HOW MANY HAVE TO DIE MR. PRESIDENT?
Trump to Gut Funding From COVID-19 Testing as He Admits to Ordering a ‘Slow Down’ and New Cases Spike: Report
The Trump administration is ending funding for at least 13 COVID-19 testing sites across the country, despite sudden and rapid increases in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, even in the states these testing facilities may be forced to close.
Among the states seeing a surge in new infections, Texas, “will be particularly hard hit by the decision,” Talking Points Memo reveals in its exclusive report. “The federal government gives much-needed testing kits and laboratory access to seven testing sites around Texas.”
Those seven sites represent just over half of the 13 sites for which the Trump administration is gutting funding. The 13 sites are the remainder of what were originally 43 federally-funded testing sites. The other 30 have already been cut.
Along with pulling funding from the seven Texas testing sites, Illinois and New Jersey will lose funding for their sites (two each) and Colorado and Pennsylvania will lose funding for their sites (one each.)
On Saturday President Trump revealed he had told administration officials to “slow down” coronavirus testing. Just this morning he confirmed that he had not been not speaking “in jest,” as the White House falsely claimed Monday. “I don’t kid,” Trump told reporters when asked about his damning admission.
Also this week, Democratic lawmakers revealed the Trump administration has refused to allocate and/or disburse more than $14 billion of congressionally-appropriated funding for coronavirus testing.
“Here’s the bad part: When you do testing to that extent, you’re gonna find more people, you’re gonna find more cases. So I said to my people, ‘slow the testing down please!'” — Trump pic.twitter.com/m5MOV9je70
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 21, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
HOW MANY HAVE TO DIE MR. PRESIDENT?
‘He’s Going to Get So Many People Killed’: Americans Shocked After Watching #TrumpPressBriefing
President Donald Trump spent almost two hours briefing the nation about coronavirus on Saturday.
Trump warned “there will be a lot of death,” but said “we’re going to open our country again” — without offering a date.
He also complained about impeachment and considered a special exemption to allow churches to open for Easter.
Here’s some of what people were saying about the briefing:
To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending that Republicans wash their faces after kissing Donald Trump’s ass.#TrumpPressBriefing
— Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) April 4, 2020
A couple of times today, Trump has said “maybe it’s true, maybe not.” How about this – FIND OUT if it’s true and if it’s not true, DON’T FREAKING SAY IT FROM THE WHITE HOUSE PODIUM!”
We’re not BSing at a bar. More than 1,100 Americans have died today of this.#TrumpPressBriefing
— TheValuesVoter (@TheValuesVoter) April 4, 2020
Reporter: “Do you think it’s time to level with the American people that we may not have enough #ventilators?”
Trump: “…always a nasty question from @CNN.” #TrumpPressBriefing pic.twitter.com/oew0ilAnJi
— ❤️ Dr. Allison Berkowitz ❤️ (@SocialWorkItOut) April 4, 2020
It’s time again for the daily #TrumpPressBriefing. I’m not watching because I know he is a joke and more Americans will die because of his evil incompetence and premeditated malfeasance. The Republican Party is a death cult and they must be banished from government ASAP! pic.twitter.com/3Yfq422rpx
— Atticus Stryker (@TAFORU) April 4, 2020
Pressing Americans to take a potentially lethal drug that has already taken the lives of his supporters, today’s off the wall #TrumpPressBriefing is filled with deadly disinformation from the Liar In Chief.
We’d be better off with no president.https://t.co/BwXgcnqXtK
— Grant Stern (@grantstern) April 4, 2020
If youre watching #TrumpPressBriefing ( i am) then you know youre wasting your time
— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 4, 2020
For someone who claims to “cherish the Constitution,” Trump sure has lost a lot of lawsuits in which federal judges have ruled against him for acting unconstitutionally. #TrumpPressBriefing
— Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) April 4, 2020
He doesn’t belong here.
We should never have been here in the first place.
It should have never come to this moment, when his lies and ineptitude and fraudulence leveled us.
It should never have taken a disaster to remove a disaster.https://t.co/CfVWnJMc4j#TrumpPressBriefing
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) April 4, 2020
I blame those 52 #SenateRepublicans who failed to protect and defend the Constitution. Now we’re still stuck #IMPOTUS45 incompetence and negligence. #TrumpPressBriefing #CoronavirusOutbreak #COVIDIDIOT https://t.co/9YBRKdUdEn
— Denise Wu (@denisewu) April 4, 2020
During Trump’s unhinged rant about fired intelligence Inspector General Michael Atkinson — I was hoping that some intrepid reporter would shout out, “Are you insane?”
But I guess I’m asking too much of the White House press corps.#TrumpPressBriefing
— Bill Madden (@maddenifico) April 4, 2020
I actually cannot believe this speech. He’s getting worse. He’s going to get so many people killed. This is the most disgusted I have ever been with him.
“What do you have to lose”
“I hope hydroxy wins”
“Take it”
“Try it – if you’d like”#TrumpPressBriefing pic.twitter.com/NV7UprWuju
— Irish Simon (@SimpleS18790446) April 4, 2020
Trending
- LOL2 days ago
Steve Schmidt Reveals How Teenagers ‘Dealt a Savage Blow to Donald Trump’s Reelection’ at Tulsa Rally
- News2 days ago
Bill Barr May Spring an ‘October Surprise’ to Save Trump’s Re-Election: Columnist
- OUCH1 day ago
Viral Video: Anti-Trump Republicans Release Latest Attack Ad Comparing President to Jurassic Park Dinosaur
- News1 day ago
‘Knows He’s Gonna Lose Big Time’: Trump Slammed for Pivoting ‘Hard to Voter Suppression’ in AM Twitter Meltdown
- TOO BAD SO SAD2 days ago
Trump ‘Furious’ Over Tulsa Campaign Kickoff Debacle Before Half-Empty Arena: NYT
- AMERICANS ARE DYING1 day ago
‘Slow Down Testing’ No Joke: White House Refusing to Disburse $14 Billion Congress Appropriated for Testing, Dems Say
- OMG1 day ago
Congressman Schools Megachurch Hosting Trump Event After They Claim Their New Technology Kills ‘99.9% of COVID’ Virus
- NO IT'S NOT10 hours ago
Trump: ‘I Was Surprised’ With LGBTQ Ruling Since SCOTUS Is ‘Supposed to Be in Our Favor’