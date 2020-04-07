RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY
‘Still in That Hut in Kenya’: President’s New White House Press Secretary Is a Birther – and a Huge Hypocrite
President Donald Trump on Tuesday appointed Christian conservative Kayleigh McEnany, who is his re-election campaign’s national press secretary, to be the new White House press secretary.
Like her boss, Kayleigh McEnany is a birther.
And like her boss, McEnany is a huge hypocrite.
Here’s the new, incoming White House press secretary from 2012, the year President Obama was re-elected, spouting birtherism and racism:
How I Met Your Brother — Never mind, forgot he’s still in that hut in Kenya. #ObamaTVShows
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 30, 2012
There’s this tweet, also from 2012, that furthers the birther conspiracy and adds to it the racist implication that Black people don’t perform as well as white people, or that if they get into good schools it’s only through affirmative action programs, which is false.
birth certificates and college transcripts #ThingsThatEnrageDemocrats
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 20, 2012
It’s not just McEnany’s birtherism and racism that are disturbing to see in anyone working in the White House, it’s her hypocrisy as well.
In 2015 McEnany was not impressed with then-candidate Trump:
Everyone seems to have a plan except Trump #GOPDebate
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 7, 2015
But she focused much of her time attacking President Barack Obama, for issues she ignores with President Trump.
Here she goes after Obama for golfing (NCRM has not verified if her claim is true):
@Copponex Obama’s golfing is absurd. 9 weekends in a row. Thanks for all your comments on the site. They are very insightful.
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) June 3, 2011
Here she attacks President Obama for blaming his predecessor, which Trump does almost daily.
Waiting for #Obama to speak… how many times should we expect to hear him #BlameBush ?
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 5, 2011
Here she praises Mitt Romney for not attacking his fellow Republicans – something Trump does on a regular basis:
@jonnycinq This is what I like about Romney. very rarely sinks into attacking Republican colleagues. The barbs should be pointed at Obama.
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 8, 2011
Here she attacks Obama for increasing the national debt after the global financial crisis. Trump has increased the debt in three years far more than Obama ever did in eight.
Obama: “Everything in this bill will be paid for”… right, by future generations.
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 8, 2011
Here she attacks Obama for not going to church regularly. Her boss almost never does – yet claims to be highly religious, and uses the evangelical right as a shield.
Obama: “My Christian faith is important to me.” Maybe you should try going to church?
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 10, 2012
Finally, we’ll just leave these last two hypocritical tweets here without comment:
At least none of the candidates look orange like Obama during the State of the Union. #CNNDebate
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) January 27, 2012
#RushLimbaugh: Obama looked like a carrot during the #SOTU hahaha!
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) January 26, 2012
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY
Kellyanne Conway Predicts ‘Devastation’ From Coronavirus After Initially Calling It ‘Contained’
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday suggested that she was taking the novel coronavirus seriously after initially saying that it was “contained.”
In an interview on Fox News, Conway encouraged viewers to follow Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines on limiting public gatherings during the pandemic.
“These are unprecedented times with this virus,” she insisted. “And it calls for unprecedented action. But we also know about the resilience and the strength and the fortitude of the American people.”
“We can all do our best to mitigate the health consequences of this unprecedented virus,” Conway said. “But our government is working together and with the private sector to help mitigate the economic devastation as well.”
She added: “We just want Americans to know that we’re in this together, that we can all do our part to mitigate the damage as well… We want Americans to replace panic with over-preparedness… Nobody should be upset if they’re over-prepared or they overreact to this.”
But just days earlier, Conway had downplayed the virus.
“It is being contained,” Conway told a reporter earlier this month. “Do you not think it’s being contained?”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY
Rubio Ridiculed for Blasting Warren’s Same-Sex Marriage Remarks While Appearing to Encourage ‘Fighting Back’
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) over the weekend blasted Senator Elizabeth Warren‘s (D-MA) viral remarks about those who oppose same-sex marriage. He also appeared to encourage “fighting back, even in a crude or vulgar way” by “Americans with traditional values.”
The Democratic Senator from Massachusetts who is enjoying months-long momentum that has currently placed her close to tied with frontrunner Joe Biden slammed Americans who oppose same-sex marriage during an HRC/CNN town hall last week.
Asked what she would say to someone who tells her, “Senator, I’m old-fashioned, and my faith teaches me that marriage is between one man and one woman,” Warren served up a one-two punch.
“I’m going to assume it’s a guy who said that,” Warren replied. “And I’m going to say, ‘Then just marry one woman.”
That was followed by her quip suggesting it would be challenging for that person to find someone who would want to marry him.
Senator Rubio concocted a tweet that framed the right of same-sex couples to marry as something only “elites” support, which is false. Studies find six out of 10 Americans support same-sex marriage, while just three out of 10 oppose it.
