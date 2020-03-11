News
Top Trump Allies May Have Gone Through White House to Get Tested for Coronavirus Despite Not Meeting Any CDC Criteria
Despite a nationwide shortage of tests and despite having no symptoms and not being in any at-risk category two of President Donald Trump’s top allies in Congress were tested for coronavirus, and at least one if not both apparently went through the White House in order to receive the highly-coveted testing. Their requests were approved despite going against CDC guidelines.
U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Mark Meadows (R-NC) both reportedly had been exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus. After self-quarantining, both released statements saying they had tested negative.
The Washington Post reports both Gaetz and Meadows “said they were exhibiting no symptoms of respiratory illness, raising questions of why they were tested at all.”
“Gaetz told the Pensacola News-Journal on Tuesday that he was awaiting the results of his test from the White House physician’s office,” the Post adds.
One GOP lawmaker from Washington state, where the U.S. outbreak was first discovered, blasted CDC chief Robert Redfield on Tuesday.
“I find it interesting that when my colleagues were in contact with someone who later tested positive (they) were able to get tested almost immediately and quickly receive their results while folks in my district and across Washington state are unable to get their testing results back,” Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) told Redfield at a House Appropriations Committee hearing.
The CDC’s insistence it produce its own coronavirus tests, then bungling those tests put the U.S. response back at least weeks. The New York Times also reports CDC and FDA banned a Washington state clinical lab from doing its own testing early on, despite having identified coronavirus in its subjects samples early on.
On social media some are sharing stories of being refused testing despite meeting all CDC guidelines.
News
Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison for Rape and Sexual Assault
Ex-movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, now 67-years old, has been sentenced to 23 years in a New York State prison after being convicted of rape and sexual assault charges.
The former Hollywood producer, nopw a convicted rapist, “faced between five and 29 years in prison after being convicted of criminal sex act and third-degree rape,” The Wall Street Journal reports.
“Both the main accusers,” The Guardian adds, “as well as the four other witnesses from trial – the Sopranos actor Annabella Sciorra, Dawn Dunning, Tarale Wulff and Lauren Young – came into court as a united group, sitting at the front row alongside Cyrus Vance, the district attorney of New York who led the prosecution. The women were cheered as they walked into court.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
News
Claire McCaskill Drops the Hammer on ‘Embarrassing Tool’ Ron Johnson for Going After Hunter Biden Instead of COVID-19
Former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill blasted the Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, for opening a political and partisan investigation into Hunter Biden, while wholly ignoring the coronavirus crisis.
“What a joke,” the Democrat from Missouri called Johnson Wednesday morning on MSNBC. “What an embarrassing tool.”
McCaskill was responding to former House GOP committee spokesperson and senior advisor, Kurt Bardella, attacking Senate Republicans for “all of a sudden” holding “a subpoena vote on the whole Burisma — Hunter Biden issue. That’s where their attention is today. They’re not worried about this crisis. They’re not worried about the mismanagement of what’s going on right now and how we got there. They’re instead going to try and go after the Democratic frontrunner for president in a taxpayer-funded witch hunt.”
Reminding viewers that Johnson is chairman of the Homeland Committee, McCaskill explained that “he has jurisdiction over coronavirus and the federal response. Is he calling a hearing? Is he trying to figure out why first responders’ tests aged on a shelf in the state of Washington until they were no longer good? Is he going to tell people why they can’t get the test? No,” she said, holding up her finger.
McCaskill, now an MSNBC political analyst, pointed out that going after Hunter Biden isn’t even in Johnson’s committee’s jurisdiction.
“The Judiciary Committee’s not issuing subpoenas on Hunter Biden. The Foreign Affairs Committee’s. No. This joke Ron Johnson is actually politicizing” an investigation into Hunter Biden instead of having “one focus: What is going on with the United States of America federal response to the coronavirus.”
“People should be really angry about this.”
News
Biden and Sanders Cancel Cleveland Campaign Rallies Over Coronavirus Concerns
Former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders have both canceled their Tuesday night Cleveland, Ohio campaign rallies over coronavirus concerns.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine did not ask the campaigns to cancel, but did suggest those considering attending avoid events where large crowds will be present.
A spox for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine just told me DeWine is NOT recommending Biden or Sanders cancel their Cleveland rallies tonight — citing 1st Amendment issues — but is recommending people avoid events like this that draw large crowds.
— Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) March 10, 2020
Sen. Sanders’ campaign cited “concern for public health and safety” during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concerns about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak,” the campaign said, according to Axios. “Sen. Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had planned to attend the event tonight.”
Vice News’ DC correspondent Elizabeth Landers adds that the campaign says “All future Bernie 2020 events will be evaluated on a case by case basis.”
The Biden campaign has not yet released a statement.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
