Trump Decimated for Trying to Start Up Infrastructure Week Again While the Nation Is Crippled by ‘His Incompetence’

It’s going to be “Infrastructure Week,” again, apparently.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted that he wants to begin “Phase 4” (there was never an actual Phase 1, 2, or 3) of “our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill” – proving he has never accomplished this goal that he keeps trotting out, often as a distraction.

“With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill,” Trump tweeted. “It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars, and be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country! Phase 4.”

The Washington Post’s JM Rieger notes this would be at least the eighth time Trump has tried this.

Trump calls for new infrastructure legislation amid the coronavirus pandemic. Reminder that over the past three years, Trump himself derailed his own White House “infrastructure week” on at least seven different occasions.https://t.co/Fwz8SOzBwd https://t.co/G4umVMNVnt — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) March 31, 2020

Economist David Rothschild says if Trump had actually done a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill when he first took office it would have been “popular” and “productive.”

All kidding aside, if President Trump actually did $1 trillion infrastructure investment 3 years ago: roads, trains, broadband, etc., would have been super popular & productive. But controlling Congress, he focused on cutting tax for super rich & ending healthcare for 30+ million — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) March 31, 2020

Many on social media noted that construction workers, like many if not most Americans, are currently under stay-at-home directions, what the nation really needs right now is PPE, ventilators, and rent and mortgage checks, and food. Some called for a focus on creating a now very-proven necessary universal healthcare system. And some called for invoking the 25th Amendment.

The green new deal is an infrastructure bill — Patrick Staunton (@PatrickinNOLA) March 31, 2020

With the Coronavirus death toll peak still weeks away and many Americans with ZERO access to healthcare, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Universal Healthcare System. It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, and ensure healthcare for all people like in civilized countries. https://t.co/fvmfDpv49r — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) March 31, 2020

Mister Potato Head, #COVIDー19 has contractors shuttered. You can’t bring people back to work until we #FlattenTheCurve. Also, there is no economic stimulus until the Americans are protected from evictions and utility shutoffs because they can’t work. — Tom Shafer (@TomShafShafer) March 31, 2020

A pandemic may kill 200k Americans due to his incompetence and this asshole wants the next #COVID19 bill to be about infrastructure? https://t.co/skqsFeWs3E — Spartan Jay Jay (@SpartanJayJay) March 31, 2020

Ah, so it’s infrastructure week again. The writers are getting lazy. https://t.co/UP0kzHtcvA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 31, 2020

G-d help us. We need the 25th Amendment. You are nuts! — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 31, 2020

Infrastructure now = Ventilators — Henrynathanmia (@henrynathanmia) March 31, 2020

If a pandemic is not the wakeup call to have universal healthcare, then nothing will be. Doctors have already turned away a 17-year-old boy desperately seeking help because he had no health insurance. They told him to go to the ER and he had a heart attack on the way and died. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 31, 2020

People are dying due to #TrumpsCoronaMassacre and the President starts planning his long awaited Infrastructure Week. https://t.co/yhBFqqNMCf — Paul van der Meer (@Paul_VanDerMeer) March 31, 2020

How are we gonna pay for that, Donald? Last I checked you wanted to cut healthcare and food stamps for the poor, so clearly we don’t have money. — Chris B (@ChrisBEsq) March 31, 2020

It’s always Infrastructure Week in Coronamerica https://t.co/Qj8uN6Ceyi — Xeni Jardin, Isolated (@xeni) March 31, 2020

Do cemetery plots fall with the scope of Infrastructure Week? People are dying and Trump is talking about interest rates. — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) March 31, 2020

Infrastructure Week Apocalypse Edition.

How about we just focus on not managing to kill 200,000 Americans and calling it a victory for now, chief? https://t.co/vrUE1Fbk4A — Shelly (@TexHellCat) March 31, 2020

Nobody does better job of proving @realDonaldTrump's a dangerously unfit malignant narcissist than the man himself, who can't resist throwing anything out there he thinks will save his butt, which only succeeds in making his lack of fitness more clear.#25th https://t.co/6Tv6JjuvIR pic.twitter.com/h2sjV7RbeY — Terri Fraracci (@TerriFraracci) March 31, 2020

infrastructure week is back, so, locusts https://t.co/3Vs2JImvNq — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 31, 2020

Image: Official White House Photo by Benjamin Applebaum via Flickr