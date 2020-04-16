CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION
‘Rancid Case of Quid Pro Quo’: Reporter Sounds Alarm About Florida Governor, Former Trump Cabinet Official and WWE
In a bizarre case of corruption, the governor of Florida decided that WWE wrestlers are “essential” employees amid the coronavirus because he didn’t like the void of sports on television.
What The Nation’s sports reporter Dave Zirin found is what he thinks is an outright “quid pro quo,” he noted, “stinks to high heaven.”
Speaking to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Wednesday, Zirin explained that on April 9 Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) declared wrestlers essential workers in the state. The exact same day, Linda McMahon, the co-founder of the WWE with her husband Vince McMahon, announced that her super PAC was going to spend $18.5 million in the state of Florida. McMahon is also a member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet.
“Now why is that important?” Zirin asked rhetorically. “Because on April 10, that’s the day Vince McMahon decided to resume live programming. Why is that important? Because by showing live programming, he is not in violation of his contract with either Fox Sports or the USA Network. These contracts are worth hundreds of millions of dollars and he’s only allowed three live shows per year and he’s not in violation of the contract.”
Hayes stopped Zirin, floored that it all happened in the exact same time.
“It’s the same day that it’s announced they are dropping $18.5 million into the state of Florida,” Zirin continued. “Now on April 10th, that’s when Vince McMahon says ‘we’re going to continue with live programming which is critical to his tv deals.’ On April 13th, this is really bizarre. This is when Gov. DeSantis produces declaration, that claims wrestlers were essential workers. Nobody saw this declaration coming, on April 9th. It wasn’t posted to websites or announced. It was only announced on April 13th when there were all these questions and these questions.”
He noted that there were questions about WWE because, as it turns out, there is a member of the WWE team that has tested positive for COVID-19.
“So, there is this question that arises of how are you having live events, how are you having people not social distancing?” Zirin asked. “How are you letting business go on as usual if somebody has the coronavirus but it is going on as usual and today, April 15th, they announced tons of layoffs from WWE, let a lot of people go, fired a lot of performers while announcing their stock price reaching a good high on the up and they had $500 million cash reserves.”
The person who announced all of this is Vince McMahon, the person who was just added to President Donald Trump’s advisory council that will decide when the government reopens.
Watch the full conversation below:
Trump Is Working Behind the Scenes to Cripple Any Investigations Before the November Election: Columnist
According to columnist David Lurie, writing for the Daily Beast, Donald Trump’s purge of inspector generals in the government is an attempt to make sure that he is not be subjected to any embarrassing reports or investigations before the November election.
As Lurie notes, the president has enlisted former bodyman John McEntee, who was previously booted from the White House by former Chief of Staff John Kelly, to purge critics and those considered not loyal to Trump from their posts, and that inspector generals are at the top of the list.
“In the midst of a deadly pandemic, Donald Trump has expanded his war on oversight by attacking the governments’ inspectors general, compounding the damage already done by his unprecedented stonewalling of congressional oversight investigations,” Lurie wrote, before adding that Trump and McEntee are dead set on “targeting IGs as part of a broader effort to purge officials who aren’t sufficiently personally loyal to Trump.”
Related: ‘Break Glass Moment for Our Democracy’: Experts Sound Alarm Over Trump Plan to Purge 7 Inspectors General
“That effort might help Trump delay any formal reviews of his failed leadership during the pandemic, or of his administrations’ disbursement of trillions in coronavirus-related spending, until after the November election,” he continued before highlighting the firing of Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community inspector general for turning over to Congress the whistleblower report on Trump’s attempts to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
Adding that Trump’s “attacks on the government’s IG infrastructure have been so audacious that they have raised questions among at least some GOP legislators,” Lurie reports, “Additionally, Trump has taken a uniquely recalcitrant approach to congressional investigations. In the Ukraine matter, Trump defied long-standing precedent by refusing to voluntarily comply with nearly all congressional requests for information, and instructed current and former government officials to do the same.”
“In sum, it seems increasingly likely that Trump’s effort to stonewall and otherwise undermine institutional oversight of his own conduct, as well as that of the government officials that report to him, may well largely succeed, at least until after the election,” Lurie warned. ” Even without the ability to force the president’s loyal soldiers to comply with congressional subpoenas, a small number of courageous truth tellers were willing to come forward to tell the truth about Trump’s Ukraine misconduct.”
“Similarly, Trump’s efforts to fully obfuscate and deny the catastrophic nature of his response to the pandemic do appear to be failing,” he added. “Journalists, health-care workers, and state and local officials are seeking to ensure that many of the critical facts come to light. Hopefully, their efforts to inform the public will continue to bear fruit, and Trump will not succeed in hiding the truth. It is crucial that, when voters go to the ballot box (or mailbox) in November, the scope of Trump’s catastrophic failure is known, even if all of the relevant information has yet to be exposed.”
You can read more here (subscription required).
Related: ‘Fascism Is Eyeing This Republic Like Lunch’: Expert Warns Trump Attack on Inspectors General Is ‘Late-Stage Corruption’
Trump Is ‘Treating Life-Saving Medical Equipment as Emoluments’ to ‘Dole Out’ as Political Favors: Reports
For weeks questions have been swirling about the Trump administration’s refusal to release critical life-saving medical equipment and supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile, the Trump administration’s refusal to actually force manufacturers to produce critical life-saving medical equipment and supplies, and the Trump administration’s refusal to answer questions about its very different supply chain tactics surrounding critical life-saving medical equipment and supplies.
