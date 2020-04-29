CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION
Trump Appointees at Consumer Protection Agency Manipulated Data to Benefit Trump-Donating Payday Lenders Says Ex-Staffer
Trump appointees at federal consumer watchdog agency manipulated data to benefit the very rich and powerful payday lending industry, a former staffer who worked at the agency for seven years as an economist says. Payday lending is a $40 – $90 billion industry that has donated heavily to Donald Trump. Multiple reports detail the millions of dollars the industry has showered on President Trump and the GOP.
“Last summer, on his final day of work at the nation’s consumer finance watchdog agency, a career economist sent colleagues a blunt memo” The New York Times reports. “He claimed that President Trump’s appointees at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau had manipulated the agency’s research process to justify altering a 2017 rule that would have sharply curtailed high-interest payday loans.”
In his 14-page memo the economist, Jonathan Lanning, accused Trump loyalists installed in the agency of engaging in maneuvers, The Times says, “that he considered legally risky and scientifically indefensible, including pressuring staff economists to water down their findings on payday loans and use statistical gimmicks to downplay the harm consumers would suffer if the payday restrictions were repealed.”
The Times notes Trump’s efforts “to dismantle the payday regulation began with the arrival of Mick Mulvaney, the Trump administration budget chief, who was appointed the C.F.P.B.’s acting director in late 2017. Among his priorities was to delay, and eventually undo, the Obama-era payday lending restrictions, which were scheduled to take effect in summer 2019, according to two former senior bureau officials who discussed the issue with him.”
A 2018 International Business Times article, “Trump And Lawmakers Got Cash From Payday Lenders, Then Weakened Lending Rules,” explained what some might say sounds like a quid pro quo process.
“Less than two months after President Donald Trump tapped his budget director to run the independent federal agency tasked with protecting U.S. consumers from harmful and predatory financial practices, the agency has moved to undo a rule intended to prevent payday lenders from preying on low-income Americans,” IBT reported.
Since 2015, “payday lenders have given $1.5 million to congressional lawmakers and another $300,000 to the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee. The industry also spent another $6.2 million on politics at the state level to combat regulation over the same time period,” IBT added.
“The industry’s shrewdest investment may have been the money it delivered to Trump after he won the 2016 election. While payday lenders weren’t lining up to support Trump during the presidential election, in January after Trump’s win, Advance America, the nation’s biggest payday lender, donated $250,000 to Trump’s inauguration. Title loan magnate Rod Aycox and his wife each donated $500,000 for the event; payday lender Checks into Cash chipped in another $25,000. In November, the Community Financial Services Association of America, the industry’s trade group, announced its annual conference and expo would be held at the Trump National Doral resort in Miami.”
An in a damning observation, IBT added: “As that money flowed to Trump and his business empire, the Trump administration has made moves to help the industry — in particular, it took decisive action to undermine the CFPB’s previous efforts to regulate lenders.”
The New York Times notes, “This week, the agency is expected to release the revised payday rule, which will no longer require lenders to assess whether customers can afford their fees before offering a loan.”
CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION
‘Rancid Case of Quid Pro Quo’: Reporter Sounds Alarm About Florida Governor, Former Trump Cabinet Official and WWE
In a bizarre case of corruption, the governor of Florida decided that WWE wrestlers are “essential” employees amid the coronavirus because he didn’t like the void of sports on television.
What The Nation’s sports reporter Dave Zirin found is what he thinks is an outright “quid pro quo,” he noted, “stinks to high heaven.”
Speaking to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Wednesday, Zirin explained that on April 9 Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) declared wrestlers essential workers in the state. The exact same day, Linda McMahon, the co-founder of the WWE with her husband Vince McMahon, announced that her super PAC was going to spend $18.5 million in the state of Florida. McMahon is also a member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet.
“Now why is that important?” Zirin asked rhetorically. “Because on April 10, that’s the day Vince McMahon decided to resume live programming. Why is that important? Because by showing live programming, he is not in violation of his contract with either Fox Sports or the USA Network. These contracts are worth hundreds of millions of dollars and he’s only allowed three live shows per year and he’s not in violation of the contract.”
Hayes stopped Zirin, floored that it all happened in the exact same time.
“It’s the same day that it’s announced they are dropping $18.5 million into the state of Florida,” Zirin continued. “Now on April 10th, that’s when Vince McMahon says ‘we’re going to continue with live programming which is critical to his tv deals.’ On April 13th, this is really bizarre. This is when Gov. DeSantis produces declaration, that claims wrestlers were essential workers. Nobody saw this declaration coming, on April 9th. It wasn’t posted to websites or announced. It was only announced on April 13th when there were all these questions and these questions.”
He noted that there were questions about WWE because, as it turns out, there is a member of the WWE team that has tested positive for COVID-19.
“So, there is this question that arises of how are you having live events, how are you having people not social distancing?” Zirin asked. “How are you letting business go on as usual if somebody has the coronavirus but it is going on as usual and today, April 15th, they announced tons of layoffs from WWE, let a lot of people go, fired a lot of performers while announcing their stock price reaching a good high on the up and they had $500 million cash reserves.”
The person who announced all of this is Vince McMahon, the person who was just added to President Donald Trump’s advisory council that will decide when the government reopens.
Watch the full conversation below:
CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION
Trump Is Working Behind the Scenes to Cripple Any Investigations Before the November Election: Columnist
According to columnist David Lurie, writing for the Daily Beast, Donald Trump’s purge of inspector generals in the government is an attempt to make sure that he is not be subjected to any embarrassing reports or investigations before the November election.