The Senator from Florida in 2016 literally used the massacre of 49 LGBTQ people and their allies, many of whom were also people of color, at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub as a reason to revoke his promise to not run for re-election.
Related: Marco Rubio Just Hired a New Chief of Staff: The CEO of a Powerful Anti-LGBT Activist Organization
Rubio reposted a clip of Warren’s remarks that frames them as “the best thing you’ll see today,” but offered a very different response.
“Vividly captures the condescension of elites & their incessant ridicule of Americans with traditional values. It elicits glee among celebrities & blue check brigade,” he claimed, speaking of those on Twitter whose accounts have been “verified.”
“But for the millions sick of being disrespected it elicits support for fighting back,” Sen. Rubio continued, “even in a crude or vulgar way.”
Rubio’s remarks were quickly panned.
Hate is not a traditional value. Neither is selling out western democracy to the highest bidder, which in Marco Rubio’s case is *checks notes* Vlad Putin and the m’fkn gun lobby. https://t.co/ue7mm2qWh0 #LoveWins #LetUsLive #MarchForOurLives #WeThePeopleMarch #MarcoRubio #NRA pic.twitter.com/0yVwd7cSKn
— ? Kim (@kim) October 13, 2019
Heaven help us if the small minority of Americans like Rubio who hate same-sex marriage but love the rapist president starts fighting back in a crude and vulgar way! https://t.co/Z5m86HaQAW
— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) October 12, 2019
What traditional values would you say you are successfully promoting?
— CrimeBusterHat (@Popehat) October 13, 2019
Since I don’t have a blue check, Marco wants me to respond:
It’s hilarious hypocrisy that someone who mocked a presidential candidate on live TV for his micro-penis is now scolding other people about how unseemly it is to ridicule others.
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 13, 2019
Even when Republicans are the oppressors — and discriminating against the LGBTQ community is definitely oppressive — they still believe they are the victims. Their martyr complex is out of control. https://t.co/pkDYcWDiT6
— Adam Best (@adamcbest) October 12, 2019
Moron, she’s saying YOU can decide who YOU marry, but get the fuck out of other people’s bedrooms. Got it, you homophobic piece of shit?!! https://t.co/u4Vuh9QUkL
— Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) October 13, 2019
Sorry, Senator, if your “traditional values” are racist, misogynist, or homophobic, what you’re experiencing is not condescension, it’s repulsion.
And since when is sticking up for the oppressed an “elitist” act?
Finally: you yourself are a blue checked elite, by the way. https://t.co/LrCRh6Cpc7
— Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) October 12, 2019
Just what “traditional values” are those, Marco? Those of the serial sex-abuser, rapist, racist, lying, traitorous, corrupt, criminal president? Or those that enable him, hypocritically spewing scripture while violating every commandment of every religion known to man?
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 12, 2019
Yeah, it really sucks when no one respects your bigotry. Cry me a river, Senator. https://t.co/eBVNRpMN1q
— Jennifer Mendelsohn ?? (@CleverTitleTK) October 12, 2019
You traditionalists support a crude & vulgar cheat who bags porn stars while his wife is pregnant, has 43 sexual assault charges against him, pals around with pedophiles, disparages disabled ppl & tortures children. It isn’t elitist to disrespect you hypocrites, it’s necessary. https://t.co/OhsmZxRAgu
— Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) October 12, 2019
Also, you’ve got a lot of nerve clutching your pearls at Warren’s joke here when your entire party spends its time crapping on anyone who lives in a city or has a bachelor’s degree as overprivileged snobs who can’t even feed themselves.
— Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) October 12, 2019
Ridiculous ideas deserve ridicule, banning adults from loving other adults qualifies. You don’t have to be elite to understand that. https://t.co/PRckr5bN1M
— feminist next door (@emrazz) October 12, 2019
You still haven’t figured out that you and your party have permanently forfeited the right to smug piety, have you?
— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) October 12, 2019
Fighting back against what?? My civil rights?? So you think you’re somehow better than me and that I shouldn’t be an equal citizen? My husband and I have been together for 20 years… your President cheated on all three of his wives. You can shove your “values” asshole. https://t.co/Yf2YxJn1ug
— Ari Solomon (@VeganAri) October 13, 2019
RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY
‘Chutzpah’: Liz Cheney Dragged for False Claim House Democrats ‘Enable Anti-Semitism’
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the powerful Chair of the House Republican Conference, is under fire once again, and once again it’s for her actions surrounding anti-Semitism.
Cheney is just the latest Republican to take Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib’s recent remarks out of context.
Tlaib’s remarks were, perhaps, not well expressed, but they were not anti-Semitic, as Jonathan Chait at New York Magazine expressed, in, “Republicans Call Tlaib Anti-Semitic for Saying Something Nice About Israel.”
