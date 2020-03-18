Connect with us

RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY

Kellyanne Conway Predicts ‘Devastation’ From Coronavirus After Initially Calling It ‘Contained’

Published

on

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday suggested that she was taking the novel coronavirus seriously after initially saying that it was “contained.”

In an interview on Fox News, Conway encouraged viewers to follow Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines on limiting public gatherings during the pandemic.

“These are unprecedented times with this virus,” she insisted. “And it calls for unprecedented action. But we also know about the resilience and the strength and the fortitude of the American people.”

“We can all do our best to mitigate the health consequences of this unprecedented virus,” Conway said. “But our government is working together and with the private sector to help mitigate the economic devastation as well.”

She added: “We just want Americans to know that we’re in this together, that we can all do our part to mitigate the damage as well… We want Americans to replace panic with over-preparedness… Nobody should be upset if they’re over-prepared or they overreact to this.”

But just days earlier, Conway had downplayed the virus.

“It is being contained,” Conway told a reporter earlier this month. “Do you not think it’s being contained?”

Watch the video below from Fox News.

 

RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY

Rubio Ridiculed for Blasting Warren’s Same-Sex Marriage Remarks While Appearing to Encourage ‘Fighting Back’

Published

5 months ago

on

October 14, 2019

By

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) over the weekend blasted Senator Elizabeth Warren‘s (D-MA) viral remarks about those who oppose same-sex marriage. He also appeared to encourage “fighting back, even in a crude or vulgar way” by  “Americans with traditional values.”

The Democratic Senator from Massachusetts who is enjoying months-long momentum that has currently placed her close to tied with frontrunner Joe Biden slammed Americans who oppose same-sex marriage during an HRC/CNN town hall last week.

Asked what she would say to someone who tells her, “Senator, I’m old-fashioned, and my faith teaches me that marriage is between one man and one woman,” Warren served up a one-two punch.

“I’m going to assume it’s a guy who said that,” Warren replied. “And I’m going to say, ‘Then just marry one woman.”

That was followed by her quip suggesting it would be challenging for that person to find someone who would want to marry him.

Senator Rubio concocted a tweet that framed the right of same-sex couples to marry as something only “elites” support, which is false. Studies find six out of 10 Americans support same-sex marriage, while just three out of 10 oppose it.

The Senator from Florida in 2016 literally used the massacre of 49 LGBTQ people and their allies, many of whom were also people of color, at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub as a reason to revoke his promise to not run for re-election.

Related: Marco Rubio Just Hired a New Chief of Staff: The CEO of a Powerful Anti-LGBT Activist Organization

Rubio reposted a clip of Warren’s remarks that frames them as “the best thing you’ll see today,” but offered a very different response.

“Vividly captures the condescension of elites & their incessant ridicule of Americans with traditional values. It elicits glee among celebrities & blue check brigade,” he claimed, speaking of those on Twitter whose accounts have been “verified.”

“But for the millions sick of being disrespected it elicits support for fighting back,” Sen. Rubio continued, “even in a crude or vulgar way.”

Rubio’s remarks were quickly panned.

 

RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY

‘Chutzpah’: Liz Cheney Dragged for False Claim House Democrats ‘Enable Anti-Semitism’

Published

10 months ago

on

May 13, 2019

By

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the powerful Chair of the House Republican Conference, is under fire once again, and once again it’s for her actions surrounding anti-Semitism.

Cheney is just the latest Republican to take Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib’s recent remarks out of context.

Tlaib’s remarks were, perhaps, not well expressed, but they were not anti-Semitic, as Jonathan Chait at New York Magazine expressed, in, “Republicans Call Tlaib Anti-Semitic for Saying Something Nice About Israel.”

Take a look for yourself – and read carefully:

There’s always kind of a calming feeling I tell folks when I think of the Holocaust, and the tragedy of the Holocaust, and the fact that it was my ancestors — Palestinians — who lost their land and some lost their lives, their livelihood, their human dignity, their existence in many ways, have been wiped out, and some people’s passports. And just all of it was in the name of trying to create a safe haven for Jews, post-the Holocaust, post-the tragedy and the horrific persecution of Jews across the world at that time. And I love the fact that it was my ancestors that provided that, right, in many ways. But they did it in a way that took their human dignity away and it was forced on them.

Republicans, like Cheney, are taking this out of context. Cheney, repeatedly:

But Cheney is getting dragged for her hypocritical remarks, as Americans remind her how upset they were when she, herself, voted against a House resolution condemning anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and hate speech against minorities. And that her father is, they say, a war criminal.

RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY

Newly Uncovered Videos Reveal the Mortifying Hypocrisy of Top Republicans on Impeachment

Published

11 months ago

on

April 23, 2019

By

Republicans have a problem: They want to claim that impeaching President Donald Trump is completely ridiculous, but just a few short decades ago, they were driving the push for impeaching President Bill Clinton.

And in that process, they said a lot of things that will likely come back to haunt them.

Take Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), for instance, who said Monday that it’s time to “move on” from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation — even though we only got the exhaustive 448-page report last week. He seems to think the extensive case for obstruction of justice laid out in Volume II of the report should just be ignored.

But MSNBC’s “Hardball with Chris Matthews” showed that, in 1998 when it was Clinton under investigation, McConnell was, by contrast, deeply concerned about the integrity of the presidency.

In a speech at the impeachment hearings, McConnell said he wanted to draw attention to a “serious and deeply troubling crisis” in the country. “This is a crisis of confidence, of credibility, and of integrity. Our nation is indeed at a crossroads: Will we pursue the search for truth, or will we dodge, weave and evade the truth.”

At the time, Clinton was under fire for lying to investigators about his sexual relationship with Monica Lewinsky, which was, undoubtedly, wildly inappropriate. But now that Trump stands accused of obstructing a national security investigation, McConnell appears unable to muster up any indignation or outrage.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who has become one of Trump’s closest congressional allies, similarly seems to have lost his passion for restoring the dignity of the White House.

“You don’t even have to be convicted of a crime to lose your job in this constitutional republic if this body determinates that your conduct as a public official is clearly out of bounds in your role,” said Graham in 1998. “Because impeachment is not about punishment. Impeachment is about cleansing the office.”

In another clip from the time period, Graham made clear that what he was concerned with was Clinton’s obstruction of justice — precisely the charge Trump faces:

“I’m telling you momentum is shifting toward impeachment, because people are looking at facts and coming to realise the President committed serious crimes and it is not just about sex. The idea that this is an accusatory function here. We are not the trial, the trial is in the Senate. Our job is to find credible evidence if there is warning impeachment from that evidence; grand jury perjury, obstruction of justice by the President, I think are high crimes and misdemeanours. The only thing to change my mind would be direct, honest candour on his part. The President has to earn censure.

Of course, it’s not just Republicans who will be embarrassed. Democrats such as Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY)  who in 1998 attacked the impeachment push against Clinton may now find themselves contradicting their prior claims. But they, more credibly, can point to an important difference. While Clinton was impeached over his obstructive lies about a consensual, though wrongful, sexual relationship, Trump’s conduct relates much more directly to an issue of national importance: Russia’s attack on American elections and the investigation into that matter.

