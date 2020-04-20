News
‘A Lot of People Love Me’: Trump Loses His Temper When Woman PBS Reporter Challenges His Slow Coronavirus Response
At Monday’s coronavirus task force press briefings, PBS NewsHour correspondent Yamiche Alcindor asked President Donald Trump whether his slow coronavirus response has led to more deaths than there would have been. Trump swiftly lost his temper and began hectoring her.
“A lot of people love me … to the best of my knowledge, I won,” said Trump.
When asked about rallies he held in February and March, Trump lied, “I don’t know anything about rallies. I haven’t left the White House in months, except to give a wonderful ship, the Comfort … Why was Nancy Pelosi holding a street fair in Chinatown?”
Watch below:
TRUMP: I took coronavirus very seriously
ALCINDOR: You held rallies in February and March
TRUMP: I haven’t left the White House in months
ALCINDOR: You held a rally in March
TRUMP: Did I hold a rally? I’m sorry pic.twitter.com/MPDK8lZAeD
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 20, 2020
‘Human Sacrifices to Begin’: Outrage as Governor Allows Georgia Gyms, Massage and Tattoo Parlors, Theaters to Re-Open
52 people in Georgia died on Monday of coronavirus but Governor Brian Kemp has just announced his state’s gyms and fitness centers, massage parlors, theaters, restaurants, nail and hair salons, body art studios, and other businesses statewide can reopen in the coming days. Local towns and cities are banned from countermanding his direction.
Kemp says churches were never directed to close and are free to open as they wish.
Governor Brian Kemp says he’s allowing these businesses to reopen because of “favorable data, enhanced testing, and approval of our healthcare professionals”. #11Alive pic.twitter.com/NbfIBeeY7l
— Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) April 20, 2020
Due to favorable data & more testing, gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, nail care artists, estheticians, their respective schools & massage therapists can reopen Friday, April 24 with Minimum Basic Operations. #gapol
— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 20, 2020
“Bars, nightclubs, operators of amusement park rides & live performance venues will remain closed,” Gov. Kemp, a highly-controversial Republican, says.
Kemp specifically referred to companies losing “millions of dollars a day” as one of the reasons he is ordering the state to re-open for business.
Subject to specific social distancing & sanitation mandates, theaters, private social clubs & restaurant dine-in services will be allowed to reopen on Monday, April 27. We’ll release more information in the next few days. #gapol
— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 20, 2020
President Donald Trump has been pushing states to re-open quickly, in the hopes an improving economy will help his re-election campaign.
Kemp was the subject of scorn and outrage just weeks ago when he falsely tried to suggest the CDC had just learned people with coronavirus who are not showing symptoms are infecting people in what is called “asymptomatic transmission.” The Georgia governor used that false framing to defend why he was among the last to order residents to stay at home.
Now, many on social media are angry, propelling “Kemp” to the number two top trending item on Twitter.
Covid has killed nearly 700 Georgia residents and cases loads are still growing but that won’t stop Brian Kemp who cares more about showing his slavish loyalty to Trump than he does the people of his state. https://t.co/L6bVrm44xS
— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) April 20, 2020
When GA melts down just remember, Stacey Abrams wouldn’t have done this and Brian Kemp stole that election from her. https://t.co/ZtqqT9VzIe
— Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) April 20, 2020
Georgia has nearly 19,000 coronavirus cases.
It reported 790 new cases just today.
And 52 new Covid-19 deaths today.
But Georgia Governor Brian Kemp wants to reopen on Friday.https://t.co/6gQmBpMrM6 pic.twitter.com/Kp7UNYIbJF
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 20, 2020
I’m so incredibly glad that Brian Kemp stole the election from Stacey Abrams just so he could send Georgians to needless deaths during a generational pandemic.
Just. So. Glad. https://t.co/QjQrHcO8qg
— Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) April 20, 2020
SHORTER HEADLINE: Georgia Gov. Kemp Announces Human Sacrifices to Begin April 24th https://t.co/tb7iydtw4Y
— Max Burns (@themaxburns) April 20, 2020
Brian Kemp’s going to kill more Georgians than General Sherman
— Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) April 20, 2020
Georgia Gov Kemp’s Re-Open America Schedule:
April 24: Georgians can get their hair done, work out, & bowl.
April 27: Georgians can go to theaters & restaurants.
April 29: Georgians can lick credit card keypads at grocery stores.