Take a look for yourself – and read carefully:
There’s always kind of a calming feeling I tell folks when I think of the Holocaust, and the tragedy of the Holocaust, and the fact that it was my ancestors — Palestinians — who lost their land and some lost their lives, their livelihood, their human dignity, their existence in many ways, have been wiped out, and some people’s passports. And just all of it was in the name of trying to create a safe haven for Jews, post-the Holocaust, post-the tragedy and the horrific persecution of Jews across the world at that time. And I love the fact that it was my ancestors that provided that, right, in many ways. But they did it in a way that took their human dignity away and it was forced on them.
Republicans, like Cheney, are taking this out of context. Cheney, repeatedly:
Surely now @SpeakerPelosi? & ?@LeaderHoyer? will finally take action against vile anti-Semitism in their ranks. This must cross the line, even for them. Rashida Tlaib says thinking of the Holocaust provides her a “calming feeling” https://t.co/opUUNEol2d
— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 12, 2019
Here’s @RepRashida direct quote, “There’s a calming feeling I always tell folks when I think of the Holocaust.” And her “history” of what happened after is a fantasy based on lies spread to delegitimize the state of Israel. https://t.co/5akpUSApIE
— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 13, 2019
I am deeply sorry for our nation that the House Democratic leadership continues to enable the anti-Semitism in their ranks. https://t.co/MrcU5ekd2U
— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 13, 2019
But Cheney is getting dragged for her hypocritical remarks, as Americans remind her how upset they were when she, herself, voted against a House resolution condemning anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and hate speech against minorities. And that her father is, they say, a war criminal.
Remember when you voted no on the resolution that would have condemned white supremacy and antisemitism? Because I do
— Brad Murdock (@keplerexpress) May 13, 2019
You owe @RashidaTlaib an apology. Shame on you and your shameless family.
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) May 13, 2019
Hey, you’re the Cheney who’s Dad is a war criminal right? The same Liz Cheney who cast aside her gay sister to run for office because you believe in “traditional” marriage”? Yeah I absolutely want to hear your spin on this. https://t.co/zR85FZxvE3
— Drew Beach (@beach_man_do) May 13, 2019
Candace Owens: Hitler would have been ok if he kept it in Germany.
Liz Cheney:
Rashida Tlaib: there’s a calming feeling when I think of the tragedy of the Holocaust and the sacrifices made by Palestinians to create a safe place for the Jews.
Liz Cheney: ANTI-SEMITISMMMMMMMM https://t.co/Ylp3O8ca2x
— Caity Didn’t (@PurlSweatshurt) May 13, 2019
chutzpah noun
chutz·?pah
variants: or less commonly chutzpa or hutzpah or hutzpa \ ?hu?t-?sp? , ??u?t-? , -?(?)spä \https://t.co/pIQluiBmP5
— Robert Stribley (@stribs) May 13, 2019
What @Liz_Cheney is doing in trying to portray @RepRashida as supporting the Holocaust is vile beyond measure. Liz, you’re a rancid lying goon, a blood-soaked banshee who will be remembered by history as the worst kind of evil. Just a foul, noxious obscenity of a human being. https://t.co/xMF0Zzpar4
— Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) May 13, 2019
I am deeply sorry your entire family has no moral code or ethics.
— supah mumsie (@supahmumsie) May 13, 2019
Coming from the party that had Steve King in power for 20 years plus … and never called him out on it till this year ?
— Chriss (@currcl) May 13, 2019
1) She is not anti-Semitic
2) You voted “no” on resolution condemning white supremacy
3) Trump administration cut funding to prevent white-nationalist terrorism
4) GOP welcomes white-nationalist @SteveKingIA
5) GOP: “Jew’s will not replace us” = very fine people
— Jenn Gray (@votejenngray) May 13, 2019
“very fine people on both sides”
— Ima Private Person (@ImaPrivate) May 13, 2019
The lady who threw her lesbian sister under the bus for a handful of votes is very concerned about moral leadership.
— “Food” Thoyd (@_space_plans) May 13, 2019
Your president called neo-nazis and white supremists very fine people. Please answer for that.
— Gritty had a Town Hall before Pat Toomey (@Toomey_TownHall) May 13, 2019
Fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/5EAiJUxF8w
— Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) May 13, 2019
Viktor Orban is currently in the White House. https://t.co/nKruRo1QkZ
— tired law student (@takeanapdotcom) May 13, 2019
Donald Trump just praised Viktor Orban a few hours ago in the White House.
Orban once said George Soros aimed to “provide the final blow to Christian culture” by turning “Hungary into an immigrant country.” https://t.co/foBk3WP4CF
— Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) May 13, 2019
I’m the grandson of a holocaust survivor; you’re a congressional member from the US state with one of the smallest Jewish populations in the USA. So, since you’re not serving your constituency, and you’re not serving me, maybe stfu. https://t.co/BbYwXTpVIR
— Seth Bernard (@bernard_prof) May 13, 2019
