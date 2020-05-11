News
11 Secret Service Agents Are Currently Testing Positive for Coronavirus – Dozens More Self-Quarantining: Report
Nearly one dozen members of the U.S. Secret Service have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Yahoo News, which reviewed Department of Homeland Security documents.
Eleven Secret Service agents tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. The news comes on the same day that the press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for coronavirus, and just two days after President Donald Trump’s personal valet also tested positive.
Yahoo News notes that “along with the 11 active cases there are 23 members of the Secret Service who have recovered from COVID-19 and an additional 60 employees who are self-quarantining.”
It is not know which, if any, are engaged in protecting the President or Vice President.
Yahoo News earlier this week reported “there are regularly held large events with unmasked attendees in close quarters at the White House — including inside the Oval Office, which is the president’s inner sanctum. Many Secret Service employees on the White House grounds are among those who are not wearing masks.”
White House policy on Thursday was updated to have President Trump tested daily for coronavirus, and for anyone coming in close contact with him to wear a mask.
Secret Service agents can also be detailed to protect the First Family and Second Family, former presidents, presidential candidates, visiting foreign heads of state, all foreign diplomatic missions in D.C., the Treasury Dept., and other assignments.
Top White House Officials Buried Guidance on Safely Re-Opening Then Falsely Claimed CDC Had Not Approved It: Report
Officials at the very top of the Trump administration buried CDC guidance designed to help stores, restaurants, schools, churches, and even mass transit re-open amid the coronavirus pandemic, then falsely claimed it had not been approved by the CDC after being caught by reporters who were sent the documents.
The Associated Press reports it obtained internal government emails proving “the highest levels of the White House” buried the CDC’s guidance, but later “ordered key parts of it to be fast-tracked for approval” after the AP reported on its existence.
“The trove of emails show the nation’s top public health experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spending weeks working on guidance to help the country deal with a public health emergency, only to see their work quashed by political appointees with little explanation,” the AP reveals.
When confronted by reporters asking why the White House would not want to help business owners, faith leaders, and local governments re-open safely, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the report had not been cleared by CDC Director Robert Redfield.
That was false, according to the AP.
The guidance had been shared with “President Donald Trump’s inner circle, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner, top adviser Kellyanne Conway and Joseph Grogan, assistant to the president for domestic policy. Also included were Dr. Deborah Birx, Dr. Anthony Fauci and other task force members.”
Emails show repeated attempts by top CDC officials desperately trying to get White House approval to post the much-needed guidance online as quickly as possible, to no avail.
Ultimately, Robert McGowan, the CDC chief of staff, frustrated with the White House burying the guidance, told his staff it would would never “see the light of day.”
Read the AP’s full report here.
Pence Staffer Tests Positive for COVID-19 – Aides Forced to Exit Air Force Two
Just before Air Force Two was to be wheels up to Iowa one of Vice President Mike Pence’s aides tested positive for coronavirus. Several staffers were forced to exit the plane, which is taking Pence, a Trump Cabinet member, and two GOP Senators to the Hawkeye State.
The positive test comes just two days after President Donald Trump’s personal valet tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. Another Pence staffer tested positive back in late March.
Also on board are Iowa Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. It is not known is everyone aboard the flight was tested.
President Trump is now being tested daily for coronavirus after becoming “lava level mad” that his valet was COVID-19+, accusing his staff of not doing all they can to protect him from the virus.
Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs broke today’s news:
NEWS: Pence flight to Iowa delayed an hour after a staffer tested positive for coronavirus, I’m told. Some aides disembarked AF2. Wheels up now for Iowa.
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 8, 2020
Kimmel ‘Apologizes’ After Saying Mike Pence Was ‘Pretending to Carry Empty PPEs Into a Hospital’
Vice President Mike Pence, in charge of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force, was caught on a hot mic asking if he could carry empty boxes of what had housed personal protective equipment (PPE) off a van and into the front door of a nursing home “for the cameras.”
It turns out he was joking, but late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took the opportunity to mock the vice president, and wound up offering an apology of sorts after being criticized.
“Here he is, with no mask on, wheeling boxes of PPEs into a health care center, and doing his best to lift them,” Kimmel said, narrating the video. “What a hero.”
“And since it was going so well, and also because he didn’t realize he had a mic on, Magic Mike decided to keep it going.”
In the clip, someone tells Pence, “Those are empty sir.”
“Well, can I carry the empty ones, just for the camera?” Pence asks.
“Mike Pence pretending to carry empty PPEs into a hospital is the perfect metaphor for who he is and what he’s doing. A big box of nothing delivering another box of nothing.”
Kimmel incorrectly characterized Pence’s actions. The boxes he was carrying were not empty, although he did ask if he could carry the empty ones in, jokingly.
On Twitter, Kimmel responded to critics by saying, “it would appear that @vp was joking about carrying empty boxes for a staged publicity stunt. The full video reveals that he was carrying full boxes for a staged publicity stunt. My apologies. I know how dearly this administration values truth.”
Watch:
‘Just for the cameras?’ — VP Mike Pence was caught on a hot mic asking to carry empty boxes to a health care center pic.twitter.com/NVyQ3Wx0wM
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 8, 2020
This article, including its title, has been updated for clarity sand to include Kimmel’s response. A video with an incorrect characterization of the Vice President’s actions was removed and replaced.
