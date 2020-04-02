HERO WHO DID HIS JOB
Navy to Relieve ‘Hero’ Captain Who Urged Help for 100 Sailors With Coronavirus: Report
The U.S. Navy will relive from duty a nuclear powered aircraft carrier Captain after he sent a letter to his superiors urging help after more than 100 sailors tested positive for coronavirus.
The official reason will be loss of trust and confidence.
“Capt. Brett Crozier, who commands the Roosevelt, an aircraft carrier with a crew of nearly 5,000, will be relieved of his command, but keep his rank and remain in the Navy,” NBC News reports.
We are not at war,” Capt. Crozier wrote in a letter that was subsequently leaked to the media. “Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our sailors.”
On Wednesday the Navy let it be known Capt. Crozier would not be disciplined or discharged.
“The fact that he wrote the letter to his chain of command to express his concerns would absolutely not result in any time of retaliation,” Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly said.
That appears to have changed.
Four Star US Army General Bary McCaffrey (Ret). a former Joint Commander of SOUTHCOM, weighed in yesterday:
My idea today of a military hero is Capt Brett Crozier commanding USS ROOSEVELT. He spoke clearly to his chain of command to protect his sailors. ACTING SEC NAVY says 10% of crew too few to protect ship in Guam. He knows better than the commander?
— Barry R McCaffrey (@mccaffreyr3) April 2, 2020
