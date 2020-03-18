Kellyanne Conway Predicts ‘Devastation’ From Coronavirus After Initially Calling It ‘Contained’

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) over the weekend blasted Senator Elizabeth Warren‘s (D-MA) viral remarks about those who oppose same-sex marriage. He also appeared to encourage “fighting back, even in a crude or vulgar way” by “Americans with traditional values.”

The Democratic Senator from Massachusetts who is enjoying months-long momentum that has currently placed her close to tied with frontrunner Joe Biden slammed Americans who oppose same-sex marriage during an HRC/CNN town hall last week.

Asked what she would say to someone who tells her, “Senator, I’m old-fashioned, and my faith teaches me that marriage is between one man and one woman,” Warren served up a one-two punch.

“I’m going to assume it’s a guy who said that,” Warren replied. “And I’m going to say, ‘Then just marry one woman.”

That was followed by her quip suggesting it would be challenging for that person to find someone who would want to marry him.

Senator Rubio concocted a tweet that framed the right of same-sex couples to marry as something only “elites” support, which is false. Studies find six out of 10 Americans support same-sex marriage, while just three out of 10 oppose it.

The Senator from Florida in 2016 literally used the massacre of 49 LGBTQ people and their allies, many of whom were also people of color, at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub as a reason to revoke his promise to not run for re-election.

Rubio reposted a clip of Warren’s remarks that frames them as “the best thing you’ll see today,” but offered a very different response.

“Vividly captures the condescension of elites & their incessant ridicule of Americans with traditional values. It elicits glee among celebrities & blue check brigade,” he claimed, speaking of those on Twitter whose accounts have been “verified.”

“But for the millions sick of being disrespected it elicits support for fighting back,” Sen. Rubio continued, “even in a crude or vulgar way.”

Rubio’s remarks were quickly panned.

Heaven help us if the small minority of Americans like Rubio who hate same-sex marriage but love the rapist president starts fighting back in a crude and vulgar way! https://t.co/Z5m86HaQAW — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) October 12, 2019

What traditional values would you say you are successfully promoting? — CrimeBusterHat (@Popehat) October 13, 2019

Since I don’t have a blue check, Marco wants me to respond: It’s hilarious hypocrisy that someone who mocked a presidential candidate on live TV for his micro-penis is now scolding other people about how unseemly it is to ridicule others. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 13, 2019

Even when Republicans are the oppressors — and discriminating against the LGBTQ community is definitely oppressive — they still believe they are the victims. Their martyr complex is out of control. https://t.co/pkDYcWDiT6 — Adam Best (@adamcbest) October 12, 2019

Moron, she’s saying YOU can decide who YOU marry, but get the fuck out of other people’s bedrooms. Got it, you homophobic piece of shit?!! https://t.co/u4Vuh9QUkL — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) October 13, 2019

Sorry, Senator, if your “traditional values” are racist, misogynist, or homophobic, what you’re experiencing is not condescension, it’s repulsion. And since when is sticking up for the oppressed an “elitist” act? Finally: you yourself are a blue checked elite, by the way. https://t.co/LrCRh6Cpc7 — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) October 12, 2019

Just what “traditional values” are those, Marco? Those of the serial sex-abuser, rapist, racist, lying, traitorous, corrupt, criminal president? Or those that enable him, hypocritically spewing scripture while violating every commandment of every religion known to man? — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 12, 2019

Yeah, it really sucks when no one respects your bigotry. Cry me a river, Senator. https://t.co/eBVNRpMN1q — Jennifer Mendelsohn ?? (@CleverTitleTK) October 12, 2019

You traditionalists support a crude & vulgar cheat who bags porn stars while his wife is pregnant, has 43 sexual assault charges against him, pals around with pedophiles, disparages disabled ppl & tortures children. It isn’t elitist to disrespect you hypocrites, it’s necessary. https://t.co/OhsmZxRAgu — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) October 12, 2019

Also, you’ve got a lot of nerve clutching your pearls at Warren’s joke here when your entire party spends its time crapping on anyone who lives in a city or has a bachelor’s degree as overprivileged snobs who can’t even feed themselves. — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) October 12, 2019

Ridiculous ideas deserve ridicule, banning adults from loving other adults qualifies. You don’t have to be elite to understand that. https://t.co/PRckr5bN1M — feminist next door (@emrazz) October 12, 2019

You still haven’t figured out that you and your party have permanently forfeited the right to smug piety, have you? — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) October 12, 2019