was in police custody, handcuffed, and apparently killed by a white police officer who had his knee on Floyd’s throat for over seven minutes. Many, including Floyd’s family, are calling his death murder.

MSNBC reporting after 11 PM ET (10 PM local) Minneapolis’ third precinct police station was set on fire. The network’s Ali Velshi is on the ground and filed these reports:

Velshi: The Third Precinct Minneapolis Police Station is now on fire pic.twitter.com/rVrPf6ZOxr — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 29, 2020

Protestors have been chanting, “What’s his name? George Floyd!”

Crowd chanting George Floyd as the police station is on fire pic.twitter.com/mPiL0Rgq1w — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 29, 2020

Late Thursday afternoon Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, and US Attorney Erica MacDonald, and other officials held a press conference. Many were expecting an announcement of the arrest of the officer responsible for the murder of George Floyd. Some were hoping for an announcement of arrest of all four officers present. That announcement did not come.

More video from CNN’s Josh Campbell:

A group here has now set fire to the Precinct 3 police station in Minneapolis. Demonstrators are climbing the building. pic.twitter.com/mhGre6VOD9 — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) May 29, 2020

