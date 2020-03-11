Connect with us

Trump’s Oval Office Coronavirus Speech Scares Investors – Markets Were Rebounding but Are Now Plummeting

President Donald Trump made a rare Oval Office speech Wednesday night, stunning the nation and the world by announcing he is banning all incoming travel from the European Union in a wrongheaded attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Over at CNBC the headline before the President spoke read: “Futures are rebounding Wednesday night after Dow closes in bear market. Traders await Trump.”

The new CNBC breaking news headline reads: “Dow futures drop 600 points as Trump speech disappoints investors.”

“Dow futures were up more than 200 points,” CNBC reported before Trump spoke.

That means the president’s speech caused an 800 point loss in DOW futures – that’s after the DOW dropped almost 1500 points already Wednesday.

UPDATE: 10:59 PM ET –


This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

