IT'S CALLED VOTER SUPPRESSION

‘No Bigger Fraud Than Trump’: President Blasted for Desperate Tweets Warning ‘This Will Be a Rigged Election’

Published

on

President Donald Trump on Tuesday continued his campaign of voter suppression in his public battle against the state of California’s decision to allow voters to vote by mail in the November election.

In a set of clearly desperate tweets the President declared California’s election will be “rigged,” a familiar refrain from his 2016 campaign. He also went back to his anti-immigrant roots, falsely accusing Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom of sending millions of ballots to “anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there.”

He then continued his unsubstantiated fear-mongering, falsely warning that “professionals” will be “telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote.”

It’s unclear why Trump is focusing on California, a state he lost by 30 points in 2016 and is all but guaranteed to lose again. Many other states, including red states, are working to allow voting by mail.

The Washington Post, in response to Trump’s false tweets last week, reported, “there is not any evidence of routine or even statistically significant fraud in the five states that do all-mail elections, election experts say.”

Trump’s cries and lies were quickly doused on social media.

Watch: Trump Admits if Democrats Make Voting Easier ‘You’d Never Have a Republican Elected in This Country Again’

Published

2 months ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is warning if Democrats’ efforts to make it easier for Americans to vote are successful Republicans will not win elections.

“I will tell you this. If you look at before and after, the things they had in there were crazy,” Trump said on “Fox & Friends” about Democratic proposals to the $2.2 trillion coronavirus support bill.

“They had things, um, levels of voting that if you ever agreed to it you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again,” he said, effectively admitting GOP voter suppression efforts are necessary for the party to stay viable.

“They had things in there,” Trump continued, “you know, about Election days, and a, what you do,” the President said of Democrats’ attempts to ensure the November elections are safe for Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

But the President made clear even he knows that when more Americans vote, Republicans win fewer elections.

Democrats are working to make voting by mail available to everyone eligible to vote, which is both safer during the pandemic and cost-efficient.

Watch:

