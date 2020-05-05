‘Moron in America’: George Conway Epically Trolls Trump for President’s Midnight Meltdown Over ‘Mourning in America’ Ad

They call themselves The Lincoln Project and their goal is to make certain President Donald Trump does not get a second term in office. They’re a small group of eight powerful Republicans and former Republicans who aren’t just “Never-Trumpers,” they’re more like “Hell-Never-Trumpers.” You’re probably familiar with these three: George Conway, Steve Schmidt, and Rick Wilson.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday President Donald Trump went all-out ballistic against George Conway and members of The Lincoln Project over one of their ads attacking him. Trump’s dead-of-night screed was crazed but mediocre. Whether or not he even wrote it is up for debate.

What’s not, however, are the hilarious ands biting responses Conway and the Hell-Never-Trumpers delivered Tuesday morning.

First, the ad that that launched Trump into a desperate late-night meltdown. It’s based on a classic, historic Ronald Reagan re-election ad titled, “Morning in America,” which projected optimism and hope, and ended with these words: “It’s morning again in America, and under the leadership of President Reagan, our country is prouder and stronger and better. Why would we ever want to return to where we were less than four short years ago?”

Here’s The Lincoln Project’s “Mourning in America”:

📺 Mourning In America pic.twitter.com/djkH0ySCqo — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 4, 2020

At 12:46 AM Trump went nuts. In one of the series of four tweets he even said, “I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface, but it must have been really bad.”

A group of RINO Republicans who failed badly 12 years ago, then again 8 years ago, and then got BADLY beaten by me, a political first timer, 4 years ago, have copied (no imagination) the concept of an ad from Ronald Reagan, “Morning in America”, doing everything possible to…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2020

Some responses from Conway, The Lincoln Project, and a few of its members:

Dear Mr. President: My friend @WindsorMann, who gave me the idea that we do a “Mourning in America” (not “Morning”) ad, is sad you didn’t rage-tweet at him. Could you take a moment from your busy day of abject self-pity to attack him? Many thanks. Love,

Your friend,

Moonface https://t.co/FUZr78PfIO pic.twitter.com/V5z2Wr0emO — George Conway, Noble Committee Chair (@gtconway3d) May 5, 2020

I guess we know what keeps the president of the United States up at night. It isn’t the Americans who are dying once every 45 seconds of covid-19. https://t.co/W7JgxfdZb1 — George Conway, Noble Committee Chair (@gtconway3d) May 5, 2020

Retweet this ad. Trump is up attacking us at 1AM…yeah, were in his head. @ProjectLincoln https://t.co/NnGjrElXtp — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) May 5, 2020

Since you are awake and trolling the internet, @realDonaldTrump , here is a little bedtime story just for you … good night, Mr. President.#Sleeptight #CountryOverParty https://t.co/88Xhuhlsxy — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 5, 2020

I guess our next ad should be “Moron in America.”@ProjectLincoln@realDonaldTrump https://t.co/b4GDxIqNT0 — George Conway, Noble Committee Chair (@gtconway3d) May 5, 2020

Apparently the Lincoln Project is keeping @realDonaldTrump awake tonight. Mr. President, perhaps some warm milk would help you settle down? “…maybe by injection…”??#CountryOverParty #RememberInNovember https://t.co/u9lgYHpW8z — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 5, 2020

And he keeps on going, and going, and going …. https://t.co/UItURTPjhQ — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 5, 2020

.@ProjectLincoln thanks the president for his time and attention at 1 am Eastern time. https://t.co/QpOKQ9Vnfd — The Real Reed Galvin (@reedgalen) May 5, 2020

It’s really dark and empty in here. Perfect for social distancing. Lots of bats tho. Please bring lights and furniture. https://t.co/xgIKQDLt5i — George Conway, Noble Committee Chair (@gtconway3d) May 5, 2020