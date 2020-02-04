'VERY STABLE GENIUS'
‘Ultimate Hypocrisy: Morning Joe Panel Rains Holy Hell on Trump’s ‘Unpatriotic’ Behavior During National Anthem (Video)
MSNBC’s Al Sharpton led an panel that decimated President Donald Trump’s “unpatriotic” behavior during the Sunday Super Bowl performance of the national anthem (video below).
“Kaepernick did not mock the national anthem,” Sharpton noted, saying Trump’s fidgeting and waving his arms in the air as if it was playing just for him to conduct, was “a mockery.”
“I think it was unpatriotic for the President of the United States to act like this was some composition that he could exploit,” Sharpton told the “Morning Joe” panel Tuesday morning, adding that it “shows the ultimate hypocrisy.”
“It’s disgraceful,” Mika Brzezinski added. “Any Republican Senators who need any more evidence about this president needs to look at this video.”
“Unfit,” Joe Scarborough added.
Sharing my thoughts on Trump and his mockery of the national anthem. #MorningJoe pic.twitter.com/6RxQjrsg6P
— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) February 4, 2020
Trump indeed was caught on camera during a Mar-a-Lago Super Bowl party, which cost taxpayers $3.4 million. The national anthem video was posted to the Instagram account of a real estate agent for a Russian-American firm. That agent is reportedly known to regularly spend time at Mar-a-Lago and other Trump properties, as the Miami Herald reported.
Watch:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
'VERY STABLE GENIUS'
House Republicans Have a Plan to Defend Trump During Impeachment Hearings – It’s All About His ‘State of Mind’
Rather than act as impartial investigators, dedicated to ascertaining the facts of the President’s actions, and whether or not those actions were legal, or are impeachable, House Republicans will stick to a plan that focuses on his “state of mind” and other intangible arguments.
“Confronted with a mountain of damaging facts heading into tomorrow’s opening of the public phase of impeachment, House Republicans plan to argue that ‘the President’s state of mind’ was exculpatory,” Axios reports, noting it has obtained an 18-page GOP memo that was sent out to House Intelligence Committee members Monday night.
“To appropriately understand the events in question — and most importantly, assess the President’s state of mind during his interaction with [Ukrainian] President Zelensky — context is necessary,” the memo reads. “The evidence gathered does not establish an impeachable offense,” it insists, wrongly.
Also wrong, or immaterial, are these four critical points the memo directs Republicans to make during the hearings.
“The July 25 call summary — the best evidence of the conversation — shows no conditionality or evidence of pressure.” (False.)
“President Zelensky and President Trump have both said there was no pressure on the call.” (True, but immaterial.)
“The Ukrainian government was not aware of a hold on U.S. security assistance at the time of the July 25 call.” (False.)
“President Trump met with President Zelensky and U.S. security assistance flowed to Ukraine in September 2019 — both of which occurred without Ukraine investigating President Trump’s political rivals.” (Immaterial. Doesn’t matter. Attempts to commit crimes are still crimes.)
You can read the full memo here.
The impeachment inquiry hearings with live, televised witness testimony, begin Wednesday.
'VERY STABLE GENIUS'
Whistleblower’s Attorney Warns Trump to ‘Cease and Desist’ Attacks or Face ‘Legal and Ethical Peril’
A lawyer representing the anonymous whistleblower who exposed the Ukraine extortion scandal on Thursday sent the White House Counsel a letter urging him to warn President Donald Trump to “cease and desist” his attacks against his client, and asking him to remind the president he will be in “legal and ethical peril” should the whistleblower or his family be harmed.
“I am writing out of deep concern that your client, the President of the United States, is engaging in rhetoric and activity that places my client, the Intelligence Community Whistleblower, and their family in physical danger,’ the letter, published by CNN, reads. “I am writing to respectfully request that you counsel your client on the legal and ethical peril in which he is placing himself should anyone be physically harmed as a result of his, or his surrogates’, behavior.”
The attorney, Andrew Bakaj, reminded White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, that President Trump has repeatedly attacked the whistleblower, even at one point likening him to a “spy,” and saying, publicly: “You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart with spies and treason, right? We used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”
President Trump said that whoever provided the whistleblower with information about his call with the Ukrainian president is “close to a spy,” adding that in the old days spies were dealt with differently https://t.co/0JhESEurca pic.twitter.com/Gn4qSDuml6
— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) September 27, 2019
Bakaj continued: “In the ‘old days,’ spies were summarily executed.”
