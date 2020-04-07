Acting Navy Secretary Offers Resignation After Disastrous Speech Telling Crew Their ‘Hero’ Captain He Fired Was ‘Stupid’

Connect with us

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly has offered his resignation to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, after his disastrous handling of the coronavirus outbreak aboard a nuclear powered aircraft carrier, his decision to fire its commanding officer, and then calling that CO “stupid,” as Politico reports.

Esper has said he supported Modly’s decision to immediately fire Capt. Brett Crozier last week.

It is not known if Esper will accept Modly’s resignation, but public outrage over the massive coronavirus infection and what many see as Navy leadership ignoring it has been pervasive.

A Washington Post report last week stated Modly had said he was firing the Captain because President Trump wanted him to.

“Navy sources had said Modly told a colleague that Trump ‘wants him [Crozier] fired,’ and though Modly denied getting any direct message to that effect, he clearly understood that Trump was unhappy with the uproar surrounding the Roosevelt.”

Modly on Monday flew eight hours to Guam to deliver a speech to the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt during which he told sailors their fired commanding officer was “too stupid” to helm their ship, because he should have known his letter pleading with his superiors to help his crew would get leaked.

Acting Sec. Modly’s speech – the transcript and audio – were immediately leaked to the press.

He has since apologized for his profanity, which he erroneously claims is a major source of public outrage, and for calling Crozier “stupid” and “naive.”

In the leaked audio one sailor can be heard saying “What the f***?” when Modly called their captain “stupid.”

Modly is effectively President Donald Trump’s fourth Navy Secretary. This is his second tour as Acting Navy Secretary under this president.

Trump fired Modly’s predecessor, Richard Spencer over Spencer’s opposition to Trump pardoning a Navy SEAL charged with committing war crimes. Spencer is the only Senate-confirmed Navy Secretary Trump has had.

Upon taking office Trump asked for the resignations of most of President Barack Obama’s military leaders, including then-Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus, who “served as the 75th United States Secretary of the Navy, the longest to serve as leader of the Navy and Marine Corps since World War I,” the Defense Dept. website says.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

 

 

‘Politicize My Death’: Americans Furious Supreme Court Forcing Wisconsin Voters to ‘Literally Risk Their Lives to Vote’

5 hours ago

The U.S. Supreme Court Monday evening overruled a lower court and declared the polls must open as scheduled Tuesday morning across the state of Wisconsin, despite a global coronavirus pandemic that has killed at least 10,966 people in the United States.

Americans – mostly liberals, progressives, and Democrats – are furious. Republicans, who pushed to open the polls knowing turnout will be slashed, are thrilled.

Going to the polls to vote for many will not only be difficult, but potentially life-threatening.

Focusing her ire on the conservative majority’s justices Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared Monday night that the Supreme Court was “undermining our democracy.” And in her dissent in the Wisconsin case, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg warned the ruling could lead to “massive disenfranchisement.”

A great many poll workers, who are often senior citizens and at high risk of death from the coronavirus, refused to show up, forcing the majority of polling places to be shut down.

Here’s what the polls looked like when they opened Tuesday morning:

This tweet seems to sum up a lot of what many are feeling:

More videos of Wisconsin polling places, with what some are saying:

But this thread captures the existential anger many are feeling:

 

Grisham Out

6 hours ago

The least recognizable White House press secretary in modern American history is out. Stephanie Grisham is leaving her job and will become the First Lady’s chief of staff.

Grisham never briefed the press, but was a regular guest on Fox News.

New White House chief of staff Mark Meadows reportedly wanted to make changes in the White House communications shop.

“Meadows is currently considering several candidates for the press secretary job, including Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany,” CNN reports. “The new chief of staff is also considering hiring Alyssa Farah, the current spokeswoman for the Defense Department, for a communications role.”

This article has been updated to properly indicate Grisham’s new role.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

‘It’s Really Shameful’: Speaker Pelosi Blasts US Supreme Court for Wisconsin Decision ‘Undermining Our Democracy’

18 hours ago

‘5-4 Surprise, Surprise’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi blasted the U.S. Supreme Court Monday night, just hours after conservative justices in a 5-4 decision not only blocked the governor of Wisconsin from halting his state’s election tomorrow, but changed a lower court’s decision and gave voters less time to return absentee ballots.

The Speaker, apparently appearing from her San Francisco home on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” berated the right wing majority justices, who she says are now “undermining our democracy” by not allowing the election to be postponed until June.

“You have the Supreme Court of the United States, undermining our democracy. It’s really shameful. Five to four, surprise, surprise,” Pelosi told Maddow (video below.)

“You would think that the Supreme Court of the United States would not overturn a court decision which gave the voters extra time to do vote by mail – a few more days to get their vote by mail ballot in.

“People should not have to decide whether they can vote or be sick,” she said of voters and poll workers afraid to leave their homes to cast or accept ballots. “That’s just not a good choice for anyone in a democracy.”

“Apparently the Supreme Court does not have an appreciation” that America in facing an unprecedented pandemic, she added.

Large numbers of Wisconsin voters have been complaining the requested absentee ballots yet never received them, and their calls have gone unreturned.

The Republican Party in Wisconsin has a majority in both houses of the state legislature and pushed to have the election on Tuesday despite the extreme risk to public health, because they know that less people voting means their chances of winning are greater.

So does President Trump:

Watch Speaker Pelosi:

 

