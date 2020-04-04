HOW MANY HAVE TO DIE MR. PRESIDENT?
‘He’s Going to Get So Many People Killed’: Americans Shocked After Watching #TrumpPressBriefing
President Donald Trump spent almost two hours briefing the nation about coronavirus on Saturday.
Trump warned “there will be a lot of death,” but said “we’re going to open our country again” — without offering a date.
He also complained about impeachment and considered a special exemption to allow churches to open for Easter.
Here’s some of what people were saying about the briefing:
To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending that Republicans wash their faces after kissing Donald Trump’s ass.#TrumpPressBriefing
— Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) April 4, 2020
A couple of times today, Trump has said “maybe it’s true, maybe not.” How about this – FIND OUT if it’s true and if it’s not true, DON’T FREAKING SAY IT FROM THE WHITE HOUSE PODIUM!”
We’re not BSing at a bar. More than 1,100 Americans have died today of this.#TrumpPressBriefing
— TheValuesVoter (@TheValuesVoter) April 4, 2020
Reporter: “Do you think it’s time to level with the American people that we may not have enough #ventilators?”
Trump: “…always a nasty question from @CNN.” #TrumpPressBriefing pic.twitter.com/oew0ilAnJi
— ❤️ Dr. Allison Berkowitz ❤️ (@SocialWorkItOut) April 4, 2020
It’s time again for the daily #TrumpPressBriefing. I’m not watching because I know he is a joke and more Americans will die because of his evil incompetence and premeditated malfeasance. The Republican Party is a death cult and they must be banished from government ASAP! pic.twitter.com/3Yfq422rpx
— Atticus Stryker (@TAFORU) April 4, 2020
Pressing Americans to take a potentially lethal drug that has already taken the lives of his supporters, today’s off the wall #TrumpPressBriefing is filled with deadly disinformation from the Liar In Chief.
We’d be better off with no president.https://t.co/BwXgcnqXtK
— Grant Stern (@grantstern) April 4, 2020
If youre watching #TrumpPressBriefing ( i am) then you know youre wasting your time
— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 4, 2020
For someone who claims to “cherish the Constitution,” Trump sure has lost a lot of lawsuits in which federal judges have ruled against him for acting unconstitutionally. #TrumpPressBriefing
— Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) April 4, 2020
He doesn’t belong here.
We should never have been here in the first place.
It should have never come to this moment, when his lies and ineptitude and fraudulence leveled us.
It should never have taken a disaster to remove a disaster.https://t.co/CfVWnJMc4j#TrumpPressBriefing
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) April 4, 2020
I blame those 52 #SenateRepublicans who failed to protect and defend the Constitution. Now we’re still stuck #IMPOTUS45 incompetence and negligence. #TrumpPressBriefing #CoronavirusOutbreak #COVIDIDIOT https://t.co/9YBRKdUdEn
— Denise Wu (@denisewu) April 4, 2020
During Trump’s unhinged rant about fired intelligence Inspector General Michael Atkinson — I was hoping that some intrepid reporter would shout out, “Are you insane?”
But I guess I’m asking too much of the White House press corps.#TrumpPressBriefing
— Bill Madden (@maddenifico) April 4, 2020
I actually cannot believe this speech. He’s getting worse. He’s going to get so many people killed. This is the most disgusted I have ever been with him.
“What do you have to lose”
“I hope hydroxy wins”
“Take it”
“Try it – if you’d like”#TrumpPressBriefing pic.twitter.com/NV7UprWuju
— Irish Simon (@SimpleS18790446) April 4, 2020