“Respectfully, your client’s rhetoric and behavior fall well beneath the dignity of the office,” Bakaj added.
“These are not words of an individual with a firm grasp of the significance of the office which he occupies, nor a fundamental understanding of the significance of each word he articulates by virtue of occupying that office,” Bakaj also told Cipollone.
Bakaj also warned Cipollone of the likely violations of federal law Trump may have engaged in.
“In light of this, it is reasonable to submit that your client’s activity constitutes a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1512, Tampering with a witness, victim, or an informant. Furthermore, because my client is a lawful whistleblower and a prospective congressional witness, any threats to influence, obstruct, or impede my client’s cooperation is a violation of 18 U.SC. § 1505, Obstruction of proceedings before departments, agencies, and committees. Finally, reprisal against my client for cooperating with a congressional inquiry would be a violation of 18 U.SC. § 1513, Retaliating against a witness, victim, or an informant.”
“Let me be clear: should any harm befall any suspected named whistleblower or their family, the blame will rest squarely with your client.”
'VERY STABLE GENIUS'
‘No Reason to Call Witnesses’: Trump Freaks Out Over Impeachment Inquiry – Tweets ‘There Is No Whistleblower’
After a weekend of attacking and threatening an impeachment inquiry witness, demanding the publication of the whistleblower’s name, and refusing to commit to not shutting down the federal government if Democrats do not end the impeachment inquiry, President Donald Trump clearly is in full freak-out mode.
Monday morning the president continued his deep descent into illogical and potentially illegal attacks.
Trump falsely suggested the existence of the whistleblower is a con-job while claiming they gave false information to and worked with House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff. The president also demanded the whistleblower “be brought forward to testify.” That could be illegal, given the whistleblower is protected by federal law.
The Whistleblower gave false information & dealt with corrupt politician Schiff. He must be brought forward to testify. Written answers not acceptable! Where is the 2nd Whistleblower? He disappeared after I released the transcript. Does he even exist? Where is the informant? Con!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2019
The president also insisted, “There is no reason to call witnesses to analyze my words and meaning,” after blocking four administration witnesses who were scheduled to testify today.
And he claimed once again his damning July 25 call extorting the president of Ukraine was done “perfectly.”
The Whistleblower gave false information & dealt with corrupt politician Schiff. He must be brought forward to testify. Written answers not acceptable! Where is the 2nd Whistleblower? He disappeared after I released the transcript. Does he even exist? Where is the informant? Con!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2019
“There is no Whistleblower,” Trump tweeted, quoting thrice-failed GOP congressional candidate turned Trump-supporting pundit Dan Bongino, who also appeared to be threatening House and Senate Republicans.
“There is no Whistleblower. There is someone with an agenda against Donald Trump. What he was blowing the whistle on didn’t happen. We have the transcript of the call. This is all a farce and no Republican should forget that.” @dbongino @foxandfriends
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2019
Trending
- TRUMP HURTS EVERYTHING HE TOUCHES2 days ago
‘All Trump Temper-Tantrum’: Fox Sports Faces Fan Backlash After Sean Hannity’s ‘Vapid Propaganda’ Interview ‘Ruins’ Super Bowl
- DUDE3 days ago
‘A Nepotism Connection?’: Jared Kushner Burned to the Ground for Claiming John Bolton ‘Didn’t Have What It Took’
- UNITY?3 days ago
Disappointment and Anger After Video Shows Rashida Tlaib Booing Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders Event in Iowa
- NOT HOW THIS WORKS24 hours ago
Watch: Fox & Friends Defends Trump Wrongly Claiming Super Bowl Champs ‘Represented the Great State of Kansas’
- THE IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP1 day ago
Lindsey Graham Faces Revolt From GOP Lawmakers Over Plan to Investigate Whistleblower: WaPo Reporter
- 2020 ELECTIONS21 hours ago
‘It’s Sickening!’: 2016 Trump Voter Turns on the President After His Wife Gets Deported to Mexico
- SERIOUSLY?2 days ago
‘Definition of Lame’: GOP Senator Lamar Alexander Mocked for Saying Trump ‘Didn’t Know’ to Call Attorney General Instead of Rudy
- News20 hours ago
Trump Fires Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary: Report