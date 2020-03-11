News
Trump’s Oval Office Coronavirus Speech Scares Investors – Markets Were Rebounding but Are Now Plummeting
President Donald Trump made a rare Oval Office speech Wednesday night, stunning the nation and the world by announcing he is banning all incoming travel from the European Union in a wrongheaded attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Over at CNBC the headline before the President spoke read: “Futures are rebounding Wednesday night after Dow closes in bear market. Traders await Trump.”
The new CNBC breaking news headline reads: “Dow futures drop 600 points as Trump speech disappoints investors.”
Dow futures drop 600 points as Trump speech disappoints investors https://t.co/et2fFVOK5L
— CNBC International (@CNBCi) March 12, 2020
“Dow futures were up more than 200 points,” CNBC reported before Trump spoke.
That means the president’s speech caused an 800 point loss in DOW futures – that’s after the DOW dropped almost 1500 points already Wednesday.
UPDATE: 10:59 PM ET –
Dow futures indicating another 1,000 drop after Trump announces travel restrictions from Europe, NBA suspends the season, Tom Hanks says he has #coronavirus. I’m in for Brian @11thHour 11pET @MSNBC
— Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) March 12, 2020
News
Trump Was Told Camera Was Off After Oval Office Coronavirus Speech. It Wasn’t. Americans Are Not Amused: ‘No Empathy’
President Donald Trump’s Oval Office speech on the coronavirus, during which he banned all incoming travel from the European Union, stunned Americans, investors, and many around the world.
But it’s what happened after his speech concluded that has some stunned as well.
Immediately after Trump finished speaking, a technician says, “We’re clear.”
But the cameras were still running.
What happens next is disappointing.
Thinking the cameras were off, Trump unbuttons his jacket, breaths a sigh of relief, and says, “OK.”
The “OK” lasts several seconds, and lead many to beleive it was all an act.
Here’s the video, posted by MSNBC’s David Gura.
“Okayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy.” pic.twitter.com/ySaGrpkQdV
— David Gura (@davidgura) March 12, 2020
Here’s how some are responding:
I do not feel comforted or reassured or like we’re in good hands. Bow about you? https://t.co/G5fAJq6QJQ
— Tiffany Cross (@TiffanyDCross) March 12, 2020
Christ. https://t.co/cYhySKJRDr
— Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) March 12, 2020
? This is how serious (not) Trump was about the coronavirus after his speech when he thought all cameras were off. He is board with it all and clueless. https://t.co/XnYdy5S6cf
— tj1219 (@tj1219) March 12, 2020
no empathy from @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/yBdPDXMgMD
— Fname84776969 (@fname84776969) March 12, 2020
I’ve spoken publicly, performed on stage, and worked as a broadcaster for almost 50 years. This is a man who just read a script he didn’t believe one word of but was forced to give. https://t.co/HYM0Fp7Byf
— Jody Dean (@DFWJodyDean) March 12, 2020
jesus wept what are we going to do? https://t.co/ExeTbxNEnf
— Linette Lopez (@lopezlinette) March 12, 2020
Hearing the Looney Tunes theme in my head https://t.co/dlqNZ4wdYQ
— Unreasonable cat punch (@GafasGroucho) March 12, 2020
He’s an actor playing president. I don’t even want to say told you so tbh. https://t.co/uDjtVanyPQ
— Ian Livingston (@islivingston) March 12, 2020
He simply doesn’t care https://t.co/hQfoZubxlv
— Patric4841 (@Patric4841) March 12, 2020
News
In ‘Explosive Tirade’ Trump Urged Top Officials to Gang Up on Fed Chair Claiming He’s Damaging His Presidency: Report
President Donald Trump is blaming Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for the nation’s current economic crisis, which in reality is a response to the president’s own mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic and global instability fears.
“We’re deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.” The World Health Organization declared a global pandemic as the coronavirus rapidly spreads across the world. https://t.co/nZc6tGnjkE pic.twitter.com/kiiZFpuEFN
— CNBC (@CNBC) March 11, 2020
In the Oval Office on Monday Trump had an “explosive tirade,” the Washington Post reports, and turned to Steve Mnuchin, urging the Treasury Secretary to pressure Powell to take even more drastic action to fix the stock markets, which have plummeted in the past month. As of close today the DOW is in “bear market” territory, meaning it has lost at least 20 percent of its recent 52-week high.
“Trump fumed that Powell never should have been appointed and is damaging the nation and his presidency,” the Washington Post reports. Originally an Obama appointee, Trump elevated Powell when he nominated him to be Chairman of the Federal Reserve in 2017.
Mnuchin was not the only administration official Trump urged to pressure the Fed Chair.
“Trump’s push to prod Powell came during an Oval Office meeting where he also suggested to other officials that they should call the Fed chair and ask him to consider further interest rate cuts,” the Post says.
Trump’s personal business reportedly has millions of dollars in loans, and he “makes” money each time interest rates are cut, as Mother Jones and other news outlets have reported.
“Trump has told several confidants that he wishes he could remove Powell from his post, but he has mentioned the idea only in passing as he voices frustrations and watches the markets slide,” the Post also reports.
News
Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison for Rape and Sexual Assault
Ex-movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, now 67-years old, has been sentenced to 23 years in a New York State prison after being convicted of rape and sexual assault charges.
The former Hollywood producer, nopw a convicted rapist, “faced between five and 29 years in prison after being convicted of criminal sex act and third-degree rape,” The Wall Street Journal reports.
“Both the main accusers,” The Guardian adds, “as well as the four other witnesses from trial – the Sopranos actor Annabella Sciorra, Dawn Dunning, Tarale Wulff and Lauren Young – came into court as a united group, sitting at the front row alongside Cyrus Vance, the district attorney of New York who led the prosecution. The women were cheered as they walked into court.”
