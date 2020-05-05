Connect with us

MORON IN MOURNING?

‘Moron in America’: George Conway Epically Trolls Trump for President’s Midnight Meltdown Over ‘Mourning in America’ Ad

They call themselves The Lincoln Project and their goal is to make certain President Donald Trump does not get a second term in office. They’re a small group of eight powerful Republicans and former Republicans who aren’t just “Never-Trumpers,” they’re more like “Hell-Never-Trumpers.” You’re probably familiar with these three: George Conway, Steve Schmidt, and Rick Wilson.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday President Donald Trump went all-out ballistic against George Conway and members of The Lincoln Project over one of their ads attacking him. Trump’s dead-of-night screed was crazed but mediocre. Whether or not he even wrote it is up for debate.

What’s not, however, are the hilarious ands biting responses Conway and the Hell-Never-Trumpers delivered Tuesday morning.

First, the ad that  that launched Trump into a desperate late-night meltdown. It’s based on a classic, historic Ronald Reagan re-election ad titled, “Morning in America,” which projected optimism and hope, and ended with these words: “It’s morning again in America, and under the leadership of President Reagan, our country is prouder and stronger and better. Why would we ever want to return to where we were less than four short years ago?”

Here’s The Lincoln Project’s “Mourning in America”:

At 12:46 AM Trump went nuts. In one of the series of four tweets he even said, “I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface, but it must have been really bad.”

Some responses from Conway, The Lincoln Project, and a few of its members:

 

 