As Lurie notes, the president has enlisted former bodyman John McEntee, who was previously booted from the White House by former Chief of Staff John Kelly, to purge critics and those considered not loyal to Trump from their posts, and that inspector generals are at the top of the list.
“In the midst of a deadly pandemic, Donald Trump has expanded his war on oversight by attacking the governments’ inspectors general, compounding the damage already done by his unprecedented stonewalling of congressional oversight investigations,” Lurie wrote, before adding that Trump and McEntee are dead set on “targeting IGs as part of a broader effort to purge officials who aren’t sufficiently personally loyal to Trump.”
Related: ‘Break Glass Moment for Our Democracy’: Experts Sound Alarm Over Trump Plan to Purge 7 Inspectors General
“That effort might help Trump delay any formal reviews of his failed leadership during the pandemic, or of his administrations’ disbursement of trillions in coronavirus-related spending, until after the November election,” he continued before highlighting the firing of Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community inspector general for turning over to Congress the whistleblower report on Trump’s attempts to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
Adding that Trump’s “attacks on the government’s IG infrastructure have been so audacious that they have raised questions among at least some GOP legislators,” Lurie reports, “Additionally, Trump has taken a uniquely recalcitrant approach to congressional investigations. In the Ukraine matter, Trump defied long-standing precedent by refusing to voluntarily comply with nearly all congressional requests for information, and instructed current and former government officials to do the same.”
“In sum, it seems increasingly likely that Trump’s effort to stonewall and otherwise undermine institutional oversight of his own conduct, as well as that of the government officials that report to him, may well largely succeed, at least until after the election,” Lurie warned. ” Even without the ability to force the president’s loyal soldiers to comply with congressional subpoenas, a small number of courageous truth tellers were willing to come forward to tell the truth about Trump’s Ukraine misconduct.”
“Similarly, Trump’s efforts to fully obfuscate and deny the catastrophic nature of his response to the pandemic do appear to be failing,” he added. “Journalists, health-care workers, and state and local officials are seeking to ensure that many of the critical facts come to light. Hopefully, their efforts to inform the public will continue to bear fruit, and Trump will not succeed in hiding the truth. It is crucial that, when voters go to the ballot box (or mailbox) in November, the scope of Trump’s catastrophic failure is known, even if all of the relevant information has yet to be exposed.”
Related: ‘Fascism Is Eyeing This Republic Like Lunch’: Expert Warns Trump Attack on Inspectors General Is ‘Late-Stage Corruption’
CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION
Trump Is ‘Treating Life-Saving Medical Equipment as Emoluments’ to ‘Dole Out’ as Political Favors: Reports
For weeks questions have been swirling about the Trump administration’s refusal to release critical life-saving medical equipment and supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile, the Trump administration’s refusal to actually force manufacturers to produce critical life-saving medical equipment and supplies, and the Trump administration’s refusal to answer questions about its very different supply chain tactics surrounding critical life-saving medical equipment and supplies.
Senior advisor to the President Jared Kushner‘s insistence one week ago that the Strategic National Stockpile was “ours” and “not the states'” drew both attention and outrage to the issue, and now it appears the press has some answers.
JARED KUSHNER: “The notion of the federal stockpile was it’s supposed to be our stockpile. It’s not supposed to be states stockpiles that they then use.” pic.twitter.com/9Q7j8QBCMv
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 2, 2020
The answers are grotesquely and inhumanely disturbing.
First, the Trump administration has allegedly been forcing manufacturers to cancel orders from the states, buying those desperately needed products, handing them over to retail operators, who in turn are rumored to be re-selling them back to the states – often at a tremendous, exponential markup.
That’s one reported tactic.
Others accuse the federal government “of intercepting shipments of vital medical equipment ordered by state authorities to shore up their supplies in the face of the coronavirus crisis.”
On Thursday The Denver Post Editorial Board accused President Trump of “playing a disgusting political game with our lives.”
“Trump is treating life-saving medical equipment as emoluments he can dole out as favors to loyalists. It’s the worst imaginable form of corruption — playing political games with lives. For the good of this nation during what should be a time of unity, he must stop.”
On Wednesday trump posted this tweet:
Will be immediately sending 100 Ventilators to Colorado at the request of Senator Gardner! https://t.co/Nj4EPxfZl6
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020
“Trump had only days before prevented Colorado Gov. Jared Polis from securing 500 ventilators from a private company, instead, taking the ventilators for the federal government,” The Post reported.
So Trump tried to look like a hero by stealing 500 ventilators, then “generously” giving their original purchaser 100 of them.
Talking Points Memo notes that Sen. Gardner is “one of the most endangered Republicans on the ballot this year.”
“We still know too little about what is happening and on what basis the White House is intercepting and distributing these scarce materials. One reason is that those who lose their shipments are afraid to speak out because they fear antagonizing the White House and losing any chance to get their masks and supplies returned,” TPM Editor Josh Marshall notes,
“For all the confusion, what is clear is that the federal government is demanding that states, localities and hospital systems find their own supplies while systematically interdicting those they do purchase and rerouting them in other directions while providing no explanation of what standards are being used to distribute them. At the same time, Republican officeholders keep turning up announcing windfalls of medical supplies courtesy of the President.”
How or if any of this is legal remains unknown.
