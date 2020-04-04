WHEN DOES LYING BECOME A CRIME?
#FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied Trends as Internet Rails Against the Right: ‘Conspiracy of Science Denial for Political Purposes’
The American people – at least those who don’t watch Fox News – are learning the depths of the false and misleading information some Fox News hosts have been spewing. Now that #FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied trends on Twitter they’re finding out even more.
On Friday “The Daily Show” posted this video of Fox News’ top stars and many other conservatives, like President Donald Trump and Rep. Devin Nunes, making astonishingly false claims.
Hannity. Rush. Dobbs. Ingraham. Pirro. Nunes. Tammy. Geraldo. Doocy. Hegseth. Schlapp. Siegel. Watters. Dr. Drew. Henry. Ainsley. Gaetz. Inhofe. Pence. Kudlow. Conway. Trump.
Today, we salute the Heroes of the Pandumbic. pic.twitter.com/35WLDgoHcf
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 3, 2020
Today, on social media, Americans are expressing anger and outrage about how Fox News has handled its solemn duty to properly and factually inform the American people, especially in the face of a deadly worldwide pandemic – a duty many feel it has not only ignored, but downright twisted into a politicization of the coronavirus to pursue an agenda of supporting President Trump.
And they’re also railing against conservative elected officials and pundits in general for the false claims they’ve made about coronavirus.
Fox News reportedly is “worried about legal action after misleading viewers about coronavirus.”
Take a look at what some are saying:
This wasn’t an honest difference of opinion. This was a conspiracy of science denial for political purposes. People are dying because of Fox News. #FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied https://t.co/cKxKOJxk5b
— Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) April 4, 2020
“Fox News Moguls Stockpile Attorneys Against Coronavirus Lawsuits” – Fox New hosts should -like Trump-also be investigated for possible MANSLAUGHTER. https://t.co/7wZSHy8l8m #FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 4, 2020
Ladies & Gentlemen,@TheDailyShow shows us exactly how dangerous & inept Trump & his state run media, @FoxNews truly is. All we have to do is play their own words. #TrumpOwnsEveryDeath #FoxNewsLies #FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied https://t.co/8Brm1IRWmD
— Andrew Goss 👊USAF👊 (@Goss30Goss) April 4, 2020
Trump threw away the pandemic playbook. He ignored the intel briefings in January and February. He downplayed the threat. He kept holding rallies.
He said it was all under control. And Fox News parroted his every lie. #FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied pic.twitter.com/HU5uAVgzIQ
— The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) April 4, 2020
They should be sued by every person who has died from this virus.https://t.co/u8Nlzwz7Oh#FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) April 4, 2020
7,146 Americans have now died #FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied#COVID19 #COVID2019 #coronavirus #CoronavirusPandemic https://t.co/dQioMcC6xn
— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) April 4, 2020
Fox News’ coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic: medically inaccurate, malevolently racist, motivated by politics https://t.co/p228VNOrdC #FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied
— Media Matters (@mmfa) April 4, 2020
I wrote on March 15 about a sudden shift in tone at Fox News. But it was already too late. #FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied https://t.co/VKy1qT2fLA
— Richard Hine (@richardhine) April 4, 2020
Yes. #FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied is 100% accurate. Also it is heart breaking how many families have been devastated by the divisions between family members created by the lies Fox propagated over the years. It is a cancer on the American way of life.
— Dave Smith🌊🌊 (@ctbballfan) April 4, 2020
He torched her ass…she was speechless. #FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied https://t.co/lwMXrzBiiH
— Isabella Valentine (@mekakinny) April 2, 2020
#FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied and the problem is deeper than just a few ignorant anchormen.
They only got scared once they realized that their viewers are the ones who are more likely to die. pic.twitter.com/hT9KhkolUO
— Sofia Clarck (@ClarckSofia) April 4, 2020
The conservative right in this country has, for decades, railed against science, knowledge, and expertise. It’s no surprise that they helped spread lies about COVID-19 as well. #FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied https://t.co/NrKH8ndFcB
— Kevin (@Rev_Beaker) April 4, 2020
It wasn’t just Trump.
Fox sent its viewers to die. #FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied
— Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) April 4, 2020
The horrible fact is that Fox News & Trump’s administration worked together to politicize the coronavirus — calling it a hoax and a democrat conspiracy — for an entire month while the rest of the world & reputable news outlets tried to warn us.#FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied https://t.co/e9WRNzML0V
— J. Dice 🎲 (@jdice03) April 4, 2020
Faux News MUST END!
The disregard this “network” has for facts is truly deplorable.
This should trend EVERYDAY! #FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied
— Tom D’Angora (@TomDangora) April 4, 2020
