IT'S CALLED VOTER SUPPRESSION
Watch: Trump Admits if Democrats Make Voting Easier ‘You’d Never Have a Republican Elected in This Country Again’
President Donald Trump is warning if Democrats’ efforts to make it easier for Americans to vote are successful Republicans will not win elections.
“I will tell you this. If you look at before and after, the things they had in there were crazy,” Trump said on “Fox & Friends” about Democratic proposals to the $2.2 trillion coronavirus support bill.
“They had things, um, levels of voting that if you ever agreed to it you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again,” he said, effectively admitting GOP voter suppression efforts are necessary for the party to stay viable.
“They had things in there,” Trump continued, “you know, about Election days, and a, what you do,” the President said of Democrats’ attempts to ensure the November elections are safe for Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.
But the President made clear even he knows that when more Americans vote, Republicans win fewer elections.
Democrats are working to make voting by mail available to everyone eligible to vote, which is both safer during the pandemic and cost-efficient.
Watch:
Trump openly admitting if we made voting easier in America, Republicans wouldn't win elections
Trump: "The things they had in there were crazy. They had levels of voting, that if you ever agreed to it you'd never have a Republican elected in this country again." pic.twitter.com/x5HmX6uogo
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) March 30, 2020
