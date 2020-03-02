BAD PRESIDENT
Trump Was Repeatedly Lectured on Coronavirus Vaccine by Drug Execs at White House Meeting
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta reported that in a meeting with pharmaceutical executives at the White House, President Donald Trump repeatedly asked if they could rush out a vaccine for coronavirus within the next few months, and had to be told again and again that that wasn’t possible.
“During the meeting, several of the experts and the pharmaceutical industry CEOs had to explain to the president time and again that they cannot necessarily rush a vaccine on to the market,” said Acosta. “The president was sort of asking as he was going around the room, well, how quickly can we get a vaccine out on the market, and do it in three or four months.”
“At one point, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the infectious disease expert for the administration, at one point told the president, no, it is still going to be about a year, and the experts and the pharmaceutical CEOs were explaining to the president that there needs to be a vigorous testing process for the vaccines before you can put a vaccine out on the market,” said Acosta. “Obviously, you can’t put one out on the market for coronavirus if it has not been adequately tested, and they had to explain it for the president time and again.”
“You have a sense … there is an urgency on his part to address the issues,” added Acosta. “This is just not an instant gratification type of problem that we are dealing with, that this administration is dealing with right now.”
Watch below:
At National Prayer Breakfast Trump Waves Newspaper to Brag About Acquittal, Pelosi Delivers Prayer for Poor and Persecuted
The contrasts could not have been any more stark. A smiling President Donald Trump shows up 40 minutes late to the National Prayer Breakfast, gleefully grabbing several newspapers to brag about his acquittal, waving them in the air to celebrate himself. Contrast that with a respectfully solemn Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi delivering a prayer for the poor and the persecuted.
Here, a portion of Speaker Pelosi’s remarks:
Trump did not applaud for Pelosi's prayer pic.twitter.com/oe5cSATXdL
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 6, 2020
Trump Blasted for Besmirching Christmas With Big Lie About the Economy
President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Christmas to boast about the economy.
“2019 HOLIDAY RETAIL SALES WERE UP 3.4% FROM LAST YEAR, THE BIGGEST NUMBER IN U.S. HISTORY. CONGRATULATIONS AMERICA!” Trump tweeted on Wednesday.
But according to conservative columnist David Frum, the president is not being honest.
In honor of the nativity of Jesus Christ, surely Trump could go just one day without lying? https://t.co/MM8I7BNTTn
— David Frum (@davidfrum) December 25, 2019
Also, one reason that retail sales rose year-over-year Christmas 2019 was that they were so dismal for Christmas 2018 https://t.co/aeyq34NSy5 pic.twitter.com/mJy2hVwObT
— David Frum (@davidfrum) December 25, 2019
‘It’s Only $4.99 Per Month’: Trump Urges Supporters to Sign Up for Network That Went to Ukraine With Giuliani
President Donald Trump on Friday night urged his 67 million Twitter followers to pay for a monthly subscription to watch Facebook video from a far-right Fox News competitor.
Shortly after 10 p.m. eastern, the commander-in-chief retweeted a solicitation from the One America News network.
Screengrab of President Donald Trump’s retweet of a One America News solicitation.
The network’s ad contained urged people to sign up for a $4.99 per month Facebook subscription to One America News.
One America News sent the tweet on August 9th — almost four months before Trump retweeted their appeal.
This is the same network that accompanied Rudy Giuliani to Ukraine this week as part of his pushing of conspiracy theories that originated from Russian military intelligence.
