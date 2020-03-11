News
In ‘Explosive Tirade’ Trump Urged Top Officials to Gang Up on Fed Chair Claiming He’s Damaging His Presidency: Report
President Donald Trump is blaming Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for the nation’s current economic crisis, which in reality is a response to the president’s own mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic and global instability fears.
“We’re deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.” The World Health Organization declared a global pandemic as the coronavirus rapidly spreads across the world. https://t.co/nZc6tGnjkE pic.twitter.com/kiiZFpuEFN
— CNBC (@CNBC) March 11, 2020
In the Oval Office on Monday Trump had an “explosive tirade,” the Washington Post reports, and turned to Steve Mnuchin, urging the Treasury Secretary to pressure Powell to take even more drastic action to fix the stock markets, which have plummeted in the past month. As of close today the DOW is in “bear market” territory, meaning it has lost at least 20 percent of its recent 52-week high.
“Trump fumed that Powell never should have been appointed and is damaging the nation and his presidency,” the Washington Post reports. Originally an Obama appointee, Trump elevated Powell when he nominated him to be Chairman of the Federal Reserve in 2017.
Mnuchin was not the only administration official Trump urged to pressure the Fed Chair.
“Trump’s push to prod Powell came during an Oval Office meeting where he also suggested to other officials that they should call the Fed chair and ask him to consider further interest rate cuts,” the Post says.
Trump’s personal business reportedly has millions of dollars in loans, and he “makes” money each time interest rates are cut, as Mother Jones and other news outlets have reported.
“Trump has told several confidants that he wishes he could remove Powell from his post, but he has mentioned the idea only in passing as he voices frustrations and watches the markets slide,” the Post also reports.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
News
Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison for Rape and Sexual Assault
Ex-movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, now 67-years old, has been sentenced to 23 years in a New York State prison after being convicted of rape and sexual assault charges.
The former Hollywood producer, nopw a convicted rapist, “faced between five and 29 years in prison after being convicted of criminal sex act and third-degree rape,” The Wall Street Journal reports.
“Both the main accusers,” The Guardian adds, “as well as the four other witnesses from trial – the Sopranos actor Annabella Sciorra, Dawn Dunning, Tarale Wulff and Lauren Young – came into court as a united group, sitting at the front row alongside Cyrus Vance, the district attorney of New York who led the prosecution. The women were cheered as they walked into court.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
News
Top Trump Allies May Have Gone Through White House to Get Tested for Coronavirus Despite Not Meeting Any CDC Criteria
Despite a nationwide shortage of tests and despite having no symptoms and not being in any at-risk category two of President Donald Trump’s top allies in Congress were tested for coronavirus, and at least one if not both apparently went through the White House in order to receive the highly-coveted testing. Their requests were approved despite going against CDC guidelines.
U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Mark Meadows (R-NC) both reportedly had been exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus. After self-quarantining, both released statements saying they had tested negative.
The Washington Post reports both Gaetz and Meadows “said they were exhibiting no symptoms of respiratory illness, raising questions of why they were tested at all.”
“Gaetz told the Pensacola News-Journal on Tuesday that he was awaiting the results of his test from the White House physician’s office,” the Post adds.
One GOP lawmaker from Washington state, where the U.S. outbreak was first discovered, blasted CDC chief Robert Redfield on Tuesday.
“I find it interesting that when my colleagues were in contact with someone who later tested positive (they) were able to get tested almost immediately and quickly receive their results while folks in my district and across Washington state are unable to get their testing results back,” Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) told Redfield at a House Appropriations Committee hearing.
The CDC’s insistence it produce its own coronavirus tests, then bungling those tests put the U.S. response back at least weeks. The New York Times also reports CDC and FDA banned a Washington state clinical lab from doing its own testing early on, despite having identified coronavirus in its subjects samples early on.
On social media some are sharing stories of being refused testing despite meeting all CDC guidelines.
News
Claire McCaskill Drops the Hammer on ‘Embarrassing Tool’ Ron Johnson for Going After Hunter Biden Instead of COVID-19
Former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill blasted the Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, for opening a political and partisan investigation into Hunter Biden, while wholly ignoring the coronavirus crisis.
“What a joke,” the Democrat from Missouri called Johnson Wednesday morning on MSNBC. “What an embarrassing tool.”
McCaskill was responding to former House GOP committee spokesperson and senior advisor, Kurt Bardella, attacking Senate Republicans for “all of a sudden” holding “a subpoena vote on the whole Burisma — Hunter Biden issue. That’s where their attention is today. They’re not worried about this crisis. They’re not worried about the mismanagement of what’s going on right now and how we got there. They’re instead going to try and go after the Democratic frontrunner for president in a taxpayer-funded witch hunt.”
Reminding viewers that Johnson is chairman of the Homeland Committee, McCaskill explained that “he has jurisdiction over coronavirus and the federal response. Is he calling a hearing? Is he trying to figure out why first responders’ tests aged on a shelf in the state of Washington until they were no longer good? Is he going to tell people why they can’t get the test? No,” she said, holding up her finger.
McCaskill, now an MSNBC political analyst, pointed out that going after Hunter Biden isn’t even in Johnson’s committee’s jurisdiction.
“The Judiciary Committee’s not issuing subpoenas on Hunter Biden. The Foreign Affairs Committee’s. No. This joke Ron Johnson is actually politicizing” an investigation into Hunter Biden instead of having “one focus: What is going on with the United States of America federal response to the coronavirus.”
“People should be really angry about this.”
