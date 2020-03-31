WHAM!
Trump Decimated for Trying to Start Up Infrastructure Week Again While the Nation Is Crippled by ‘His Incompetence’
It’s going to be “Infrastructure Week,” again, apparently.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted that he wants to begin “Phase 4” (there was never an actual Phase 1, 2, or 3) of “our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill” – proving he has never accomplished this goal that he keeps trotting out, often as a distraction.
“With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill,” Trump tweeted. “It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars, and be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country! Phase 4.”
The Washington Post’s JM Rieger notes this would be at least the eighth time Trump has tried this.
Trump calls for new infrastructure legislation amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Reminder that over the past three years, Trump himself derailed his own White House “infrastructure week” on at least seven different occasions.https://t.co/Fwz8SOzBwd https://t.co/G4umVMNVnt
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) March 31, 2020
Economist David Rothschild says if Trump had actually done a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill when he first took office it would have been “popular” and “productive.”
All kidding aside, if President Trump actually did $1 trillion infrastructure investment 3 years ago: roads, trains, broadband, etc., would have been super popular & productive. But controlling Congress, he focused on cutting tax for super rich & ending healthcare for 30+ million
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) March 31, 2020
Many on social media noted that construction workers, like many if not most Americans, are currently under stay-at-home directions, what the nation really needs right now is PPE, ventilators, and rent and mortgage checks, and food. Some called for a focus on creating a now very-proven necessary universal healthcare system. And some called for invoking the 25th Amendment.
The green new deal is an infrastructure bill
— Patrick Staunton (@PatrickinNOLA) March 31, 2020
With the Coronavirus death toll peak still weeks away and many Americans with ZERO access to healthcare, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Universal Healthcare System. It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, and ensure healthcare for all people like in civilized countries. https://t.co/fvmfDpv49r
— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) March 31, 2020
Mister Potato Head, #COVIDー19 has contractors shuttered. You can’t bring people back to work until we #FlattenTheCurve.
Also, there is no economic stimulus until the Americans are protected from evictions and utility shutoffs because they can’t work.
— Tom Shafer (@TomShafShafer) March 31, 2020
A pandemic may kill 200k Americans due to his incompetence and this asshole wants the next #COVID19 bill to be about infrastructure? https://t.co/skqsFeWs3E
— Spartan Jay Jay (@SpartanJayJay) March 31, 2020
Ah, so it’s infrastructure week again. The writers are getting lazy. https://t.co/UP0kzHtcvA
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 31, 2020
G-d help us. We need the 25th Amendment. You are nuts!
— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 31, 2020
Infrastructure now = Ventilators
— Henrynathanmia (@henrynathanmia) March 31, 2020
If a pandemic is not the wakeup call to have universal healthcare, then nothing will be. Doctors have already turned away a 17-year-old boy desperately seeking help because he had no health insurance. They told him to go to the ER and he had a heart attack on the way and died.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 31, 2020
People are dying due to #TrumpsCoronaMassacre and the President starts planning his long awaited Infrastructure Week. https://t.co/yhBFqqNMCf
— Paul van der Meer (@Paul_VanDerMeer) March 31, 2020
How are we gonna pay for that, Donald? Last I checked you wanted to cut healthcare and food stamps for the poor, so clearly we don’t have money.
— Chris B (@ChrisBEsq) March 31, 2020
It’s always Infrastructure Week in Coronamerica https://t.co/Qj8uN6Ceyi
— Xeni Jardin, Isolated (@xeni) March 31, 2020
Do cemetery plots fall with the scope of Infrastructure Week?
People are dying and Trump is talking about interest rates.
— Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) March 31, 2020
Infrastructure Week Apocalypse Edition.
