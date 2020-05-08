News
Pence Staffer Tests Positive for COVID-19 – Aides Forced to Exit Air Force Two
Just before Air Force Two was to be wheels up to Iowa one of Vice President Mike Pence’s aides tested positive for coronavirus. Several staffers were forced to exit the plane, which is taking Pence, a Trump Cabinet member, and two GOP Senators to the Hawkeye State.
The positive test comes just two days after President Donald Trump’s personal valet tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. Another Pence staffer tested positive back in late March.
Also on board are Iowa Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. It is not known is everyone aboard the flight was tested.
President Trump is now being tested daily for coronavirus after becoming “lava level mad” that his valet was COVID-19+, accusing his staff of not doing all they can to protect him from the virus.
Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs broke today’s news:
NEWS: Pence flight to Iowa delayed an hour after a staffer tested positive for coronavirus, I’m told. Some aides disembarked AF2. Wheels up now for Iowa.
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 8, 2020
Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael Arrested for the Murder of Black Jogger Ahmaud Arbrey in Georgia
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Thursday the arrest of two men for killing jogger Ahmaud Arbrey in a case that shocked the nation.
“On May 7th, 2020, the GBI arrested Gregory McMichael, age 64, and Travis McMichael, age 34, for the death of Ahmaud Arbery. They were both charged with murder and aggravated assault. The McMichaels were taken into custody and will be booked into the Glynn County Jail,” the bureau said in a release.
The shooting occurred in February, but the men had not been arrested until today.
“The series of events captured in this video confirm what all the evidence indicated prior to its release— Ahmaud Arbery was pursued by three white men that targeted him solely because of his race and murdered him without justification. This is murder.” pic.twitter.com/v4TAs0RjO7
— S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) May 5, 2020
Trump ‘Upset’ Upon Learning His Personal Valet Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus
One of President Donald Trump’s personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus. The valet is a member of the U.S. Navy.
“A White House source said the valet, a man who has not been identified, exhibited ‘symptoms’ Wednesday morning, and said the news that someone close to Trump had tested positive for coronavirus was ‘hitting the fan’ in the West Wing,” CNN reports. “Trump was upset when he was informed Wednesday that the valet had tested positive, a source told CNN, and he was subsequently tested again by the White House physician.”
The White House released a statement saying both President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were retested are are negative.
The valet works close to the President and the First Family.
JUST IN: A member of the US Navy who serves as one of President Trump's personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus, raising concerns about the President's possible exposure to the virus. https://t.co/Ch8OK4a5qq pic.twitter.com/oj5Ghv2BNP
— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) May 7, 2020
Presidents going back to George Washington have had valets.
Trump’s Border Wall Is Literally Getting a New Paint Job and It Will Cost Taxpayers an Additional $500 Million
From the beginning President Donald Trump has been very specific about his border wall.
He promised Mexico would pay for it. They did not. It has cost taxpayers up to $30 million per mile.
He promised it would run from coast to coast. As of November, no new wall had been built. But the administration has not released figures and the vast majority of wall construction has been replacement of existing wall.
He promised it would be made of concrete. It is made of steel bars anchored in concrete.
He promised it would have steel spikes at the top. It does not.
He promised it would be “flat black,” to make the steel bars even hotter, and thus harder to climb. It is not.
But President Trump appears to be about to get his way on one promise.
The Washington Post reports Trump has ordered contractors to go back and paint the new and replacement wall back. Flat black.
Tump’s “military commanders and border officials believed as recently as last fall that they had finally talked him out of it,” The Post notes. “They consider the black paint unnecessary, costly and a significant long-term maintenance burden, and they left it out of the original U.S. Customs and Border Protection design specifications.”
Jared Kushner has been assigned to the job of getting cost estimates.
Going back and painting the wall black will cost American taxpayers at minimum $500 million. Estimates range from $1.2 million per mile for two coats of acrylic paint to $4.5 million per mile for military-grade epoxy coating and sealant to $6.8 million per mile for black powder coating.
