'VERY STABLE GENIUS'
‘Dumbest Man on the Planet’: Trump Hilariously Mocked for Saying ‘If We Didn’t Do Any Testing We Would Have Very Few Cases’
President Donald Trump’s remarks at an Allentown medical supply facility are being pointed to as proof he not only opposes testing for coronavirus but doesn’t understand why Americans need to be tested.
And he’s getting royally rousted for them.
On Thursday Trump visited an Owens & Minor distribution plant, telling employees in a speech that testing is overrated.
“It could be that testing’s frankly,” he said, taking a long pause, “ah, overrated?”
He also suggested it would be better to not test.
“When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn’t do any testing we would have very few cases.”
Upon learning of the President’s remarks, many mocked him for what sounded like a suggestion the would be less people infected with coronavirus if there were less testing.
Dumbest Man on the Planet. https://t.co/7oWnLhldKI
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) May 14, 2020
Maybe he hasn’t lost his mind. Maybe he never had one to begin with. Let me see if I understand his logic. If you don’t test, there would be fewer cases….ergo, the testing causes coronavirus. Glad he straightened that out. https://t.co/JScX6PDNkp
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 14, 2020
Honestly, this is something else. https://t.co/VJJYiyKJir
— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) May 14, 2020
Remember, kids:
You don’t want a baby? Stay away from pregnancy tests! https://t.co/12t7g4sj0n
— Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) May 14, 2020
“Can’t get pregnant unless you take a pregnancy test” https://t.co/Fl1Y0reVcl
— Aki Peritz (@AkiPeritz) May 14, 2020
And there it is! If you deny tests, people can’t blame you for the increase in cases. His strategy from day one. https://t.co/GHq3DqSKlk
— Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) May 14, 2020
If we never check people’s glucose and A1C, we’ll put an end to diabetes! https://t.co/TVkddLxYAj
— Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) May 14, 2020
My 10-year old heard this, immediately rolled her eyes and said,
“That’s so stupid! They still have it, they just wouldn’t know it!”
She is wiser, more decent, and more compassionate than the president—and that’s really sad.#ImWithHer https://t.co/i9zdX4c4Bg
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) May 14, 2020
If we didn’t do any testing, we would be blind to where the virus was spreading and unable to take effective action to slow transmission, and then we would have many, many more cases. https://t.co/6PuCriMB9T
— Caroline Chen (@CarolineYLChen) May 14, 2020
If we didn’t have no thermometers, there wouldn’t be no whatchacallit globel warmin’ https://t.co/RsYYkaHAwW
— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) May 14, 2020
So if you never take a pregnancy test you can’t get pregnant? https://t.co/7ESAAKG9cz
— johnny mac (@johnnymac2220) May 14, 2020
Trump really seems to believe this virus would disappear if we just stopped testing for it. He is dangerously murderously delusional. https://t.co/GRfFXkgCh0
— Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) May 14, 2020
So I shouldnt get my cancer screening cuz it might find cancer? https://t.co/k2rxcsmaqW
— WeThePeople🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PrincessBravato) May 14, 2020
Exactly. As long as your own eyes are covered during hide & seek, no one can see you. https://t.co/Kx7HER7CdE
— Deborah Pearlstein (@DebPearlstein) May 14, 2020
And if we had very few cases, all those 86,248 dead Americans would be alive again. #VeryStableGenius https://t.co/bXcvzqNt2g
— Cathy Davidson (@CathyNDavidson) May 14, 2020
finally, a president willing to stand up against object permanence https://t.co/721aBjN14B
— Josh Fruhlinger (@jfruh) May 14, 2020
Congrats on curing cancer I guess https://t.co/MWr3Dn9zHR
— andi zeisler (@andizeisler) May 14, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
'VERY STABLE GENIUS'
‘Ultimate Hypocrisy: Morning Joe Panel Rains Holy Hell on Trump’s ‘Unpatriotic’ Behavior During National Anthem (Video)
MSNBC’s Al Sharpton led an panel that decimated President Donald Trump’s “unpatriotic” behavior during the Sunday Super Bowl performance of the national anthem (video below).
“Kaepernick did not mock the national anthem,” Sharpton noted, saying Trump’s fidgeting and waving his arms in the air as if it was playing just for him to conduct, was “a mockery.”
“I think it was unpatriotic for the President of the United States to act like this was some composition that he could exploit,” Sharpton told the “Morning Joe” panel Tuesday morning, adding that it “shows the ultimate hypocrisy.”
“It’s disgraceful,” Mika Brzezinski added. “Any Republican Senators who need any more evidence about this president needs to look at this video.”
“Unfit,” Joe Scarborough added.
Sharing my thoughts on Trump and his mockery of the national anthem. #MorningJoe pic.twitter.com/6RxQjrsg6P
— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) February 4, 2020
Trump indeed was caught on camera during a Mar-a-Lago Super Bowl party, which cost taxpayers $3.4 million. The national anthem video was posted to the Instagram account of a real estate agent for a Russian-American firm. That agent is reportedly known to regularly spend time at Mar-a-Lago and other Trump properties, as the Miami Herald reported.
