MAKING AMERICA LESS SAFE
‘Purge’ Feared as Grenell Fires Top National Counterterrorism Official: Report
President Donald Trump’s Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell on Thursday fired the Acting Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) in what insiders fear is a “purge.” Ambassador Grenell is a highly-controversial Trump loyalist who some worry is remaking the U.S. intel agencies into a group more favorable to the President’s personal agenda.
The firing of Russell Travers has stunned insiders, according to The Washington Post, which calls the now-former NCTC acting director a “highly-regarded career professional with more than 40 years of government service.”
Travers’s acting deputy, Peter W. Hall, was “removed” as well, and transferred to the National Security Agency.
“The removals have shocked Travers’s colleagues who are upset at the treatment of someone so well-regarded,” The Post reports.
Nicholas Rasmussen, former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center under both President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump, calls Travers a “consummate” national security professional who “helped keep us all safe,” and calls the firing “shameful.”
For mindless MAGA crowd, this is a Deep Stater getting his comeuppance. Anyone who ever worked with Russ Travers knows the real truth. Russ served Repub and Dem Presidents – & the American people – for 40+ years as the consummate nat sec pro. He helped keep us all safe. Shameful. https://t.co/OwDS7W1One
— Nicholas Rasmussen (@NicholasRasmu15) March 19, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- AMERICA'S WEAK BULLY PRESIDENT2 days ago
Trump Attacks Cuomo in Racist Tweet Exposing How Little He Understands Coronavirus – Accuses Him of Politicizing Pandemic
- OMG!3 days ago
One Connecticut Hospital Is Down 200 Nurses Because They Can’t Get Tested After Possible Coronavirus Exposure
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
Head of Office Managing Security Clearances ‘Abruptly Resigns’ After Trump Rehires Fired Body Man as Top WH Official: Report
- RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY1 day ago
Kellyanne Conway Predicts ‘Devastation’ From Coronavirus After Initially Calling It ‘Contained’
- AMERICAN IDIOTS3 days ago
Jared Kushner Convinced Trump the Media Was Overhyping Coronavirus Threat: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Conservative Candace Owens Says ‘Some People Will Die’ but Calls for ‘Business as Usual’ During Coronavirus Crisis
- News2 days ago
‘He Sure Showed Up to Work on July 4th in Moscow’: GOP Senator Blasted for Opposing Coronavirus Paid Sick Leave
- GOVERNING IS A THING2 days ago
‘Can You Spot the Leader?’: Cuomo Hailed, Trump Assailed After NY Gov. Says ‘If You’re Going to Be Mad, Be Mad at Me’