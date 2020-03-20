GOP: BAD FOR AMERICA
‘The Deadly Incompetence of Republican Governance Is a Feature, Not a Bug’: Columnist Warns GOP Leads to ‘Disaster’
A noted New York Times columnist says now is actually the right time for partisan recriminations, given that the Republican Party has led the U.S. to disaster after disaster.
“It’s tempting to say that now is not the time for partisan recrimination,” writes Jamelle Bouie in “Don’t Let Trump Off the Hook.”
“But this is the second consecutive Republican administration to lead the United States to disaster. The difference is that it took George W. Bush most of his two terms to bring the country to the brink of economic collapse — Trump has done it in less than four years. He’s even hit some of the same milestones; Bush let Hurricane Katrina drown New Orleans, Trump let Hurricane Maria destroy Puerto Rico.”
“In other words, now absolutely is the time for recriminations, because it’s the only way we might avoid another such administration in a country where control of government moves like a pendulum.”
“The public needs to know that the Republican Party is culpable for the present crisis, just as it was culpable for the Great Recession,” Bouie adds.
He covers Trump’s attempts to rewrite the history of his catastrophic coronavirus actions.
And he goes into the most recent GOP scandal: Republican Senators who dumped stocks after getting classified briefing on the impending coronavirus pandemic.
The American public, Bouie writes, “needs to understand that the deadly incompetence of Republican governance is a feature, not a bug.”
Read the entire column here.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY2 days ago
Kellyanne Conway Predicts ‘Devastation’ From Coronavirus After Initially Calling It ‘Contained’
- CORRUPTION3 days ago
Head of Office Managing Security Clearances ‘Abruptly Resigns’ After Trump Rehires Fired Body Man as Top WH Official: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Conservative Candace Owens Says ‘Some People Will Die’ but Calls for ‘Business as Usual’ During Coronavirus Crisis
- News3 days ago
‘He Sure Showed Up to Work on July 4th in Moscow’: GOP Senator Blasted for Opposing Coronavirus Paid Sick Leave
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM1 day ago
Tennessee Pastor Says America’s Coronavirus Outbreak Is a ‘Reckoning’ for Allowing Abortion and Gay Marriage
- AYKM?2 days ago
Baton Rouge Pastor Defies Order and Holds Service Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘The Virus Is Politically Motivated’
- News1 day ago
Listen: Secret Audio Reveals Top GOP Senator Knew Weeks Ago Just How Devastating COVID-19 Is but Didn’t Warn the Public
- AMERICA IN CRISIS2 days ago
‘This Is a Failed Approach’: GOP Disaster Response Expert Demolishes Trump’s Actions During Crisis