Watch: After Doing Fox News Gig HHS Secretary Blows Off White House Reporters’ Coronavirus Questions, Just Walks Away
Markets are crashing in large part over the Trump administration’s incompetence and total inability to inspire confidence in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The DOW a few minutes ago was down more than 2100 points, a historic sell-off following a week where the market saw its steepest one-day decline since the 2008 global financial crisis.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is under fire given he is one of the top Trump administration officials directly in charge of any health crisis response. Under his watch the CDC has grossly bungled the coronavirus testing and experts say the U.S, is totally unprepared to handle this disaster.
Reporters were angered by Secretary Azar’s refusal to answer their questions Monday afternoon, pointing out to the HHS chief that he had time for a Fox News interview but would not take questions from the White House press pool – a group far less likely to give him a pass.
Here’s Secretary Azar at 10:35 AM telling Fox News what a great job President Trump is doing, and that the president’s top focus is the coronavirus outbreak. He’s then forced to admit, “I haven’t spoken to the president yet this morning,” which seems to destroy his claim. (Trump spent the morning at a $4 million Florida fundraiser, after spending the weekend golfing.)
HHS Director Alex Azar to Fox News: “I haven’t spoken to the president yet this morning.” pic.twitter.com/xsRdn56aD5
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 9, 2020
Here’s Secretary Azar speaking just outside the White House late Monday morning ditching reporters and refusing to answer their questions.
Those questions included, “Do you still not know how many people have been tested for coronavirus?”, “What’s your plan for the unemployed?”, and “Where are the tests? Have they been delivered?”
Not cool. After doing appearance on @foxnews & @FoxBusiness Secretary Azar refuses to answer questions from dozens of reporters (who waited almost an hour). #coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreak #marketcrash #COVID #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/gxEosajCDh
— Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) March 9, 2020
Trump Defender Buried by Entire Jake Tapper CNN Panel for Trying to Laugh Off President’s Coronavirus Lies
A CNN “State of the Union” panel grew heated on Sunday morning after a defender of Donald Trump laughingly attempted to downplay inaccurate comments made by the president about the growing coronavirus epidemic.
With host Jake Tapper noting that the president has continually made false claims about the growing epidemic, lobbyist and conservative panelist David Urban smirked and said that the president should leave it to the professionals — but seemed unconcerned by the damage the president is doing.
“If I was the president, just let those guys speak. The president is trying to be the calmer-in-chief here and say, ‘listen, people, stick to the facts, just wash your hands.’ I understand your — ” Urban stated before being cut off.
“He doesn’t stick to the facts,” host Tapper corrected him. “He says things that aren’t true.”
With Urban urging everyone to “calm down” and listen to other White House officials, conservative commentator Linda Chavez pulled him up short.
“The problem is, David, you can say if anybody wants a test they can get it, but people who are coughing and hacking show up and can’t get the test,” Chavez lectured him. “He should calm the American public, we should not overreact, but the worst thing you want to do if you want to keep people calm is to speak mistruths.”
Panelist Bakari Sellers then piled on.
“This is a public health crisis,” he scolded. “This doesn’t need Republican talking points. All of us have elderly grandparents to worry about, I have an immunosuppressed daughter who is devastatingly afraid. I’m tired of the political BS. I wish we had [Surgeon] General Jerome Adams at the forefront more often because he’s more reassuring. What I don’t want is the president of the United States lying to me.”
Watch below:
Former CIA Analyst Predicts World Leaders May Force US to ‘Contain’ Coronavirus Impact if Response Doesn’t Improve
A former CIA analyst is issuing a dire prediction if President Donald Trump and his administration don’t do a much better job managing the coronavirus crisis currently eluding them: she believes world leaders may force the U.S. into some form of containment.
Nada Bakos says that “if America doesn’t demonstrate leadership at a global or regional level, it would not surprise me if the answers focus on pressuring America to contain their impact on the rest of the world.”
Bakos also says that foreign intelligence services are watching the U.S. response to the COVID-19 crisis.
So far President Donald Trump almost daily is spreading massive disinformation in an attempt to minimize not only the current measurements of the crisis, but he’s making it even worse by suggesting basic methods, including self-quarantine and minimizing contact with others, are not necessary.
Trump went so far as to say on Wednesday that not only is it OK for Americans with coronavirus to go to work, he said people “just get better, by, you know, sitting around and even going to work.”
Here are her full remarks:
2. Domestic crisis response and management: the lack of testing kits, the inaccuracy of the initial tests & the missing reports of how many people are likely infected due to the slow roll out. Also, how the White House & Congress are communicating (or not) to the American people.
— Nada Bakos (@nadabakos) March 6, 2020
4. Responding to the effects of #COVID19 on economic policies, etc. The main question that these analysts are likely grappling with come from the political and diplomatic institutions they serve: what can our country do in light of America’s (lack of) responses and policies?
— Nada Bakos (@nadabakos) March 6, 2020
Last, if America doesn't demonstrate leadership at a global or regional level, it would not surprise me if the answers focus on pressuring America to contain their impact on the rest of the world.
— Nada Bakos (@nadabakos) March 6, 2020
Intelligence Agencies Saw Growing Risk From Coronavirus-Like Outbreak — but Stayed Quiet for Fear of Trump’s Wrath
U.S. intelligence agencies have been warning against the likelihood of a global pandemic — just as coronavirus seems poised to become — but have recently backed down for fear of angering President Donald Trump.
Intelligence analysts assessed in 2017 and 2018 that a pandemic could strain resources and harm the global economy, but they agreed not to release a public warning so far this year because they’re reluctant to discuss intelligence that might displease the president, officials told NBC News.
“We assess that the United States and the world will remain vulnerable to the next flu pandemic or large-scale outbreak of a contagious disease that could lead to massive rates of death and disability, severely affect the world economy, strain international resources, and increase calls on the United States for support,” said the most recent worldwide threat assessment, issued in January 2019 by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
But so far this year the leaders of intelligence agencies have agreed not to release their threat assessments publicly, which has prevented Congress from getting public testimony about the implications of the outbreak’s impact on the economy and national security.
The intelligence analysis found that outbreaks are being spread from animals to humans, just as COVID-19 is believed to have originated — and analysts even mentioned a close cousin to the coronavirus strain in one report.