How about we just focus on not managing to kill 200,000 Americans and calling it a victory for now, chief? https://t.co/vrUE1Fbk4A
— Shelly (@TexHellCat) March 31, 2020
Nobody does better job of proving @realDonaldTrump's a dangerously unfit malignant narcissist than the man himself, who can't resist throwing anything out there he thinks will save his butt, which only succeeds in making his lack of fitness more clear.#25th https://t.co/6Tv6JjuvIR pic.twitter.com/h2sjV7RbeY
— Terri Fraracci (@TerriFraracci) March 31, 2020
infrastructure week is back, so, locusts https://t.co/3Vs2JImvNq
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 31, 2020
Image: Official White House Photo by Benjamin Applebaum via Flickr
‘Ronna, Go to Hell!’ Donna Brazile Tears Into RNC Chairwoman for Using ‘Russian Talking Points’ on Fox News
Fox News Democratic strategist Donna Brazile told RNC chair Ronna McDaniel to “stay the hell out of our race” on Tuesday.
Brazile made the remarks after McDaniel suggested that the Democrats are headed toward a brokered convention if they don’t choose Sen. Bernie Sanders as their nominee.
“Stay the hell out of our race,” Brazile told Fox News host Sandra Smith. “I get sick and tired of listening to Republicans tell me and the Democrats about our process. First of all, they don’t have a process. They’re cancelling primaries.”
“And for people to use Russian talking points to sow division among Americans, that is stupid,” she added. “So, Ronna, go to hell.”
“Whoa!” co-host Ed Henry exclaimed.
“No, go to hell!” Brazile repeated. “I’m tired of it, Ed. We’re not trying to prevent anyone from becoming the nominee. If you have the delegates and win, you will win.”
Republican National Committee Communications Director Michael Ahrens called Brazile’s statement “unhinged.”
“Rich coming from someone who helped Hillary cheat in the debates and went on a post-2016 book tour claiming the primary was ‘rigged,’” he wrote on Twitter.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Pelosi on Fire Says Trump Looked ‘Sedated’ and Insists It’s ‘Imperative’ That ‘Next Year We Will Have a New President’
A fired up Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi delivered strong words about President Donald Trump, hours after he attacked and threatened her at the National Prayer Breakfast, and just days after he snubbed her during the State of the Union.
“That wasn’t a State of the Union, it was a state of his mind,” Speaker Pelosi said of Trump’s speech to Congress and the nation Tuesday night.
“I extended the hand of friendship” and he refused it, she said of his refusal to shake her hand.
“He looked to me a little sedated,” she added. “He looked like that last year too.”
Pelosi on Trump rebuffing her attempt to shake hands before SOTU: “It was also an act of kindness, because he looked to me like he was a little bit sedated.” pic.twitter.com/iP9x28oMh2
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 6, 2020
“Next year we will have a new President – that is an absolute imperative,” Pelosi promised.
She also said “it was necessary” to tear up her copy of his State of the Union speech “to get the attention of the American people, to say, ‘This is not true.'”
“I don’t need any lessons from anybody,” especially Trump, “about ‘dignity.'”
PELOSI on ripping up the SOTU: “It’s appalling the things that he says, and then you say to me, ‘tearing up his falsehoods, isn’t that the wrong message?’ No, it isn’t. I have tried to be gracious with him. I am always dignified. I thought that was a very dignified act.” pic.twitter.com/cpa0rGrLfJ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 6, 2020
“I feel very liberated,” she noted.
House Democrat: Bolton ‘Strongly Implied Something Improper’ to Me in Firing of Ukraine Ambassador Back in September
A top House Democrat has just revealed former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton “strongly implied” there had been “something improper” about President Trump’s firing of Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.
“He and I spoke by telephone on September 23,” House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel says in a statement. “On that call, Ambassador Bolton suggested to me—unprompted—that the committee look into the recall of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. He strongly implied that something improper had occurred around her removal as our top diplomat in Kyiv.”
Engel corrected the President as well.
“President Trump is wrong that John Bolton didn’t say anything about the Trump-Ukraine Scandal at the time the President fired him. He said something to me,” Engel says.
Full statement:
Engel reveals a 2019 phone call in which he says Bolton suggested that the committee look into Yovanovitch ouster and “strongly implied that something improper had occurred” about her ouster pic.twitter.com/pkaWp27TLr
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 29, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
