Connect with us

RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY

‘Still in That Hut in Kenya’: President’s New White House Press Secretary Is a Birther – and a Huge Hypocrite

Published

on

President Donald Trump on Tuesday appointed Christian conservative Kayleigh McEnany, who is his re-election campaign’s national press secretary, to be the new White House press secretary.

Like her boss, Kayleigh McEnany is a birther.

And like her boss, McEnany is a huge hypocrite.

Here’s the new, incoming White House press secretary from 2012, the year President Obama was re-elected, spouting birtherism and racism:

There’s this tweet, also from 2012, that furthers the birther conspiracy and adds to it the racist implication that Black people don’t perform as well as white people, or that if they get into good schools it’s only through affirmative action programs, which is false.

It’s not just McEnany’s birtherism and racism that are disturbing to see in anyone working in the White House, it’s her hypocrisy as well.

In 2015 McEnany was not impressed with then-candidate Trump:

But she focused much of her time attacking President Barack Obama, for issues she ignores with President Trump.

Here she goes after Obama for golfing (NCRM has not verified if her claim is true):

Here she attacks President Obama for blaming his predecessor, which Trump does almost daily.

Here she praises Mitt Romney for not attacking his fellow Republicans – something Trump does on a regular basis:

Here she attacks Obama for increasing the national debt after the global financial crisis. Trump has increased the debt in three years  far more than Obama ever did in eight.

Here she attacks Obama for not going to church regularly. Her boss almost never does – yet claims to be highly religious, and uses the evangelical right as a shield.

Finally, we’ll just leave these last two hypocritical tweets here without comment:

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY

Kellyanne Conway Predicts ‘Devastation’ From Coronavirus After Initially Calling It ‘Contained’

Published

3 weeks ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday suggested that she was taking the novel coronavirus seriously after initially saying that it was “contained.”

In an interview on Fox News, Conway encouraged viewers to follow Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines on limiting public gatherings during the pandemic.

“These are unprecedented times with this virus,” she insisted. “And it calls for unprecedented action. But we also know about the resilience and the strength and the fortitude of the American people.”

“We can all do our best to mitigate the health consequences of this unprecedented virus,” Conway said. “But our government is working together and with the private sector to help mitigate the economic devastation as well.”

She added: “We just want Americans to know that we’re in this together, that we can all do our part to mitigate the damage as well… We want Americans to replace panic with over-preparedness… Nobody should be upset if they’re over-prepared or they overreact to this.”

But just days earlier, Conway had downplayed the virus.

“It is being contained,” Conway told a reporter earlier this month. “Do you not think it’s being contained?”

Watch the video below from Fox News.

 

Continue Reading

RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY

Rubio Ridiculed for Blasting Warren’s Same-Sex Marriage Remarks While Appearing to Encourage ‘Fighting Back’

Published

6 months ago

on

October 14, 2019

By

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) over the weekend blasted Senator Elizabeth Warren‘s (D-MA) viral remarks about those who oppose same-sex marriage. He also appeared to encourage “fighting back, even in a crude or vulgar way” by  “Americans with traditional values.”

The Democratic Senator from Massachusetts who is enjoying months-long momentum that has currently placed her close to tied with frontrunner Joe Biden slammed Americans who oppose same-sex marriage during an HRC/CNN town hall last week.

Asked what she would say to someone who tells her, “Senator, I’m old-fashioned, and my faith teaches me that marriage is between one man and one woman,” Warren served up a one-two punch.

“I’m going to assume it’s a guy who said that,” Warren replied. “And I’m going to say, ‘Then just marry one woman.”

That was followed by her quip suggesting it would be challenging for that person to find someone who would want to marry him.

Senator Rubio concocted a tweet that framed the right of same-sex couples to marry as something only “elites” support, which is false. Studies find six out of 10 Americans support same-sex marriage, while just three out of 10 oppose it.

The Senator from Florida in 2016 literally used the massacre of 49 LGBTQ people and their allies, many of whom were also people of color, at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub as a reason to revoke his promise to not run for re-election.

Related: Marco Rubio Just Hired a New Chief of Staff: The CEO of a Powerful Anti-LGBT Activist Organization

Rubio reposted a clip of Warren’s remarks that frames them as “the best thing you’ll see today,” but offered a very different response.

“Vividly captures the condescension of elites & their incessant ridicule of Americans with traditional values. It elicits glee among celebrities & blue check brigade,” he claimed, speaking of those on Twitter whose accounts have been “verified.”

“But for the millions sick of being disrespected it elicits support for fighting back,” Sen. Rubio continued, “even in a crude or vulgar way.”

Rubio’s remarks were quickly panned.

 

Continue Reading

RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY

‘Chutzpah’: Liz Cheney Dragged for False Claim House Democrats ‘Enable Anti-Semitism’

Published

11 months ago

on

May 13, 2019

By

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the powerful Chair of the House Republican Conference, is under fire once again, and once again it’s for her actions surrounding anti-Semitism.

Cheney is just the latest Republican to take Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib’s recent remarks out of context.

Tlaib’s remarks were, perhaps, not well expressed, but they were not anti-Semitic, as Jonathan Chait at New York Magazine expressed, in, “Republicans Call Tlaib Anti-Semitic for Saying Something Nice About Israel.”

Take a look for yourself – and read carefully:

There’s always kind of a calming feeling I tell folks when I think of the Holocaust, and the tragedy of the Holocaust, and the fact that it was my ancestors — Palestinians — who lost their land and some lost their lives, their livelihood, their human dignity, their existence in many ways, have been wiped out, and some people’s passports. And just all of it was in the name of trying to create a safe haven for Jews, post-the Holocaust, post-the tragedy and the horrific persecution of Jews across the world at that time. And I love the fact that it was my ancestors that provided that, right, in many ways. But they did it in a way that took their human dignity away and it was forced on them.

Republicans, like Cheney, are taking this out of context. Cheney, repeatedly:

But Cheney is getting dragged for her hypocritical remarks, as Americans remind her how upset they were when she, herself, voted against a House resolution condemning anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and hate speech against minorities. And that her father is, they say, a war criminal.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.