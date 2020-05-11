11 Secret Service Agents Are Currently Testing Positive for Coronavirus – Dozens More Self-Quarantining: Report

Nearly one dozen members of the U.S. Secret Service have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Yahoo News, which reviewed Department of Homeland Security documents.

Eleven Secret Service agents tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. The news comes on the same day that the press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for coronavirus, and just two days after President Donald Trump’s personal valet also tested positive.

Yahoo News notes that “along with the 11 active cases there are 23 members of the Secret Service who have recovered from COVID-19 and an additional 60 employees who are self-quarantining.”

It is not know which, if any, are engaged in protecting the President or Vice President.

Yahoo News earlier this week reported “there are regularly held large events with unmasked attendees in close quarters at the White House — including inside the Oval Office, which is the president’s inner sanctum. Many Secret Service employees on the White House grounds are among those who are not wearing masks.”

White House policy on Thursday was updated to have President Trump tested daily for coronavirus, and for anyone coming in close contact with him to wear a mask.

Secret Service agents can also be detailed to protect the First Family and Second Family, former presidents, presidential candidates, visiting foreign heads of state, all foreign diplomatic missions in D.C., the Treasury Dept., and other assignments.

Image by Matt Popovich via Flickr