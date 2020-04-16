Connect with us

ACTUAL DEATH PANELS

‘Appetizing Opportunity’: Alleged Quack Doc Advising Trump Wants to Open Schools – ‘May Only Cost Us 2% to 3%’ More Lives

Published

on

Mehmet Cengiz Öz, better known to America’s TV viewers as Dr. Oz, is calling for the nation’s schools to be re-opened despite the coronavirus pandemic that has already killed over 34,000 Americans. He argues that the cost will be “only” an additional 2% to 3% in additional lives lost as a result – a “tradeoff” he suggested that would be worthwhile to get the economy re-opened.

“Schools are a very appetizing opportunity,” Dr. Oz told Sean Hannity (video below). “I just saw a nice piece in The Lancet arguing the opening of schools may only cost us 2% to 3% in terms of total mortality,” Dr. Oz, who is actually a real, albeit “celebrity” doctor, said Wednesday.

“Any life is a life lost but to get every child back into a school where they are safely being educated, being fed, and making the most of their lives, with the theoretical risk on the back side, might be [a] tradeoff some folks would consider.”

Dr. Oz, who has been labeled an “alleged quack,” is promoting the use of the malaria drub hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus patients, despite there being no hard evidence it works – and studies show it can be deadly. He’s advising President Donald Trump on the drug.

Many are interpreting his words – which were at best poorly chosen especially for a professional who has taken an oath to “do no harm” – as meaning “only” an additional death of 2% to 3% of the nation’s children would die, which is horrific, but incorrect.

Oz, who’s a promoter of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus patients, saying opening schools would add an additional 2% to 3% to the total death toll, which is also horrific.

Doing some quick math, the total death toll as of today would increase by about 850 people. That’s actual people, maybe your neighbor, a family member, a colleague, a friend. Dr. Oz is saying an extra 850 people would be a “tradeoff” to consider.

And he’s saying the government should make that decision.

Which sounds something akin to Sarah Palin’s “death panels” being made real.

Here’s how some are responding on social media:

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.