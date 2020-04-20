News
‘Human Sacrifices to Begin’: Outrage as Governor Allows Georgia Gyms, Massage and Tattoo Parlors, Theaters to Re-Open
52 people in Georgia died on Monday of coronavirus but Governor Brian Kemp has just announced his state’s gyms and fitness centers, massage parlors, theaters, restaurants, nail and hair salons, body art studios, and other businesses statewide can reopen in the coming days. Local towns and cities are banned from countermanding his direction.
Kemp says churches were never directed to close and are free to open as they wish.
Governor Brian Kemp says he’s allowing these businesses to reopen because of “favorable data, enhanced testing, and approval of our healthcare professionals”. #11Alive pic.twitter.com/NbfIBeeY7l
— Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) April 20, 2020
Due to favorable data & more testing, gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, nail care artists, estheticians, their respective schools & massage therapists can reopen Friday, April 24 with Minimum Basic Operations. #gapol
— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 20, 2020
“Bars, nightclubs, operators of amusement park rides & live performance venues will remain closed,” Gov. Kemp, a highly-controversial Republican, says.
Kemp specifically referred to companies losing “millions of dollars a day” as one of the reasons he is ordering the state to re-open for business.
Subject to specific social distancing & sanitation mandates, theaters, private social clubs & restaurant dine-in services will be allowed to reopen on Monday, April 27. We’ll release more information in the next few days. #gapol
— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 20, 2020
President Donald Trump has been pushing states to re-open quickly, in the hopes an improving economy will help his re-election campaign.
Kemp was the subject of scorn and outrage just weeks ago when he falsely tried to suggest the CDC had just learned people with coronavirus who are not showing symptoms are infecting people in what is called “asymptomatic transmission.” The Georgia governor used that false framing to defend why he was among the last to order residents to stay at home.
Now, many on social media are angry, propelling “Kemp” to the number two top trending item on Twitter.
Covid has killed nearly 700 Georgia residents and cases loads are still growing but that won’t stop Brian Kemp who cares more about showing his slavish loyalty to Trump than he does the people of his state. https://t.co/L6bVrm44xS
— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) April 20, 2020
When GA melts down just remember, Stacey Abrams wouldn’t have done this and Brian Kemp stole that election from her. https://t.co/ZtqqT9VzIe
— Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) April 20, 2020
Georgia has nearly 19,000 coronavirus cases.
It reported 790 new cases just today.
And 52 new Covid-19 deaths today.
But Georgia Governor Brian Kemp wants to reopen on Friday.https://t.co/6gQmBpMrM6 pic.twitter.com/Kp7UNYIbJF
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 20, 2020
I’m so incredibly glad that Brian Kemp stole the election from Stacey Abrams just so he could send Georgians to needless deaths during a generational pandemic.
Just. So. Glad. https://t.co/QjQrHcO8qg
— Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) April 20, 2020
SHORTER HEADLINE: Georgia Gov. Kemp Announces Human Sacrifices to Begin April 24th https://t.co/tb7iydtw4Y
— Max Burns (@themaxburns) April 20, 2020
Brian Kemp’s going to kill more Georgians than General Sherman
— Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) April 20, 2020
Georgia Gov Kemp’s Re-Open America Schedule:
April 24: Georgians can get their hair done, work out, & bowl.
April 27: Georgians can go to theaters & restaurants.
April 29: Georgians can lick credit card keypads at grocery stores.
May 1: Georgians can start burying themselves. https://t.co/1HWpRPuy56
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) April 20, 2020
Governor Kemp just found out asymptomatic people are contagious. Now he wants to reopen the state shortly after issuing a statewide shelter in place. The truth is that profits were always more important than people and nothing makes that more apparent than today’s actions.
— Nabilah Islam for Congress (@NabilahforGA07) April 20, 2020
Brian Kemp said: pic.twitter.com/pTfYy8rM42
— Mike Sonko (@SweatyKeef) April 20, 2020
‘Stephen Miller’s Wet Dream’: Internet Crowns White House Advisor ‘Architect’ of Trump Order Banning All Immigration
President Donald Trump Monday night announced he will sign an executive order banning all immigration, supposedly to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. But many online declared Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller, the “architect” of the extremist decision.
Trump has been spending weeks advocating the nation is ready to re-open for business, insisting recently the worst of the virus has passed.
But in an about face, Trump tweeted:
In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020
There is, of course, no reason to believe Trump will sign the order, or that it will do what he says it will. After Trump claimed he blocked all incoming immigration from China, 40,000 people still made their way into the U.S. from that country.
A whole lot of people taking a presidential tweet at face value when there has been absolutely no corroboration that something of the kind is forthcoming. (And there generally is.)
— Dara Lind (@DLind) April 21, 2020
Miller, a white nationalist, is seen as having direct control over Trump’s racist policies and reportedly has loyalists in the Dept. of Homeland Security.
Here’s how many are reacting to the news:
You can’t work to reopen the country and shut down borders. This isn’t about #COVID19 – this is about xenophobic, racist immigration policy. https://t.co/xZnxZCtpqy
— Emily M. Farris (@emayfarris) April 21, 2020
This “dead of night” executive order REEKS of desperation AND of white supremacist whisperer, the one and only – baldy Stephen Miller!!!!!!
— Countessa Von Count-quarantined wife of the Count (@Nmadams9) April 21, 2020
Poll numbers must be really bad if Trump is suspending immigration. I mean, it’s Stephen Miller’s wet dream. But that he’s going to such extreme lengths to rally the racist base in April…
— Joe Sudbay (@JoeSudbay) April 21, 2020
Stephen Miller certainly doesn’t let a crisis go to waste to advance his white nationalist agenda.
