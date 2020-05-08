PERFECT METAPHOR
Watch: Mike Pence Caught on Hot Mic Asking if He Can Carry Empty PPE Boxes Into a Nursing Home ‘For the Camera’
Vice President Mike Pence, in charge of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force, was caught on a hot mic asking if he could carry empty boxes of what had housed personal protective equipment (PPE) off a van and into the front door of a nursing home “for the cameras.”
Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel mocked the vice president.
“Here he is, with no mask on, wheeling boxes of PPEs into a health care center, and doing his best to lift them,” Kimmel said, narrating the video. “What a hero.”
“And since it was going so well, and also because he didn’t realize he had a mic on, Magic Mike decided to keep it going.”
Someone tells Pence, “Those are empty sir.”
“Well, can I carry the empty ones, just for the camera?” Pence asks.
“Mike Pence pretending to carry empty PPEs into a hospital is the perfect metaphor for who he is and what he’s doing. A big box of nothing delivering another box of nothing.
Watch:
Mike Pence caught on hot mic delivering empty boxes of PPE for a PR stunt. pic.twitter.com/IduvGhiPwj
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) May 8, 2020
