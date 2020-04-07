‘Politicize My Death’: Americans Furious Supreme Court Forcing Wisconsin Voters to ‘Literally Risk Their Lives to Vote’

The U.S. Supreme Court Monday evening overruled a lower court and declared the polls must open as scheduled Tuesday morning across the state of Wisconsin, despite a global coronavirus pandemic that has killed at least 10,966 people in the United States.

Americans – mostly liberals, progressives, and Democrats – are furious. Republicans, who pushed to open the polls knowing turnout will be slashed, are thrilled.

Going to the polls to vote for many will not only be difficult, but potentially life-threatening.

Focusing her ire on the conservative majority’s justices Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared Monday night that the Supreme Court was “undermining our democracy.” And in her dissent in the Wisconsin case, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg warned the ruling could lead to “massive disenfranchisement.”

A great many poll workers, who are often senior citizens and at high risk of death from the coronavirus, refused to show up, forcing the majority of polling places to be shut down.

Here’s what the polls looked like when they opened Tuesday morning:

In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, THIS is the line for in person voting as the polls open for Election Day in Wisconsin. #COVID19 #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/WplsSHy9RF — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) April 7, 2020

This tweet seems to sum up a lot of what many are feeling:

Supreme Court: We’re going to delay oral arguments for the first time since the Spanish flu because this pandemic is an extraordinary time & also we don’t know how to use Zoom. Also Supreme Court: There’s no reason people shouldn’t still have to show up to the polls in-person. — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) April 6, 2020

More videos of Wisconsin polling places, with what some are saying:

Election officials are furious about this. They say it’s both voter suppression and a dangerous disregard for safety by asking people to risk their lives to vote in a pandemic when it easily could have been delayed. https://t.co/JLc0qOjAzr — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) April 7, 2020

If you think that this is what should be happening today, you’re either uninformed about coronavirus, a nihilistic partisan, or a Republican-appointed Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States (or a combo) https://t.co/H7xKNHU0fL — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) April 7, 2020

These people are quite literally risking their lives to vote https://t.co/ojqL4NyDeb — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 7, 2020

But this thread captures the existential anger many are feeling:

I am angry at Republicans, all the way up from the state legislature to the Supreme Court. It’s not even the power grab, it’s the sheer damn callousness of it all. They don’t care that this puts people’s lives at risk. They don’t care how many people they’re terrifying. — Daniel Schultz (@pastordan) April 7, 2020

I will never forgive them for throwing out legally requested ballots. I will never forget how they are requiring God knows how many senior citizens to go against instinct and medical advice to exercise their democratic franchise. — Daniel Schultz (@pastordan) April 7, 2020