Immigrants are Healthcare providers. Cook and deliver meals. Serve in our military. Are public health experts.
We are a #NationofImmigrants https://t.co/X7b72gaENl
— Shin Inouye (@shin_inouye) April 21, 2020
Using a pandemic to achieve his white nationalist goals. Stephen Miller must be ecstatic. https://t.co/VGlnqDamBT
— Startler and Waldorf (@Kose4by4) April 21, 2020
Stephen Miller’s wet dream
— Brittlemaker (@Brittlemaker) April 21, 2020
Stephen Miller using a pandemic to further his white nationalist, anti-immigration agenda. https://t.co/s0Z2eUyCYO
— Eli Clifton (@EliClifton) April 21, 2020
This is Donald Trump and Stephen Miller’s dream come true. And yes, the cruelty is always the point. This isn’t about coronavirus or jobs. This is about this administration hate for immigrants. pic.twitter.com/8vnSsDY353
— Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) April 21, 2020
Stephen Miller’s wet dream https://t.co/woDe0fMqS7
— Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) April 21, 2020
Oh hey look: a “completely different policy from the ‘goal: white ethnostate!’ policies Stephen Miller, Trump and the other ‘alt righters’ have been implementing from the first day the Trump administration got there …” 🙄 https://t.co/KNhtcfXuqh
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 21, 2020
Stephen Miller’s wet dream in real life. https://t.co/G7k7yJePI0
— Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) April 21, 2020
Others see a tragedy, Stephen Miller sees an opportunity. https://t.co/qxD1hsFMzn
— Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) April 21, 2020
Trump just said he will issue an executive order suspending immigration to the US.
This is Stephen Miller’s wet dream. pic.twitter.com/W8IQ3LFlP7
— Chicano Marine 🇲🇽🇺🇸🧩 (@kingsrush) April 21, 2020
This is a wet dream for Stephen Miller. https://t.co/dWTfFuPpJj
— phil gordon (@poppyphil1) April 21, 2020
A Stephen Miller wet dream if I ever heard of one
— Michelle (@Dragonfly194) April 21, 2020
Stephen Miller’s racist wet dream. https://t.co/WOxA9PkYZr
— Aaron V (@PoliticsOfFear) April 21, 2020
‘A Lot of People Love Me’: Trump Loses His Temper When Woman PBS Reporter Challenges His Slow Coronavirus Response
At Monday’s coronavirus task force press briefings, PBS NewsHour correspondent Yamiche Alcindor asked President Donald Trump whether his slow coronavirus response has led to more deaths than there would have been. Trump swiftly lost his temper and began hectoring her.
“A lot of people love me … to the best of my knowledge, I won,” said Trump.
When asked about rallies he held in February and March, Trump lied, “I don’t know anything about rallies. I haven’t left the White House in months, except to give a wonderful ship, the Comfort … Why was Nancy Pelosi holding a street fair in Chinatown?”
Watch below:
TRUMP: I took coronavirus very seriously
ALCINDOR: You held rallies in February and March
TRUMP: I haven’t left the White House in months
ALCINDOR: You held a rally in March
TRUMP: Did I hold a rally? I’m sorry pic.twitter.com/MPDK8lZAeD
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 20, 2020
Related: ‘Nice and Easy. Relax’: Trump Lashes Out at Woman Reporter, Tells Her ‘Keep Your Voice Down’ for Asking Tough Questions
‘Jesus Is My Vaccine’: Coronavirus Pandemic Policy Protestors Echo Tea Party Mania
A few Americans are attending a handful of coronavirus pandemic protests across the nation, protests organized by right wing groups, some with ties to the family of President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. These mostly fake grass roots protests – “astroturf,” as they used to be called – are an outlet for conservatives unwilling to stay at home and sacrifice like their forefathers and foremothers did during World War II.
The target is no longer President Barack Obama but protestors appear to have dug up their old Tea Party garb and flags, this time adding God in to the mix.
“Jesus is my vaccine” reads the front quarter panel of one protestor’s massive truck, its horn honking as it slowly drives past the steps to the Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The green truck drove past American flags, Betsy Ross American flags, and the Tea Party’s yellow “Don’t Tread on Me” flags, as CNN’s Miguel Marquez shows in these photos and videos:
“Jesus is my vaccine” is one of the more colorful messages here. pic.twitter.com/vw5qolIlHC
— Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) April 20, 2020
In honor of the President who has openly-encouraged these protests, there are plenty of Trump-Pence 2020 flags and signs, along with “Keep America Great” ones as well.
Wrapping up here. Most protesters have left. Lots of cars still showing their colors and using their horns. pic.twitter.com/XlGQxnZSqo
— Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) April 20, 2020
Heavily-armed protestors filled another truck.
Contingent of heavily armed individuals in back of an old military vehicle just showed up. They said they’re all independent. No affiliation. pic.twitter.com/Y8GMcN12eG
— Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) April 20, 2020
Social distancing is non-existent:
As protesters gather on Capitol steps cars and bikers honking and beginning to clog streets around the building. pic.twitter.com/clUEXelKNT
— Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) April 20, 2020
Democratic Governor Tom Wolf is the target for some protestors, others say “the media is the virus.”
Several hundred here. Many not wearing masks or keeping any distance from each other. pic.twitter.com/nAqHVOgjkL
— Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) April 20, 2020
Earlier Monday “Fox & Friends” declared Americans have demonstrated “responsibility” and should be treated like “adults” as they promoted these protests.
