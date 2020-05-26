IT'S CALLED VOTER SUPPRESSION
‘No Bigger Fraud Than Trump’: President Blasted for Desperate Tweets Warning ‘This Will Be a Rigged Election’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday continued his campaign of voter suppression in his public battle against the state of California’s decision to allow voters to vote by mail in the November election.
In a set of clearly desperate tweets the President declared California’s election will be “rigged,” a familiar refrain from his 2016 campaign. He also went back to his anti-immigrant roots, falsely accusing Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom of sending millions of ballots to “anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there.”
He then continued his unsubstantiated fear-mongering, falsely warning that “professionals” will be “telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote.”
….living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020
It’s unclear why Trump is focusing on California, a state he lost by 30 points in 2016 and is all but guaranteed to lose again. Many other states, including red states, are working to allow voting by mail.
The Washington Post, in response to Trump’s false tweets last week, reported, “there is not any evidence of routine or even statistically significant fraud in the five states that do all-mail elections, election experts say.”
Trump’s cries and lies were quickly doused on social media.
Yeah, he’s just getting ready to try to invalidate his eventual loss. Laying some serious groundwork here for his numbskull followers.
— Ken Baldonieri (@baldonieri) May 26, 2020
This is a *real* problem. Vote by mail is already the law in many states (nearly all if you count absentee votes). The President is preemptively questioning the legitimacy of an election he is projected to lose. Our democracy is under serious threat. https://t.co/z8MNpHuBoT
— Ryan D. Enos (@RyanDEnos) May 26, 2020
The president keeps escalating his false claims about mail in voting. What evidence is there that “mail boxes will be robbed?” What does that even mean? And ballots are being sent to registered voters, not “anyone living in the state.” https://t.co/4aRrOVz0NW
— Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) May 26, 2020
Voter fraud is Republican red-herring to restrict voting rights. There are more deaths by lawnmowers than prosecuted cases of fraud. More people were prosecuted for illegally voting for Trump than Hillary Clinton. There is no vast conspiracy little Donnie. Unfit to lead!
— ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) May 26, 2020
Be careful, everyone.
These tweets are meant to sow doubts in a fair election and give Trump a reason to delay the transition of power when he loses.
— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) May 26, 2020
Trump is pushing lies about mail-in ballots, which have been successfully used for years for military personnel who are overseas, expat US citizens and Trump himself when he voted in the Florida primary.https://t.co/mW7veI2A0x
— Tom Shafer (@TomShafShafer) May 26, 2020
Quick reminder that guy calling military men frauds, and mail-in ballots (which he uses) fraudulent, is same guy who pushed fraudulent cures, told you to inject bleach, and is torturing a mourning family with fraudulent accusations of murder. There is no bigger fraud than Trump.
— JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) May 26, 2020
There’s always a tweet with Trump- here’s his April 8 tweet putting in writing why he really does NOT want mail in ballots: In his view more votes is BAD for the Republicans. pic.twitter.com/976nLfk3R2
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 26, 2020
Dude-mail in ballots are not some kind of new technology. They’ve been used for decades. The Military uses them. Entire states use them. YOU used one. Get a grip. The reality is that you are scared that if it is easier to vote, more people vote… and they vote against YOU.
— HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) May 26, 2020
You've confused voter fraud with voter suppression.Your own commission on voter fraud indicated that there was no evidence(facts) to support your contention that fraud was an issue.Suppression, on the other hand, is a BIG problem, and primarily in the GOP camp.Please be accurate.
— David L Gurbach (@GurbachDavid) May 26, 2020
Oregon has been voting *entirely* by mail since 1998. Gov. Kate Brown said it makes her blood boil to hear Trump’s fearmongering about fraud as it is “virtually nonexistent.”
“He doesn’t know what he’s talking about.” https://t.co/7EXCZdK0ND https://t.co/LjLHwpwXCM
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) May 26, 2020
Watch: Trump Admits if Democrats Make Voting Easier ‘You’d Never Have a Republican Elected in This Country Again’
President Donald Trump is warning if Democrats’ efforts to make it easier for Americans to vote are successful Republicans will not win elections.
“I will tell you this. If you look at before and after, the things they had in there were crazy,” Trump said on “Fox & Friends” about Democratic proposals to the $2.2 trillion coronavirus support bill.
“They had things, um, levels of voting that if you ever agreed to it you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again,” he said, effectively admitting GOP voter suppression efforts are necessary for the party to stay viable.
“They had things in there,” Trump continued, “you know, about Election days, and a, what you do,” the President said of Democrats’ attempts to ensure the November elections are safe for Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.
But the President made clear even he knows that when more Americans vote, Republicans win fewer elections.
Democrats are working to make voting by mail available to everyone eligible to vote, which is both safer during the pandemic and cost-efficient.
Watch:
Trump openly admitting if we made voting easier in America, Republicans wouldn't win elections
Trump: "The things they had in there were crazy. They had levels of voting, that if you ever agreed to it you'd never have a Republican elected in this country again." pic.twitter.com/x5HmX6uogo
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) March 30, 2020