May 1: Georgians can start burying themselves. https://t.co/1HWpRPuy56
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) April 20, 2020
Governor Kemp just found out asymptomatic people are contagious. Now he wants to reopen the state shortly after issuing a statewide shelter in place. The truth is that profits were always more important than people and nothing makes that more apparent than today’s actions.
— Nabilah Islam for Congress (@NabilahforGA07) April 20, 2020
Brian Kemp said: pic.twitter.com/pTfYy8rM42
— Mike Sonko (@SweatyKeef) April 20, 2020
‘Jesus Is My Vaccine’: Coronavirus Pandemic Policy Protestors Echo Tea Party Mania
A few Americans are attending a handful of coronavirus pandemic protests across the nation, protests organized by right wing groups, some with ties to the family of President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. These mostly fake grass roots protests – “astroturf,” as they used to be called – are an outlet for conservatives unwilling to stay at home and sacrifice like their forefathers and foremothers did during World War II.
The target is no longer President Barack Obama but protestors appear to have dug up their old Tea Party garb and flags, this time adding God in to the mix.
“Jesus is my vaccine” reads the front quarter panel of one protestor’s massive truck, its horn honking as it slowly drives past the steps to the Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The green truck drove past American flags, Betsy Ross American flags, and the Tea Party’s yellow “Don’t Tread on Me” flags, as CNN’s Miguel Marquez shows in these photos and videos:
“Jesus is my vaccine” is one of the more colorful messages here. pic.twitter.com/vw5qolIlHC
— Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) April 20, 2020
In honor of the President who has openly-encouraged these protests, there are plenty of Trump-Pence 2020 flags and signs, along with “Keep America Great” ones as well.
Wrapping up here. Most protesters have left. Lots of cars still showing their colors and using their horns. pic.twitter.com/XlGQxnZSqo
— Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) April 20, 2020
Heavily-armed protestors filled another truck.
Contingent of heavily armed individuals in back of an old military vehicle just showed up. They said they’re all independent. No affiliation. pic.twitter.com/Y8GMcN12eG
— Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) April 20, 2020
Social distancing is non-existent:
As protesters gather on Capitol steps cars and bikers honking and beginning to clog streets around the building. pic.twitter.com/clUEXelKNT
— Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) April 20, 2020
Democratic Governor Tom Wolf is the target for some protestors, others say “the media is the virus.”
Several hundred here. Many not wearing masks or keeping any distance from each other. pic.twitter.com/nAqHVOgjkL
— Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) April 20, 2020
Earlier Monday “Fox & Friends” declared Americans have demonstrated “responsibility” and should be treated like “adults” as they promoted these protests.
Chris Wallace Spanks Mike Pence With Trump’s Tweets ‘Fomenting Domestic Rebellion’ During a Pandemic
Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday defended President Donald Trump for inciting protests in the middle of a pandemic.
During an interview on Fox New Sunday, host Chris Wallace noted that demonstrators calling for the economy to reopen were seen violating social distancing guidelines.
Pence, however, praised the president instead of answering the question.
“We continue to see encouraging results, declining cases, declining hospitalizations because of what the American people have done, because of the president’s leadership,” the vice president said. “We are slowing the spread, we are hastening the day when we can put the coronavirus in the past and reopen the American economy.”
Pence continued for over a minute before Wallace interrupted.
Related: Rick Wilson Blisters Trump for Inciting Supporters to Start a ‘COVID Civil War’ in Order to Cover His Failures
“But Mr. Vice President,” Wallace said. “In a number of these cases, these protesters — who are not social distancing — are saying they don’t want to wait. In many cases, they’re protesting your own guidelines to stop the spread.”
The Fox News host pointed out that Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA) had accused Trump of “fomenting domestic rebellion” after the president tweeted that states should “liberate” workers.
“Liberate Minnesota, liberate Michigan and liberate Virginia,” Wallace said, quoting the president’s tweets. “So what does the president mean because you’ve got guidelines that are calling for social distancing and staying at home?”
“Even your guidelines to reopen the country are very phased and gradual,” the Fox News host added. “What does the president mean when he says liberate these states?”
“The American people know that no one in this country wants to reopen this country more than President Donald Trump,” Pence insisted. “And on Thursday that president asked us to lay out guidelines for how the states can responsibly do that.”
“And in the president’s tweets and public statements, I can assure you he’s going to continue to encourage governors to find ways to safely and responsibly let America go back to work,” the vice president concluded.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Related: Former DOJ Official: Trump’s ‘Liberate’ Tweets ‘Incite Insurrection’ – and That’s ‘Illegal’
