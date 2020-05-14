‘Dumbest Man on the Planet’: Trump Hilariously Mocked for Saying ‘If We Didn’t Do Any Testing We Would Have Very Few Cases’

President Donald Trump’s remarks at an Allentown medical supply facility are being pointed to as proof he not only opposes testing for coronavirus but doesn’t understand why Americans need to be tested.

And he’s getting royally rousted for them.

On Thursday Trump visited an Owens & Minor distribution plant, telling employees in a speech that testing is overrated.

“It could be that testing’s frankly,” he said, taking a long pause, “ah, overrated?”

He also suggested it would be better to not test.

“When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn’t do any testing we would have very few cases.”

Upon learning of the President’s remarks, many mocked him for what sounded like a suggestion the would be less people infected with coronavirus if there were less testing.

Dumbest Man on the Planet. https://t.co/7oWnLhldKI — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) May 14, 2020

Maybe he hasn’t lost his mind. Maybe he never had one to begin with. Let me see if I understand his logic. If you don’t test, there would be fewer cases….ergo, the testing causes coronavirus. Glad he straightened that out. https://t.co/JScX6PDNkp — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 14, 2020

Honestly, this is something else. https://t.co/VJJYiyKJir — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) May 14, 2020

Remember, kids: You don’t want a baby? Stay away from pregnancy tests! https://t.co/12t7g4sj0n — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) May 14, 2020

“Can’t get pregnant unless you take a pregnancy test” https://t.co/Fl1Y0reVcl — Aki Peritz (@AkiPeritz) May 14, 2020

And there it is! If you deny tests, people can’t blame you for the increase in cases. His strategy from day one. https://t.co/GHq3DqSKlk — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) May 14, 2020

If we never check people’s glucose and A1C, we’ll put an end to diabetes! https://t.co/TVkddLxYAj — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) May 14, 2020

My 10-year old heard this, immediately rolled her eyes and said, “That’s so stupid! They still have it, they just wouldn’t know it!” She is wiser, more decent, and more compassionate than the president—and that’s really sad.#ImWithHer https://t.co/i9zdX4c4Bg — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) May 14, 2020

If we didn’t do any testing, we would be blind to where the virus was spreading and unable to take effective action to slow transmission, and then we would have many, many more cases. https://t.co/6PuCriMB9T — Caroline Chen (@CarolineYLChen) May 14, 2020

If we didn’t have no thermometers, there wouldn’t be no whatchacallit globel warmin’ https://t.co/RsYYkaHAwW — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) May 14, 2020

So if you never take a pregnancy test you can’t get pregnant? https://t.co/7ESAAKG9cz — johnny mac (@johnnymac2220) May 14, 2020

Trump really seems to believe this virus would disappear if we just stopped testing for it. He is dangerously murderously delusional. https://t.co/GRfFXkgCh0 — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) May 14, 2020

So I shouldnt get my cancer screening cuz it might find cancer? https://t.co/k2rxcsmaqW — WeThePeople🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PrincessBravato) May 14, 2020

Exactly. As long as your own eyes are covered during hide & seek, no one can see you. https://t.co/Kx7HER7CdE — Deborah Pearlstein (@DebPearlstein) May 14, 2020

And if we had very few cases, all those 86,248 dead Americans would be alive again. #VeryStableGenius https://t.co/bXcvzqNt2g — Cathy Davidson (@CathyNDavidson) May 14, 2020

finally, a president willing to stand up against object permanence https://t.co/721aBjN14B — Josh Fruhlinger (@jfruh) May 14, 2020