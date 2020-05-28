News
‘Minneapolis Is Burning’: Shocking Videos Emerge as Protesters Seek Justice for George Floyd
Protesters and police clashed for a second night in Minneapolis as the former cop who killed George Floyd remains a free man.
Photos and video from the scene show at least one business burning.
Here are some of the images from the protest:
Minneapolis is burning. pic.twitter.com/TbwbPIbkC9
— Mark Vancleave 🎥+📰=🎉 (@MDVancleave) May 28, 2020
Thick smoke billows as crowd moves back pic.twitter.com/jBJ4VsPW3l
— christine nguyen (@xinewin) May 28, 2020
A fire was started at AutoZone. Some protesters attempted to extinguish it some posed for photos. pic.twitter.com/1EGwTPrUTq
— Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 28, 2020
Chopper 5 is above the protests in Minneapolis as you can see fires burning near 3rd precinct. This is the 2nd night of demonstrations after George Floyd’s death. pic.twitter.com/orZFcnfdtA
— Eric Chaloux (@EChalouxKSTP) May 28, 2020
Got hit by the tear gas #wcco #mpls #newsphotojournalist #cbs pic.twitter.com/m0GP48kcAe
— Dymanh Chhoun (@Dymanh) May 28, 2020
Looting US Bank pic.twitter.com/Iai0BrwyhY
— Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020
Minneapolis police repeatedly being hit with large fireworks hurled from crowds. pic.twitter.com/zSGoP7L55t
— Mark Vancleave 🎥+📰=🎉 (@MDVancleave) May 28, 2020
Horses are out at intersection of 27th Ave S and E Lake Street in south Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/R3EgeQnZld
— Ryan Faircloth (@RyanFaircloth) May 28, 2020
Many people leaving as the protest has turned very destructive. Buildings being started on fire. pic.twitter.com/AUoZlg6Wpk
— Chad Nelson (@CMNelsonPhoto) May 28, 2020
Autozone fire by 3rd Precinct growing fast. People giving wide latitude now for safety pic.twitter.com/zAlb96hu3d
— Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) May 28, 2020
These guys say they support the protests but not the looting. Showed up to help this tobacco store owner stop people from breaking in pic.twitter.com/x2FMQiQwVK
— Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020
A rainbow appeared over Minnehaha Avenue around sunset @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/hbRUoQH1Lb
— christine nguyen (@xinewin) May 28, 2020
#LIVE: Minneapolis Responds To Police Murder of George Floyd https://t.co/MmkCILlGbG
— Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) May 28, 2020
US Breaks 100,000 Mark for Coronavirus Deaths
At 1:02 PM the United States coronavirus death toll passed the 100,000 mark. It’s been just four months and eight days since the first case of the deadly virus was diagnosed in the U.S.
According to Johns Hopkins and NBC News, the death toll is now 100,012.
President Donald Trump spent months not taking action and downplaying the threat, then falsely claiming it would “disappear,” like a “miracle.”
A new study shows President Trump’s decision to cut off incoming traffic from China forced hundreds of thousands to enter the U.S. without being tested, likely resulting in the huge numbers of coronavirus infections. Trump repeated that deadly error when he shut down traffic from Europe.
The United States has more infections and more coronavirus deaths than any other nation, by far.
GIF: The day-by-day rise in reported US coronavirus deaths. pic.twitter.com/DbdsV1kX7R
— NBC News (@NBCNews) May 27, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
DOJ Refuses to Prosecute GOP Senator Accused of Dumping Stocks in Post-Coronavirus Briefing Insider Trading Scandal
Bill Barr’s Dept. of Justice has closed the file on U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler, refusing to prosecute the Republican from Georgia accused of insider trading. Loeffler, who is in an increasingly desperate election bid, was accused of selling millions of dollars in stocks after receiving confidential information on the impending coronavirus pandemic before it tanked the markets.
The FBI was looking into stock trades of Sen. Loeffler, along with those of Sen. James Inhofe (R-OK), Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), and Sen. Richard Burr (D-NC). All investigations except for the one into Senator Burr have been dropped, The Wall Street Journal reports.
All three Senators whose cases were dropped have said their investment advisors made the trades without their prior knowledge.
Loeffler was appointed to her seat in January by Gov. Brian Kemp to complete the term of Senator Johnny Isakson, who resigned. She is down in the polls. Her husband, Jeffrey Sprecher, is the chairman of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). He gave Trump’s Super PAC a $1 million check last week. The couple reportedly have donated $3.2 million to political campaigns, mostly Republican.
“Loeffler and her husband sold 27 stocks between January 24 and February 14 at a value of $1.28 million and $3.1 million, according to Senate financial disclosure records,” CNN reported in March. “They also purchased three stocks for between $450,000 to $1 million, including shares in Citrix, a software company used for teleconferencing that’s one of the few that’s gained value amid the coronavirus outbreak.”
Her husband “recently acquired as much as $415,000 in stock in DuPont de Nemours, a chemical company that manufactures protective equipment in exceedingly high demand because of the coronavirus pandemic,” the AP reported last month.
‘Effective Immediately’: Amy Cooper Terminated After Calling 911 to Claim a Black Man Was ‘Threatening My Life’
Amy Cooper has lost her job (permanently), her dog (at least temporarily), and her anonymity after she decided to threaten a Black man with calling 911 and telling police he was threatening her life. She fulfilled that threat, and it was recorded.
Christian Cooper, the Black man who recorded the video that’s gone viral and was the target of Amy Cooper’s apparently unfounded threat, said he stood up to her Monday morning because he refused to be intimidated.
The Washington Post reports Amy Cooper’s employer had placed her on administrative leave Monday. Franklin Templeton, a well-known investment firm, has reviewed the video and terminated her, “effective immediately.”
Christian Cooper, 57, is a Harvard grad, a science editor, and a “birder.” All he wanted from Amy was to follow the law and leash her dog to prevent him from destroying the grounds in Central Park, which is home to many birds.
It was a simple request.
“I’m not interested in repercussions,” Christian told The Post. “It’s unfortunate what happened. There was definitely a lapse in judgment. But she put the dog on the leash, and I don’t need to see anything else happen to her.”
Many on social media, citing examples, noted that calling the police on a Black man and claiming he is threatening you can be an invitation to have him shot. Amy acknowledged that fact in her apology Monday night.