Senior advisor to the President Jared Kushner‘s insistence one week ago that the Strategic National Stockpile was “ours” and “not the states'” drew both attention and outrage to the issue, and now it appears the press has some answers.
JARED KUSHNER: “The notion of the federal stockpile was it’s supposed to be our stockpile. It’s not supposed to be states stockpiles that they then use.” pic.twitter.com/9Q7j8QBCMv
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 2, 2020
The answers are grotesquely and inhumanely disturbing.
First, the Trump administration has allegedly been forcing manufacturers to cancel orders from the states, buying those desperately needed products, handing them over to retail operators, who in turn are rumored to be re-selling them back to the states – often at a tremendous, exponential markup.
That’s one reported tactic.
Others accuse the federal government “of intercepting shipments of vital medical equipment ordered by state authorities to shore up their supplies in the face of the coronavirus crisis.”
On Thursday The Denver Post Editorial Board accused President Trump of “playing a disgusting political game with our lives.”
“Trump is treating life-saving medical equipment as emoluments he can dole out as favors to loyalists. It’s the worst imaginable form of corruption — playing political games with lives. For the good of this nation during what should be a time of unity, he must stop.”
On Wednesday trump posted this tweet:
Will be immediately sending 100 Ventilators to Colorado at the request of Senator Gardner! https://t.co/Nj4EPxfZl6
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020
“Trump had only days before prevented Colorado Gov. Jared Polis from securing 500 ventilators from a private company, instead, taking the ventilators for the federal government,” The Post reported.
So Trump tried to look like a hero by stealing 500 ventilators, then “generously” giving their original purchaser 100 of them.
Talking Points Memo notes that Sen. Gardner is “one of the most endangered Republicans on the ballot this year.”
“We still know too little about what is happening and on what basis the White House is intercepting and distributing these scarce materials. One reason is that those who lose their shipments are afraid to speak out because they fear antagonizing the White House and losing any chance to get their masks and supplies returned,” TPM Editor Josh Marshall notes,
“For all the confusion, what is clear is that the federal government is demanding that states, localities and hospital systems find their own supplies while systematically interdicting those they do purchase and rerouting them in other directions while providing no explanation of what standards are being used to distribute them. At the same time, Republican officeholders keep turning up announcing windfalls of medical supplies courtesy of the President.”
How or if any of this is legal remains unknown.
‘Fascism Is Eyeing This Republic Like Lunch’: Expert Warns Trump Attack on Inspectors General Is ‘Late-Stage Corruption’
President Donald Trump has fired two top Inspectors General since Friday, and freely admitted Tuesday he is targeting for firing at least seven of the federal government’s key watchdogs.
The press largely ignored Trump’s brazen admission, but he clearly said Tuesday he intends to “change” out even decades-long veteran Inspectors General, with less-qualified ones loyal to him.
Trump indicates he has reservations about the work of any inspector general who wasn’t appointed by him pic.twitter.com/EClqeCAMx4
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2020
Walter Shaub, who was the Director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, is sounding the alarm bells.
In a lengthy 22-tweet statement Shaub calls Trump’s “assault” on the federal government’s Inspectors General “late-stage corruption,” and he warns that “fascism is eyeing this republic like lunch.”
Shaub points to “open presidential profiteering,” bolstered by “hard-to-prove conflicts of interest” that “were significantly influencing policy.”
Related: ‘Break Glass Moment for Our Democracy’: Experts Sound Alarm Over Trump Plan to Purge 7 Inspectors General
He says Trump went through a period of a “growing awareness that many laws don’t have teeth or depend upon the executive branch to enforce them.”
Trump’s firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions “should have triggered his removal from office. But wild-eyed Senators were hot on the trail of more judges.”
As the corruption grew, “Trump’s hold on the Senate was absolute. We don’t know what assurances he received behind the scenes, but we saw even longtime Republican Senators abandon previously espoused principles to protect him in plain sight.”
“The collapse” of congressional oversight “was a potentially mortal wound” to the Republic.
Trump, his enablers, and his supporters went after whistleblowers and witnesses. The President began to “purge” political appointees, and then even “career Feds, whose due process rights exist to prevent politicians from harnessing them for corrupt aims or, at least, silence any who might report wrongdoing.”
It didn’t matter.
A last line of defense in this war on ethics and law is the Inspector General community. They’re the eyes of the American people, objective investigators traditionally freed to pursue accountability by the safeguard of bipartisan congressional protection./15
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 8, 2020
What began with the fall of the ethics program is entering the end game with the potential fall of the Inspector General community. The government is failing us, safeguards that took two centuries to build have crumbled, and fascism is eyeing this republic like lunch. /17
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 8, 2020
It’s down to the people. There is a chance in November to reclaim this land for democracy and reject fascism. But the obstacles are tremendous. Trump has the advantage of incumbency, decades of Republican voter suppression, and a third branch that increasingly seems political./18
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 8, 2020
You can read the entire thread starting here on Twitter or in full at Threadreader.
