‘He’s Going to Get So Many People Killed’: Americans Shocked After Watching #TrumpPressBriefing

President Donald Trump spent almost two hours briefing the nation about coronavirus on Saturday.

Trump warned “there will be a lot of death,” but said “we’re going to open our country again” — without offering a date.

He also complained about impeachment and considered a special exemption to allow churches to open for Easter.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the briefing:

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending that Republicans wash their faces after kissing Donald Trump’s ass.#TrumpPressBriefing — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) April 4, 2020

A couple of times today, Trump has said “maybe it’s true, maybe not.” How about this – FIND OUT if it’s true and if it’s not true, DON’T FREAKING SAY IT FROM THE WHITE HOUSE PODIUM!” We’re not BSing at a bar. More than 1,100 Americans have died today of this.#TrumpPressBriefing — TheValuesVoter (@TheValuesVoter) April 4, 2020

Reporter: “Do you think it’s time to level with the American people that we may not have enough #ventilators?” Trump: “…always a nasty question from @CNN.” #TrumpPressBriefing pic.twitter.com/oew0ilAnJi — ❤️ Dr. Allison Berkowitz ❤️ (@SocialWorkItOut) April 4, 2020

It’s time again for the daily #TrumpPressBriefing. I’m not watching because I know he is a joke and more Americans will die because of his evil incompetence and premeditated malfeasance. The Republican Party is a death cult and they must be banished from government ASAP! pic.twitter.com/3Yfq422rpx — Atticus Stryker (@TAFORU) April 4, 2020

Pressing Americans to take a potentially lethal drug that has already taken the lives of his supporters, today’s off the wall #TrumpPressBriefing is filled with deadly disinformation from the Liar In Chief. We’d be better off with no president.https://t.co/BwXgcnqXtK — Grant Stern (@grantstern) April 4, 2020

If youre watching #TrumpPressBriefing ( i am) then you know youre wasting your time — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 4, 2020

For someone who claims to “cherish the Constitution,” Trump sure has lost a lot of lawsuits in which federal judges have ruled against him for acting unconstitutionally. #TrumpPressBriefing — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) April 4, 2020

He doesn’t belong here.

We should never have been here in the first place.

It should have never come to this moment, when his lies and ineptitude and fraudulence leveled us.

It should never have taken a disaster to remove a disaster.https://t.co/CfVWnJMc4j#TrumpPressBriefing — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) April 4, 2020

During Trump’s unhinged rant about fired intelligence Inspector General Michael Atkinson — I was hoping that some intrepid reporter would shout out, “Are you insane?” But I guess I’m asking too much of the White House press corps.#TrumpPressBriefing — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) April 4, 2020