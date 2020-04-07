‘Still in That Hut in Kenya’: President’s New White House Press Secretary Is a Birther – and a Huge Hypocrite

President Donald Trump on Tuesday appointed Christian conservative Kayleigh McEnany, who is his re-election campaign’s national press secretary, to be the new White House press secretary.

Like her boss, Kayleigh McEnany is a birther.

And like her boss, McEnany is a huge hypocrite.

Here’s the new, incoming White House press secretary from 2012, the year President Obama was re-elected, spouting birtherism and racism:

How I Met Your Brother — Never mind, forgot he’s still in that hut in Kenya. #ObamaTVShows — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 30, 2012

There’s this tweet, also from 2012, that furthers the birther conspiracy and adds to it the racist implication that Black people don’t perform as well as white people, or that if they get into good schools it’s only through affirmative action programs, which is false.

birth certificates and college transcripts #ThingsThatEnrageDemocrats — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 20, 2012

It’s not just McEnany’s birtherism and racism that are disturbing to see in anyone working in the White House, it’s her hypocrisy as well.

In 2015 McEnany was not impressed with then-candidate Trump:

Everyone seems to have a plan except Trump #GOPDebate — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 7, 2015

But she focused much of her time attacking President Barack Obama, for issues she ignores with President Trump.

Here she goes after Obama for golfing (NCRM has not verified if her claim is true):

@Copponex Obama’s golfing is absurd. 9 weekends in a row. Thanks for all your comments on the site. They are very insightful. — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) June 3, 2011

Here she attacks President Obama for blaming his predecessor, which Trump does almost daily.

Waiting for #Obama to speak… how many times should we expect to hear him #BlameBush ? — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 5, 2011

Here she praises Mitt Romney for not attacking his fellow Republicans – something Trump does on a regular basis:

@jonnycinq This is what I like about Romney. very rarely sinks into attacking Republican colleagues. The barbs should be pointed at Obama. — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 8, 2011

Here she attacks Obama for increasing the national debt after the global financial crisis. Trump has increased the debt in three years far more than Obama ever did in eight.

Obama: “Everything in this bill will be paid for”… right, by future generations. — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 8, 2011

Here she attacks Obama for not going to church regularly. Her boss almost never does – yet claims to be highly religious, and uses the evangelical right as a shield.

Obama: “My Christian faith is important to me.” Maybe you should try going to church? — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 10, 2012

Finally, we’ll just leave these last two hypocritical tweets here without comment:

At least none of the candidates look orange like Obama during the State of the Union. #CNNDebate — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) January 27, 2012

#RushLimbaugh: Obama looked like a carrot during the #SOTU hahaha! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) January 26, 2012

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license