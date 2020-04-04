Connect with us

WHEN DOES LYING BECOME A CRIME?

#FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied Trends as Internet Rails Against the Right: ‘Conspiracy of Science Denial for Political Purposes’

The American people – at least those who don’t watch Fox News – are learning the depths of the false and misleading information some Fox News hosts have been spewing. Now that #FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied trends on Twitter they’re finding out even more.

On Friday “The Daily Show” posted this video of Fox News’ top stars and many other conservatives, like President Donald Trump and Rep. Devin Nunes, making astonishingly false claims.

Today, on social media, Americans are expressing anger and outrage about how Fox News has handled its solemn duty to properly and factually inform the American people, especially in the face of a deadly worldwide pandemic – a duty many feel it has not only ignored, but downright twisted into a politicization of the coronavirus to pursue an agenda of supporting President Trump.

And they’re also railing against conservative elected officials and pundits in general for the false claims they’ve made about coronavirus.

Fox News reportedly is “worried about legal action after misleading viewers about coronavirus.”

Take a look at what some are saying:

 

