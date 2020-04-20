News
‘Jesus Is My Vaccine’: Coronavirus Pandemic Policy Protestors Echo Tea Party Mania
A few Americans are attending a handful of coronavirus pandemic protests across the nation, protests organized by right wing groups, some with ties to the family of President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. These mostly fake grass roots protests – “astroturf,” as they used to be called – are an outlet for conservatives unable to stay at home and sacrifice like their forefathers and foremothers did during World War II.
The target is no longer President Barack Obama but protestors appear to have dug up their old Tea Party garb and flags, this time adding God in to the mix.
“Jesus is my vaccine” reads the front quarter panel of one protestor’s massive truck, its horn honking as it slowly drives past the steps to the Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The green truck drove past American flags, Betsy Ross American flags, and the Tea Party’s yellow “Don’t Tread on Me” flags, as CNN’s Miguel Marquez shows in these photos and videos:
“Jesus is my vaccine” is one of the more colorful messages here. pic.twitter.com/vw5qolIlHC
— Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) April 20, 2020
In honor of the President who has openly-encouraged these protests, there are plenty of Trump-Pence 2020 flags and signs, along with “Keep America Great” ones as well.
Wrapping up here. Most protesters have left. Lots of cars still showing their colors and using their horns. pic.twitter.com/XlGQxnZSqo
— Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) April 20, 2020
Heavily-armed protestors filled another truck.
Contingent of heavily armed individuals in back of an old military vehicle just showed up. They said they’re all independent. No affiliation. pic.twitter.com/Y8GMcN12eG
— Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) April 20, 2020
Social distancing is non-existent:
As protesters gather on Capitol steps cars and bikers honking and beginning to clog streets around the building. pic.twitter.com/clUEXelKNT
— Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) April 20, 2020
Democratic Governor Tom Wolf is the target for some protestors, others say “the media is the virus.”
Several hundred here. Many not wearing masks or keeping any distance from each other. pic.twitter.com/nAqHVOgjkL
— Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) April 20, 2020
Earlier Monday “Fox & Friends” declared Americans have demonstrated “responsibility” and should be treated like “adults” as they promoted these protests.
News
Chris Wallace Spanks Mike Pence With Trump’s Tweets ‘Fomenting Domestic Rebellion’ During a Pandemic
Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday defended President Donald Trump for inciting protests in the middle of a pandemic.
During an interview on Fox New Sunday, host Chris Wallace noted that demonstrators calling for the economy to reopen were seen violating social distancing guidelines.
Pence, however, praised the president instead of answering the question.
“We continue to see encouraging results, declining cases, declining hospitalizations because of what the American people have done, because of the president’s leadership,” the vice president said. “We are slowing the spread, we are hastening the day when we can put the coronavirus in the past and reopen the American economy.”
Pence continued for over a minute before Wallace interrupted.
Related: Rick Wilson Blisters Trump for Inciting Supporters to Start a ‘COVID Civil War’ in Order to Cover His Failures
“But Mr. Vice President,” Wallace said. “In a number of these cases, these protesters — who are not social distancing — are saying they don’t want to wait. In many cases, they’re protesting your own guidelines to stop the spread.”
The Fox News host pointed out that Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA) had accused Trump of “fomenting domestic rebellion” after the president tweeted that states should “liberate” workers.
“Liberate Minnesota, liberate Michigan and liberate Virginia,” Wallace said, quoting the president’s tweets. “So what does the president mean because you’ve got guidelines that are calling for social distancing and staying at home?”
“Even your guidelines to reopen the country are very phased and gradual,” the Fox News host added. “What does the president mean when he says liberate these states?”
“The American people know that no one in this country wants to reopen this country more than President Donald Trump,” Pence insisted. “And on Thursday that president asked us to lay out guidelines for how the states can responsibly do that.”
“And in the president’s tweets and public statements, I can assure you he’s going to continue to encourage governors to find ways to safely and responsibly let America go back to work,” the vice president concluded.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Related: Former DOJ Official: Trump’s ‘Liberate’ Tweets ‘Incite Insurrection’ – and That’s ‘Illegal’
News
Matt Drudge Fires Back at Donald Trump’s Claim — With a Fact Check Showing the Opposite Is True
The founder of “The Drudge Report” responded on Saturday to an attack by President Donald Trump.
Trump took a break from responding to the COVID-19 pandemic to share his thoughts on the number of people visiting Drudge’s website.
I gave up on Drudge (a really nice guy) long ago, as have many others. People are dropping off like flies! https://t.co/L77SXS2mE8
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2020
But Drudge told CNN that is not true.
“The past 30 days has been the most eyeballs in Drudge Report’s 26 year-history,” Drudge said in an email. “Heartbreaking that it has been under such tragic circumstances.”
Trump has been at odds with the conservative website for some time.
“The Drudge Report, founded in 1995, is arguably the most influential conservative news website,” CNN explained. “Drudge supported Trump during the 2016 presidential election and in the early days of the Trump presidency was even a frequent visitor to the White House. But since the summer of 2019, the Drudge Report has spotlighted a significant amount of negative news about the Trump.”
Trump did not provide any evidence to support his assertion that people are abandoning @DRUDGE's website en masse.
Page view data directly from the Drudge Report's server actually shows a significant traffic surge in March amid the pandemic. https://t.co/MVVXX4rOUq
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 18, 2020
News
Top Democratic Senator: Trump Is ‘Encouraging Citizens to Engage in Armed Rebellion’
Three tweets. Sixteen words. Massive outrage.
A top Democratic U.S. Senator is accusing President Donald Trump of “encouraging citizens to engage in armed rebellion,” after Trump posted three disturbing tweets.
Connecticut’s Chris Murphy, who generally takes a measured approach, slammed President Trump Friday afternoon:
Let’s not normalize this: the President of the United States is encouraging citizens to engage in armed rebellion.
He sent this tweet a day after his supporters showed up with assault weapons at state capitols. He knows what’s he’s doing. https://t.co/25XGY5BbmA
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 17, 2020
Trump’s tweets come after armed right wingers joined together in Michigan’s capital city of Lansing to protest Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order. The protest organizers reportedly are linked to the DeVos family.
More of the “peaceful” protesters in Lansing who came heavily armed in an effort to intimidate Governor Gretchen Whitmer into relaxing (or abandoning) pandemic-mitigation measures.
These cowards are truly the worst among us — and how bizarre that our country allows this. pic.twitter.com/AkHitkjgh3
— Bob Geiger (@GeigerNews) April 16, 2020
Many, including political science experts, agree that Trump is inciting violence, sedition, and civil unrest – all in an attempt to force governors to re-open their states.
RELATED:
Internet Accuses Trump of ‘Sedition’ and ‘Fomenting Insurrection’ Amid His Calls to ‘Liberate’ Blue States
Trump Campaign Fraudulently Claims ‘Democrats Are Trying to Steal the Election’ as President Calls to ‘Liberate’ Blue States
