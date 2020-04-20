Connect with us

News

‘Human Sacrifices to Begin’: Outrage as Governor Allows Georgia Gyms, Massage and Tattoo Parlors, Theaters to Re-Open

Published

on

52 people in Georgia died on Monday of coronavirus but Governor Brian Kemp has just announced his state’s gyms and fitness centers, massage parlors, theaters, restaurants, nail and hair salons, body art studios, and other businesses statewide can reopen in the coming days. Local towns and cities are banned from countermanding his direction.

Kemp says churches were never directed to close and are free to open as they wish.

“Bars, nightclubs, operators of amusement park rides & live performance venues will remain closed,” Gov. Kemp, a highly-controversial Republican, says.

Kemp specifically referred to companies losing “millions of dollars a day” as one of the reasons he is ordering the state to re-open for business.

President Donald Trump has been pushing states to re-open quickly, in the hopes an improving economy will help his re-election campaign.

Kemp was the subject of scorn and outrage just weeks ago when he falsely tried to suggest the CDC had just learned people with coronavirus who are not showing symptoms are infecting people in what is called “asymptomatic transmission.” The Georgia governor used that false framing to defend why he was among the last to order residents to stay at home.

Now, many on social media are angry, propelling “Kemp” to the number two top trending item on Twitter.

 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

News

‘Stephen Miller’s Wet Dream’: Internet Crowns White House Advisor ‘Architect’ of Trump Order Banning All Immigration

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump Monday night announced he will sign an executive order banning all immigration, supposedly to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. But many online declared Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller, the “architect” of the extremist decision.

Trump has been spending weeks advocating the nation is ready to re-open for business, insisting recently the worst of the virus has passed.

But in an about face, Trump tweeted:

There is, of course, no reason to believe Trump will sign the order, or that it will do what he says it will. After Trump claimed he blocked all incoming immigration from China, 40,000 people still made their way into the U.S. from that country.

Miller, a white nationalist, is seen as having direct control over Trump’s racist policies and reportedly has loyalists in the Dept. of Homeland Security.

Here’s how many are reacting to the news:

Continue Reading

News

‘A Lot of People Love Me’: Trump Loses His Temper When Woman PBS Reporter Challenges His Slow Coronavirus Response

Published

5 hours ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

At Monday’s coronavirus task force press briefings, PBS NewsHour correspondent Yamiche Alcindor asked President Donald Trump whether his slow coronavirus response has led to more deaths than there would have been. Trump swiftly lost his temper and began hectoring her.

“A lot of people love me … to the best of my knowledge, I won,” said Trump.

When asked about rallies he held in February and March, Trump lied, “I don’t know anything about rallies. I haven’t left the White House in months, except to give a wonderful ship, the Comfort … Why was Nancy Pelosi holding a street fair in Chinatown?”

Watch below:

Related: ‘Nice and Easy. Relax’: Trump Lashes Out at Woman Reporter, Tells Her ‘Keep Your Voice Down’ for Asking Tough Questions

 

Continue Reading

News

‘Jesus Is My Vaccine’: Coronavirus Pandemic Policy Protestors Echo Tea Party Mania

Published

10 hours ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

A few Americans are attending a handful of coronavirus pandemic protests across the nation, protests organized by right wing groups, some with ties to the family of President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. These mostly fake grass roots protests – “astroturf,” as they used to be called – are an outlet for conservatives unwilling to stay at home and sacrifice like their forefathers and foremothers did during World War II.

The target is no longer President Barack Obama but protestors appear to have dug up their old Tea Party garb and flags, this time adding God in to the mix.

“Jesus is my vaccine” reads the front quarter panel of one protestor’s massive truck, its horn honking as it slowly drives past the  steps to the Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.  The green truck drove past American flags, Betsy Ross American flags, and the Tea Party’s yellow “Don’t Tread on Me” flags, as CNN’s Miguel Marquez shows in these photos and videos:

In honor of the President who has openly-encouraged these protests, there are plenty of Trump-Pence 2020 flags and signs, along with “Keep America Great” ones as well.

Heavily-armed protestors filled another truck.

Social distancing is non-existent:

Democratic Governor Tom Wolf is the target for some protestors, others say “the media is the virus.”

Earlier Monday “Fox & Friends” declared Americans have demonstrated “responsibility” and should be treated like “adults” as they promoted these protests.

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.