Watch:
'VERY STABLE GENIUS'
House Republicans Have a Plan to Defend Trump During Impeachment Hearings – It’s All About His ‘State of Mind’
Rather than act as impartial investigators, dedicated to ascertaining the facts of the President’s actions, and whether or not those actions were legal, or are impeachable, House Republicans will stick to a plan that focuses on his “state of mind” and other intangible arguments.
“Confronted with a mountain of damaging facts heading into tomorrow’s opening of the public phase of impeachment, House Republicans plan to argue that ‘the President’s state of mind’ was exculpatory,” Axios reports, noting it has obtained an 18-page GOP memo that was sent out to House Intelligence Committee members Monday night.
“To appropriately understand the events in question — and most importantly, assess the President’s state of mind during his interaction with [Ukrainian] President Zelensky — context is necessary,” the memo reads. “The evidence gathered does not establish an impeachable offense,” it insists, wrongly.
Also wrong, or immaterial, are these four critical points the memo directs Republicans to make during the hearings.
“The July 25 call summary — the best evidence of the conversation — shows no conditionality or evidence of pressure.” (False.)
“President Zelensky and President Trump have both said there was no pressure on the call.” (True, but immaterial.)
“The Ukrainian government was not aware of a hold on U.S. security assistance at the time of the July 25 call.” (False.)
“President Trump met with President Zelensky and U.S. security assistance flowed to Ukraine in September 2019 — both of which occurred without Ukraine investigating President Trump’s political rivals.” (Immaterial. Doesn’t matter. Attempts to commit crimes are still crimes.)
You can read the full memo here.
The impeachment inquiry hearings with live, televised witness testimony, begin Wednesday.
'VERY STABLE GENIUS'
Whistleblower’s Attorney Warns Trump to ‘Cease and Desist’ Attacks or Face ‘Legal and Ethical Peril’
A lawyer representing the anonymous whistleblower who exposed the Ukraine extortion scandal on Thursday sent the White House Counsel a letter urging him to warn President Donald Trump to “cease and desist” his attacks against his client, and asking him to remind the president he will be in “legal and ethical peril” should the whistleblower or his family be harmed.
“I am writing out of deep concern that your client, the President of the United States, is engaging in rhetoric and activity that places my client, the Intelligence Community Whistleblower, and their family in physical danger,’ the letter, published by CNN, reads. “I am writing to respectfully request that you counsel your client on the legal and ethical peril in which he is placing himself should anyone be physically harmed as a result of his, or his surrogates’, behavior.”
The attorney, Andrew Bakaj, reminded White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, that President Trump has repeatedly attacked the whistleblower, even at one point likening him to a “spy,” and saying, publicly: “You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart with spies and treason, right? We used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”
President Trump said that whoever provided the whistleblower with information about his call with the Ukrainian president is “close to a spy,” adding that in the old days spies were dealt with differently https://t.co/0JhESEurca pic.twitter.com/Gn4qSDuml6
— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) September 27, 2019
Bakaj continued: “In the ‘old days,’ spies were summarily executed.”
“Respectfully, your client’s rhetoric and behavior fall well beneath the dignity of the office,” Bakaj added.
“These are not words of an individual with a firm grasp of the significance of the office which he occupies, nor a fundamental understanding of the significance of each word he articulates by virtue of occupying that office,” Bakaj also told Cipollone.
Bakaj also warned Cipollone of the likely violations of federal law Trump may have engaged in.
“In light of this, it is reasonable to submit that your client’s activity constitutes a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1512, Tampering with a witness, victim, or an informant. Furthermore, because my client is a lawful whistleblower and a prospective congressional witness, any threats to influence, obstruct, or impede my client’s cooperation is a violation of 18 U.SC. § 1505, Obstruction of proceedings before departments, agencies, and committees. Finally, reprisal against my client for cooperating with a congressional inquiry would be a violation of 18 U.SC. § 1513, Retaliating against a witness, victim, or an informant.”
“Let me be clear: should any harm befall any suspected named whistleblower or their family, the blame will rest squarely with your client.”
Trending
- WHO DOES THIS?2 days ago
Jared Kushner Blasted for Refusing to Commit to Following the Constitution and Holding the 2020 Election
- AMERICAN IDIOT1 day ago
NSA Letter Exposes Rand Paul’s Flailing, Failed Attempt to Take Down Biden With Conspiracy Theory ‘Unmasking’
- GO TO JAIL GO DIRECTLY TO JAIL?1 day ago
New Jurist in Flynn Case Said DOJ ‘Reeks of Improper Political Influence’ and Warned of Corruption in Scathing Op-Ed
- News16 hours ago
Trump Loses Bid to Toss Out Emoluments Case
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
‘Good to Be a Criminal Who Is Friends With the President’: Manafort Early Prison Release Draws Outrage – ‘Doesn’t Qualify’
- 'PRO-LIFE' REPUBLICAN1 day ago
Senate Republican Blocks Schumer Resolution to Immediately Release CDC Guidance on Safely Re-Opening the Nation
- PRESIDENT INSECURE17 hours ago
‘You Could See It in His Body Language’: White House Reporter Says Trump’s Jealous Fury at Fauci Finally Boiled Over
- News2 days ago
Trump White House Blocked Release of CDC Guidelines on How to Handle Coronavirus Resurgence After Re-Opening