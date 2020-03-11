Trump Was Told Camera Was Off After Oval Office Coronavirus Speech. It Wasn’t. Americans Are Not Amused: ‘No Empathy’

President Donald Trump’s Oval Office speech on the coronavirus, during which he banned all incoming travel from the European Union, stunned Americans, investors, and many around the world.

But it’s what happened after his speech concluded that has some stunned as well.

Immediately after Trump finished speaking, a technician says, “We’re clear.”

But the cameras were still running.

What happens next is disappointing.

Thinking the cameras were off, Trump unbuttons his jacket, breaths a sigh of relief, and says, “OK.”

The “OK” lasts several seconds, and lead many to beleive it was all an act.

Here’s the video, posted by MSNBC’s David Gura.

Here’s how some are responding:

I do not feel comforted or reassured or like we’re in good hands. Bow about you? https://t.co/G5fAJq6QJQ — Tiffany Cross (@TiffanyDCross) March 12, 2020

👉 This is how serious (not) Trump was about the coronavirus after his speech when he thought all cameras were off. He is board with it all and clueless. https://t.co/XnYdy5S6cf — tj1219 (@tj1219) March 12, 2020

I’ve spoken publicly, performed on stage, and worked as a broadcaster for almost 50 years. This is a man who just read a script he didn’t believe one word of but was forced to give. https://t.co/HYM0Fp7Byf — Jody Dean (@DFWJodyDean) March 12, 2020

jesus wept what are we going to do? https://t.co/ExeTbxNEnf — Linette Lopez (@lopezlinette) March 12, 2020

Hearing the Looney Tunes theme in my head https://t.co/dlqNZ4wdYQ — Unreasonable cat punch (@GafasGroucho) March 12, 2020